Werewolf 196: Gods and Monst3rs, Day One

Previously, on Gods and Monsters…

Milliways, also known as the Restaurant at the End of the Universe, is one of the most extraordinary ventures in the entire history of catering.

A crocodile wearing a small round hat and red jacket took to the Milliways stage and stood in front of the microphone. He carried a small accordion.

“Привет,” the crocodile said. “I am to be saying my name, which is Gena. I work at zoo. Many animals!

“How doing are the peoples there? I am to be singing song for you now here, yes? My song is called Пусть бегут неуклюже пешеходы по лужам.”

Off in the darkness, in a remote corner of Milliways that the waitstaff rarely visited, a mysterious figure sat alone. It sipped on a martini and watched the singing crocodile, but its mind was elsewhere.

Enjoy your moment, S.C.U.M. the strange being thought. You may have defeated this version of reality, but the struggle is not over.

There was a commotion near the entrance as 23 creatures all arrived at the restaurant at the same time. The goat maître d’ hurriedly tried to shuffle them off to tables as they introduced themselves…

17 T.O.W.W.N. – Wins the game when S.C.U.M. and the Bugblatter Beast are eliminated.

5 S.C.U.M. – Wins the game when the number of S.C.U.M. equals the number of T.O.W.W.N. and the Bugblatter Beast is eliminated. Each night, S.C.U.M. must kill one player of their choice.

1 Ravenous Bugblatter Beast of Traal – Serial Killer, wins the game when all other players are dead. (If Nyarlathotep is in the game, they win as a team if they are both still alive with 5 or less players.)

Players and Draft Order 2 April

3 Tiff

10 Queequeg

11 Indy

15 Lamb Dance

17 Josephus

23 Side Character

24 Nate

25 Pablo Pizazzo

26 Stars

42 Wasp

47 Kate the Great

57 Beinggreen

1 Narrowstrife

1 Jake

5 Marlowe

5 Sagittariuskim

6 MSD

6 Cork

8 Hoho

8 Raven

9 Mr. I’m My Own Grampa

9 Lindsay

Role Pair Descriptions NOTE: Powers that say “must” are mandatory. Powers that say “may” are optional. If a player has a role, it will be revealed when the player dies.



Aslan: The day after you are killed, you may comment in the main thread, but you cannot vote.

Wisp: 1-shot “ghost” vote. The day after you are killed, you may cast a vote. Once this “ghost” vote is recorded in the vote tally, it cannot be changed. Other than your vote, you cannot comment in that day’s thread.





Black Phillip: You are immune to being killed by the Ravenous Bugblatter Beast of Traal.

Squonk: 1-shot day-kill immunity. The first time you are day-killed, you dissolve into a pool of tears and survive. Your role (but not your alignment) will be revealed at that time.





Chronos: 1-Shot Time Manipulation. During one day of your choice, you may call an early Twilight. The player with the most votes at that moment dies (if tied, RNG as normal.)

Yosemite Sam: 1-Shot Varmint Killer. On any night, you may “arm” yourself. If you do, you kill one player who targets you that night (if multiple players target you, you choose which one to kill). Once you kill one player, your shot is spent.





Dionysus: On any day the thread reaches at least 420 comments, you may cancel all votes against one player of your choice (including yourself) before Twilight.

Cookie Monster: Each night, you must give a cookie to a player of your choice (you can choose yourself). You cannot choose the same player more than once in the game. If the player holding your cookie is day-killed, the cookie explodes and kills a random player instead.





Janus: If two players choose Janus, you will be matched and become Two Faces. You will share a chat and if one of you dies, you both die. You will not know the alignment of the other player.

Illithid: You start the game knowing the identity of one randomly selected Vanilla Town player.





Lord Frith: May target a player each night to learn that player’s role (but not alignment). The SK detects as Nyarlathotep, whether or not that role is in the game.

Black Rabbit of Inlé: May watch a player each night and learn the names of all the players that visit the targeted player, but not what action was used.





Nekomata: 1-shot curse. Once per game, a player you choose must only communicate in cat GIFs for the entire day (except for voting).

Wild Thing: As a night action, you must choose a player (you may choose yourself). The next day, that player must draw a picture of a monster and post it to the thread. It can be an existing monster or an original creation. Each player can only be chosen once.





Nyarlathotep: If you and the SK are both alive when there are 5 or less players, you both win the game together, regardless of your alignment. You and the SK know who each other are, but do not share a chat.

Mogwai: As an optional night action, you may choose one of the following three Mogwai rules. Each rule may only be used once per game.

– Rule 1: Bright Light – Choose another player. If the chosen player is killed that night, you die in their place.

– Rule 2: Get Wet – You create a second Mogwai. If you are targeted to be killed that night, the new Mogwai is killed instead (the kill fails). If the new Mogwai survives the night, it runs off and is out of the game.

– Rule 3: Eat After Midnight – You transform into a Gremlin and you now win or lose with the S.C.U.M., and count toward their win condition. This transition will not be revealed publicly, not even to the S.C.U.M. You will then be told the identities of the S.C.U.M., but you will not be added to their private chat. From this point on, if investigated, you are detected as S.C.U.M.. (If you are already S.C.U.M., this rule has no effect.)





Osiris: Once per night, you must guide a player to the Underworld, protecting them from kills and blocking any actions they have. Cannot target yourself. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights.

The Invisible Man: Any night action that targets you automatically fails. The player that targeted you will be told you are the Invisible Man. You will not know if you are targeted.





Proteus: When the first non-vanilla player dies, you will inherit their role. If multiple roles die at the same time, you choose which role to take.

Pukwudgie: You are immediately given a random role that was NOT chosen in the draft.





Quetzalcoatl: Must target a player each night to invite to a private Discord chat. This chat persists until one player in the chat dies, then it is closed. If Quetzalcoatl survives, they must start a new private chat the next night.

Gena Crocodile: Each night, you must give a cookie to a player of your choice. Your cookies do nothing.





Tiamat: Each night you may target a player to learn their alignment. The Serial Killer detects as Town.

Psycho Weasel: Each night you may target a player to learn their alignment. You ONLY detect the Serial Killer.





Vidar: If you are day-killed, you may choose one person who voted for you and kill them.

Chupacabra: 1-shot vigilante. If your shot is blocked, it is not spent.





The Ravenous Bugblatter Beast of Traal: Serial Killer. Each night, you must kill one player of your choice.

Day One will end on Tuesday, November 15 at 1pm PST/4pm EST/9pm GMT.

