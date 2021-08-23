Werewolf 161: Suffering Game 2 – Day 1

After days of fighting your way through the fierce Felicity Wilds, each and all of you adventurers have finally arrived at the central clearing. For some of you this is familiar, for some of you this is brand new. For all of you, this is deeply daunting. You would recognize the gray bunker that you’re entering anywhere, even with the “Under New Management” sign. Even with it being flanked by new massive neon billboards, each advertising the ultmate heart’s desire of one of the adventurers in this group. Welcome back to Wonderland.
Tensions within you mount as your illustrious, ethereal, elfen host descends, gently floating down towards you on a small hovering platform as the dungeon’s same old sick club bangers play. They are wearing an outfit that’s half handsome solid tuxedo and half flowing ballroom dress. As they are about to speak, you ask yourself, What might you experience in The New Age of Wonderland? Well, this is still called The Suffering Game, so…nothing great! Let the game begin!
Your host spreads their arms wide in greeting and embrace. “You’ve made it! It’s such a pleasure to see all of you. My first customers! How exciting. Oh, how rude of me, jumping straight to business. My name is Kar’li Reyzhepsen and I’m the new owner, operator, and illustrious host of Wonderland.” They sigh. “It’s only the responsible thing to do to…address the undead elephant in the room. It’s hardly the fun part of my job. Best to get it out of the way now, I suppose.”
They clear their throat, and gesture to their surroundings as they speak. “The previous owners were a pair of heinous liches who fed on pain. This place was a torture chamber disguised as a game show which they used to trap victims and feed on them for as long as possible. A couple adventuring parties managed to escape in a row, and the latter actually destroyed the villains. So then I came in. I have Good News and Bad News. I’ve retrofitted and redesigned this place as best I can, but there’s only so much I could do against such powerful, ancient magicks. I won’t lie to you, you’re still going to…endure a lot here. But you should all get out of here alive, and I will bequeath the victor with their heart’s most powerful desire.”
“The rules are simple. You will compete in a series of tests and games measuring the strength of your heroic hearts, your worthiness. You will, you must, earn your prize. In Wonderland, you will discover what you truly desire by losing what holds you back. Ready to get started?”
ROUND ONE…BEGIN!
Your duty as Adventurers is first and foremost to be the last player standing and win the Wonderland competition. Target the Saboteurs, other Parties, and even your own Party members by any means necessary, with votes, events, role powers, anything and everything available. The game’s events will provide ample opportunities for getting ahead of the competition, but your tactics and the heart’s desire you’re seeking, that you’re willing to fight and lie and kill for, is entirely up to you.
There are three alignment-neutral Adventuring Parties that you all are divided between. There is at least one Saboteur in each party, but between their recruitment power and simple mathematics, the risk of multiple Saboteurs in any Party will never disappear.
Take as much or as little from actual D&D as you wish with your character. That is not the RP priority here, the heart’s desire mechanic and the actions it inspires is. Again, you don’t have to volunteer what it is, just play with it in mind at all times. If you’d like to fully fictionalize your character and their personal heart’s desire instead, feel free to.
In the new Wonderland, adventurers really can be rewarded with their heart’s desire, but only if they truly play for keeps. Innocent Adventurers and scheming Saboteurs alike are eligible for victory, but only if they’re ultimately willing to put themselves ahead of even their own factions. There will under no circumstances be opportunity for a traditional faction win of any kind, no last minute compromises to that like last time, only the purity of a single player’s victory earned in blood. Manipulate, betray, and cut throats on your way to absolute victory.
There are several central Events/Games all of you will be challenged. Returning players are familiar with some of these, like the Wheel of Misfortune and Trust or Forsake, but don’t you worry! New surprises await you within these as well.
Be prepared for: Regular spins of the Wheel of Misfortune. One person out of the entire group will be randomly selected to spin the Wheel at Twilight (and Morning on Day 1), and whatever they land on will have an effect on every living player for the following Day. Sacrifices will be made to abide what the Wheel has landed on. Spinning the Wheel is mandatory to advance forward to the next challenge of Wonderland. You may refuse to accept a given effect from the Wheel, but this will result in the penalty of an extra spin for the Day and a new sacrifice. Multiple spins will be mandatory in later Days.
Trust or Forsake pits two players and two Adventuring Parties (randomly selected) against one another, as they will vote through their respective QTs for one representative in this challenge. The representative can never be the same person as before. These two representatives will choose whether to Trust or Forsake their rival adventuring party for the day. Alternative event games like Heart Attack, the heroic dating show, Bonus Round, and Boss Rush, will occur if both representatives choose Trust. If one trusts and the other forsakes, the person who trusted dies. If both players choose forsake, a 50/50 chance will determine which of them dies.
Basic Werewolf rules and format still apply. A Day phase where you vote for who to kill, a night phase where roled players use their powers.
DO NOT DIRECTLY QUOTE from any of your QT’s. Do not edit comments under any circumstances.
Please note that you must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being mod-killed.
Please be mindful that some of our players live on a different continent and will not always be able to be active at the same time as other players.
14 Adventurers
- 8 Vanilla Adventurers
- The Twins: Secret siblings who trust each other completely and communicate in secret. The only players who can win non-solitarily. (Masons)
- The Protector: An adventurer who loves their comrades so wholeheartedly that they will keep them from moving or acting at all during the night. (Jailkeeper)
- The Boy Detective: An intrepid young adventurer who simply can’t resist any opportunity to sniff out a mystery! They will try to determine the identities of the agents during the nighttime. (Cop/Investigator)
- The Peacemaker: A zealous adventurer who has one initial chance to brazenly attempt to remove one saboteur mid-game. (Vigilante)
- The Raven’s Prophet: An adventurer with mysterious connections to the beyond, who receives guidance from the Astral Plane in the night. (Receives one random message from the Graveyard during each Night Phase)
4 Saboteurs
- Mysterious Boss: The secret leader of the saboteurs. The Boss must currently always be in play, so if they are eliminated, there will be a recruitment (Alpha Wolf)
- The Lonely Journal Keeper: An infiltrator who quietly observes and records notes on the Adventurers they are ingratiated with. Once per night they can attempt to discover the role of one Adventurer. (Wolf Investigator)
- The Lover: A proactive and sociable infiltrator who loves to commiserate with the Adventurers, and uses this friendliness as a pretense for obstructing the actions of their victims. (Wolf Roleblocker)
- 1 Vanilla Saboteur
- Lindsay – Catfolk Rogue
- Sic – Halfling Druid
- Hoho – Gnome Druid
- Nate – Aarakocra Ranger
- Jake – Bugbear Cleric
- Lamb Dance – Elf Cleric
- Raven and Rose – Dragonborn Wizard
- Wasp – Rabbitfolk Druid
- Grump – Halfling Rogue
- Ralph – Human Monk
- Narrowstrife – Human Wizard
- Josephus Brown – Kenku Monk
- Hayes Code – Tiefling Bard
- MIMO Grampa – Orc Barbarian
- Lord Stoneheart – Bugbear Ranger
- Mrs. Queequeg – Rabbitfolk Rogue
- Warrior –
- Owen – Halfling Wizard
Day 1 ends on Monday at 8PM Pacific/9PM Mountain/11PM Eastern.
Credit for the header art goes to Peabug!
This is our Wheel that will be used for Events!