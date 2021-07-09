Werewolf 157: Rougarou Fest — Day 1

Roles

Town

1 South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center Representative (Investigator): You are the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center Representative (Investigator). Your investigation will turn up Rougarou or Not Rougarou. If you die, Watson will inherit your notes.

1 South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center Intern (Watson): You are the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center Intern (Watson). If the Town Investigator dies before you, you will inherit their water-damaged notes and investigatory prowess.

1 Beignet the Nutria Pardoner (Healer): You are Beignet the Nutria Pardoner (Town Healer). Each Night, you can select one player to protect from death. You can protect yourself, but you cannot protect the same person two Nights in a row.

1 Town Saint: You are the Town Saint. If you are Day Killed, the first person to vote for you is also killed.

18 Festival Goers (Vanilla Town): You are a Festival Goer (Vanilla Town). Your power is your vote, for now.

Scum

Rougarous (Wolves): The Rougarous share a private chat, which they use to talk amongst themselves and scheme against town, Day or Night. Each Night, Rougarous will select one player to kill. As long as there is one unimpeded Rougarou, they may carry out this Night Action. Rougarous win when all other players are dead, or when the numbers make this inevitable.

1 Rougarou Recruiter : You are a Rougarou (Wolf)! You’re determined to make Avocat your own. In fact, you are the Rougarou Recruiter. Starting Night 1, you secretly feed one random VT meat during Lent. If that VT survives the following day and night, they become Rougarou. Neither they nor you will know who they are until they transform. This continues every other Night as long as you survive.

: You are the Rougarou Saint. If you are Day Killed, the last person to vote for you is also killed. 3 Vanilla Rougarous : You are a Rougarou (Wolf)! You’re determined to make Avocat your own.

Rougarou Queen Runner-Up (Serial Killer): You are the Rougarou Queen Runner-Up (Serial Killer). You kill each Night seeking vengeance against the Rougarou Queen. If you kill the Rougarou Queen at Night, you will at least share in victory.

Other

Rougarou Queen: You are the Rougarou Queen. If the Rougarou Queen Runner-Up dies before you do, you will gain a power of some kind.

