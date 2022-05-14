WW183: Changing Channels — Day One

Roles

20 Town Players

16 Vanilla Town

Doctor Pain (Healer): You can Heal one player Day or Night to prevent their death.

Psychiatric Consult (Investigator): You can investigate one player Day or Night to determine if they are a Patient or Not a Patient (Vanilla Town = Patient).

Security Guard (Jailer): You can jail one unruly patient Day or Night — meaning you can either jail someone during the Day and prevent their vote and votes for them or jail someone at Night and prevent any Night actions being performed on or by them.

Medevac Helicopter (Two-Shot Vig): You mean well, but you have a tendency towards amputating arms and falling on people. You have two chances, Day or Night, to kill another player, as long as we are in Reynard Pain, MD.

4 Wolf Players

Stuffy Hospital Administrator: You are immune to investigation unless you carry out the Wolf kill. You are immune to blocking/jailing if you carry out the Wolf kill.

Wealthy Patient: You can name a player at Night, and, if Doctor Pain heals that player, the protection will transfer to you instead.

Insurance Provider: Each Night, you can pick another player; if that player has a Night action, you will cancel it.

Dr. Pain’s Brother: You hate Dr. Pain, and if you and he choose the same Night target, Dr. Pain will die.

1 SK Player

Angry Transplant Patient: You can kill another player at Night to harvest their organ, but if you are blocked or jailed, you will die.

1 Doppelgänger Player

Hot-Shot Surgeon: Each Night, you must pick a player to mimic. You will gain that player’s power (if any) and win condition. However, if that player dies while you are mimicking them, you will also die. You cannot mimic the same player two Nights in a row. If you mimic a Wolf, you will only get a Night kill if that Wolf is carrying out the Night kill. This role is immune to recruitment.

(Note: Barring recruitment, these alignments will not change, but role names will and powers might.)

