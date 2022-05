Official plot summary: “Eda and Luz scramble to face the Day of Unity; King faces his true identity.”



After the students of Hexside made short work of several of the Emperor’s soldiers last week, things looks to return to intensity in this episode with King, Eda, and Luz all probably having a really bad day. But maybe Hooty will be happy. Maybe Hooty will even fall in love with Hunter.



Also, we’re back to parody titles! Yay!

Happy spoiling, y’all!

