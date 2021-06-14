Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jun. 14

Here are today’s contestants:

Caitlin, a radiologist, won a Thomas the Tank Engine trivia contest;

Jonathan, got quizzed as a child from a Jeopardy! calendar; and

Katie, a graphic designer, was fine with having a goat fed in her house. Katie is a one-day champ with winnings of $7,999.

Very tight three-way contest in which Jonathan managed to edge out the competition going into FJ with $10,200 vs. $9,900 for Caitlin and $9,600 for Katie.

DD1 – $600 – BODIES OF WATER – Accessible only by ferry, Vashon Island is in the body of water, between Seattle & Tacoma (Jonathan won $2,000 from his score of $2,600.)

DD2 – $1,200 – ASIAN LITERATURE & DRAMA – This acclaimed 1950 multi-perspective film is based on 2 Japanese short stories (Katie lost $2,000 from her total of $10,800 vs. $11,000 for Jonathan.)

DD3 – $1,600 – TIME LINES – This book of the Bible mentions “A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance” (Caitlin won $1,500 from her score of $9,400 vs. $9,400 for Jonathan.)

FJ – 19th CENTURY AMERICA – 2-word term for the statement saying U.S. policy is “to leave the parties to themselves, in the hope…other powers will (do) the same”

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Katie wisely went for a small wager from third position and took the win when her two opponents went big. Katie dropped $901 for a victory worth $8,699 for a two-day total of $16,698.

Wagering strategy: Note that Katie was behind going into FJ and missed the clue in both of her wins, but still managed to come out on top due to smart wagering, proving that this game is more than just a factual knowledge contest.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one could provide the name of the Persian poet associated with the famous “Rubaiyat”, Omar Khayyam.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Puget Sound? DD2 – What is “Rashomon”? DD3 – What is “Ecclesiastes”? FJ – What is Monroe Doctrine?

