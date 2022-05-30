WW 184: Mystery of the Were-Wharf: A Bob’s Burgers Werewolf Game – Day 1

Hmmm….there appears to be quite a few of the rabble around my front gate. If it was only one of them, I’d just ignore it or set a dog on them, but it looks like there’s at least a couple dozen. Better go see what the hullabaloo is about.

Hello, commoners! I should probably ask about why you are all at my manor, but it’s probably for something I don’t care about.

What’s that? You want me to lower the rent for your places? Oh no, no can do. How do you expect me to maintain my daily supply of white eyepatches if I don’t keep the rent up? What, do you think I could get these at a department store? Have you seen a department store lately?

[Felix yells from his treehouse]

Calvin! What are these people doing here? I’m trying to get these miniature figurines finished.

It’s nothing, Felix! Something about rent or well-being or something unimportant like that. I’m sure they’ll disperse soon enough.

What do you mean, you won’t pay? I could just kick all of you out if I wanted to. Hmm, but then I wouldn’t have anyone to take money from.

I’ll tell you what: why don’t we play a game for it? It just so happens I have a little murder mystery game I want to play. I tried with just Felix, but it got boring real fast.

[Felix yells]

That’s because I’m always the murderer!

Don’t be a poor sport, Felix! Can’t win with that attitude. Anyway, I’m randomly picking…eh, let’s say 5 of you, whatever. Those 5 will be murderers, and the rest of you have to figure out who they are. Good luck!

What do you mean, “Is that it?” You want to have some help with finding them? Like some clues or something? You’re not a clever bunch, are you? Fine, here, I’m writing down some roles that do stuff and you can pick them out of this bowl. Yes, fine, I’ll make one for everyone. God, you’re all so needy, no wonder you can’t pay rent on time.

[Felix yells again]

Hey, I want to play too!

Poor sports get to stay in their treehouses, Felix! That’s the rule!

[Felix grumbles, returns to his figurines]

So if you find the murderers, you win. Alright, go on. Go find them and stop pestering me.

Roles 18 Town 5 Wolves 2 ??? Players Cork – This is Me Now Gene Marlowe – Mr Business Cop Mac – Dan Belcher Hayes Grumproro Ralph sic – The Moody Foodie emm hoho InnDEEEEEEEEEEEEEEED – Can of Vegetables Josephus Chum spooky jake Nate MSD – Bad Kuchi Kopi raven Goat Wasp Lamb Narrow Owen Stoneheart Miss Rim Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. You cannot name your role. Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for most action Ties will result in all tied players being killed. Should a GIROLT (Get It Right Or Lose Tonight) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted. Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.

Spreadsheet

Twilight will be Wednesday, June 1st at 4pm EST / 3pm CST / 2pm MST / 1pm PST

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...