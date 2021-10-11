Werewolf 165: The Americans – Day 1

The day begins like any other, an air of uneasiness seeping through everyday life.

.-- . .-.. .-.. --..-- / .. ..-. / -.-- --- ..- / - --- .-.. -.. / -- . / -.-- --- ..- / .-- . .-. . / -.. .-. --- .-- -. .. -. --.

“Think this war is gonna end someday?”

“Hell if I know, and even if I did, what could I do? It’s getting to the point where I’m just tired of having to deal with all this shit that’s going on in the news, telling me that I can’t trust anyone anymore, even you.

.. / .-- --- ..- .-.. -.. / -. --- - / .-.. . -. -.. / .- / .... .- -. -..

What happens when lifelong friends begin to look suspicious?

.. .----. ...- . / ... . . -. / -.-- --- ..- .-. / ..-. .- -.-. . / -... . ..-. --- .-. . / -- -.-- / ..-. .-. .. . -. -..

“Sorry if that came across as rude, just, you know, paranoia.”

“I know, man, it’s just the government telling us a bunch of bullshit to keep us all in fear. So what, I don’t care. No Russian bastards are gonna mess with me, no way, not a chance in hell.”

-... ..- - / .. / -.. --- -. .----. - / -.- -. --- .-- / .. ..-. / -.-- --- ..- / -.- -. --- .-- / .-- .... --- / .. / .- --

Patriotism, at its best, can be a true source of pride. At its worst, an excuse to justify one’s prejudices.

.-- . .-.. .-.. --..-- / .. / .-- .- ... / - .... . .-. . / .- -. -.. / .. / ... .- .-- / .-- .... .- - / -.-- --- ..- / -.. .. -..

“Of course not, they’d want to go after someone with at least a brain cell or two. They probably want someone who knows how to–“

“That’s enough outta you, ya schmuck.”

“Have more jokes, do I.”

“Eugh, seriously, I know you hate your job, but I’m telling you: do not become a stand-up comedian.”

“Come on, man, I’ve got some material solid enough to get me a gig! Okay, maybe not an actual gig, but like, you know, a birthday party or two and then before you know it, you’re gonna see my new career take off!”

.. / ... .- .-- / .. - / .-- .. - .... / -- -.-- / --- .-- -. / - .-- --- / . -.-- . ...

Meanwhile, unbeknownst to these citizens, more ears are listening to them than they realize…

... --- / -.-- --- ..- / -.-. .- -. / .-- .. .--. . / --- ..-. ..-. / - .... .- - / --. .-. .. -. --..-- / .. / -.- -. --- .-- / .-- .... . .-. . / -.-- --- ..- .----. ...- . / -... . . -.

“Do you really think it’s worth listening in on these two?”

“Everybody slips once in a while, and when they do, we need to be ready before the enemy is, soldier.”

.. - .----. ... / .- .-.. .-.. / -... . . -. / .- / .--. .- -.-. -.- / --- ..-. / .-.. .. . ...

While the general public goes about their day, blissfully blind to their surroundings, moves in a dangerous game are made, its players looking for any clue to gain an advantage on their opponents.

Roles 15 Citizens (Town) – win when all KGB operatives are dead and no other conditions interfere. Patriots (Vanilla Town) – Have no power except the mod-given right of democracy during the day.

[CLASSIFIED] (Investigator) – Can see if someone is a citizen (town) or a KGB operative (wolf). If they hit an operative, that operative will be bugged, unbeknownst to the operative. If the investigator is killed after having bugged an operative, the other KGB agents will find the bug and kill the bugged operative as a traitor (note: this will not occur if the bugged operative is the only wolf left). They can only bug up to one living KGB operative at any time.

[CLASSIFIED] (Jailer) – Can prevent someone from performing a night action and from being killed. They cannot jail themselves nor can they jail the same person two nights in a row.

[CLASSIFIED] (Vigilante) – Can choose someone to kill each night in the name of justice. However, if they kill two citizens, they will turn in their weapon, unable to use it for the remainder of the game.

[CLASSIFIED] (Backup) – When the first of the town roles dies, they will fill in for them as a replacement. They will not be given information on their predecessor’s actions. 3 KGB operatives (Wolves) – win when their numbers are equal to/greater than that of town’s and no other conditions interfere. Each operative will take turns carrying out the night kill. блокатор (Role blocker) – can prevent a citizen from doing anything that might do damage to the operatives’ plans. They cannot block the same person two nights in a row.

вербовщик (Recruiter) – can convert one patriot to join the Russian cause. If they pick a non-vanilla player or if they or their target are jailed, no recruitment will occur that night.

шпионы (Vanilla Wolf) There are also secret roles hidden among the players, some of whom have their own win condition. These roles will not be revealed until their deaths. The game will end if any secret win condition is met before either town or wolves’ win conditions are met; players will be warned if and when that becomes a possibility. [collapse]

Players Goat Lamb Nate Copywight Hoho Jake Gramps Spiny Lindsay Raven Marlowe Queequeg Emm Kim Tiff Cop Wasp Bones Backups: Indy Plow [collapse]

Rules Order of actions: Jailing/Blocking, Investigation, Recruitment, Kills Ties will result in all players with the most votes being killed. No editing comments or quoting directly from QT’s. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Please be respectful towards everyone. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have good time. [collapse]

Twilight will be on Tuesday, October 12 at 7 PM MDT/3 AM CEDT.

