Weekly YouTube Thread (5/30)

Are there any narrative, artistic, funny, delicious, or weird videos around the web you want to share? Come on down and chat about them here!

Sorry I posted this late! I got distracted by holiday stuff.

This week I’d like to share the latest video from F.D. Signifier. It’s part 1 of 2 about the manosphere, and in this one he talks about white men, edgelords, Batman, and how the Black manosphere differs from its white counterpart. (It’s also an hour-and-a-half long; if you’d like a shorter video, I’d recommend F.D.’s videos on Bo Burnam’s Inside and Hamilton.)

As always, if you have any videos to share, you’re welcome to do so below!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...