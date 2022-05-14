The Weekend Politics Thread Feels Young Despite the Years

♫ All the people gather, fly to carry each his burden ♫

— Who else believes that Little America deserves some pretty persuasion as wolves lower at a carnival, of sorts?

Find those books of stamps, Politicados. Uvular has mailed in another Weekend Politics Thread header as life’s rich pageant saddles him with dop-dead deadlines.

Remit postage due to an Avocado moderator, who will forward payments to Uve.

++++

Find your local Bans off Our Bodies rally or its nonunion equivalent. Attend, if possible. As Stipe, Mills, Buck and Berry inveigle in the featured video above, “I wish to meet each one of you / And you meet you, if I can, and I can.”

++++

Hey, remember that song “These Days” by R.E.M.? A cool lyric from it runs, “We have many things in common, name three (three, three, three).”

Thing 1: Anger over the refusal or needless delay of prosecutors to charge Trump and his Trumpists for crimes related to tax evasion, money laundering, election-rigging, inciting an insurrection and *rifles through U.S. Code pointing at random statutes*.

Thing 2: Horror over U.S. federal judges intentionally and maliciously misinterpreting the First Amendment’s guarantee of free speech for individuals to mean no one can deny publication or broadcasting to liars and malfeasors.

Thing 3: Sure knowledge some of hardy readers of the WPT will take it upon themselves to list three other things.

++++

And, hey, remember COVID-19? Axios, like Pepperidge Farm, remembers.

*gulp*

++++

Yo, have you forgotten about R.E.M.’s “These Days”? Keep this in mind:

♫ We are concern, we are hope despite the times

All of the sudden, these days

Happy throngs, take this joy wherever, wherever you ♫

Yes, Pollyanna wanna a cracker. Or, failing that, your comments below.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...