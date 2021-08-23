Music

Albums By The Decade: 1950-1959

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post a list (ranked or unranked) of your favourite 25 (or however many) albums of a given year or, in this case, decade, or in next week’s case, century.

All lists alphabetical :

Top_65_studio_jazz_albums

Cannonball Adderley: Somethin’ Else

Louis Armstrong: Louis Armstrong Plays W.C. Handy

Count Basie: The Atomic Mr. Basie

Art Blakey: Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers (a.k.a. Moanin’)

Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers with Thelonious Monk: Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers with Thelonious Monk

Paul Bley: Introducing Paul Bley

Teresa Brewer: Teresa Brewer

Dave Brubeck: Time Out

June Christy: Something Cool

Ornette Coleman: The Shape of Jazz to Come

John Coltrane: Blue Train

John Coltrane: Soultrane

Miles Davis: Cookin’ with the Miles Davis Quintet

Miles Davis: Kind of Blue

Miles Davis: Miles Ahead

Miles Davis: Milestones

Miles Davis: Porgy and Bess

Miles Davis: Relaxin’ with the Miles Davis Quintet

Miles Davis: Walkin’

Kenny Dorham: Afro-Cuban

Kenny Drew: Pal Joey

Duke Ellington: Festival Session

Duke Ellington: Such Sweet Thunder

Ella Fitzgerald: Ella Sings Gershwin

Ella Fitzgerald: Songs in a Mellow Mood

Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong: Ella and Louis

Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong: Ella and Louis Again

Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong: Porgy and Bess

Red Garland: All Mornin’ Long

Dizzy Gillespie: Afro

Chico Hamilton: Gongs East!

Chico Hamilton: Three Faces of Chico Hamilton

Coleman Hawkins: Soul

Elmo Hope: Elmo Hope Quintet Featuring Harold Land

Elmo Hope: Elmo Hope Trio

Elmo Hope: Informal Jazz

Elmo Hope: Meditations

Shelly Manne: My Fair Lady

Thelonious Monk: Brilliant Corners

Thelonious Monk: Genius of Modern Music

Thelonious Monk: Monk

Thelonious Monk: Monk’s Music

Thelonious Monk and Sonny Rollins: Thelonious Monk and Sonny Rollins

Thelonious Monk: The Unique Thelonious Monk

Herbie Nichols: The Prophetic Herbie Nichols

Anita O’ Day: Anita O’ Day Sings The Winners

Oscar Peterson: Oscar Peterson at the Stratford Shakespearean Festival

Prestige All Stars: Interplay for 2 Trumpets and 2 Tenors

André Previn: King Size

Sun Ra: Jazz in Silhouette

Max Roach: Deeds Not Words

Sonny Rollins: Freedom Suite

Sonny Rollins: Saxophone Colossus

Sonny Rollins: Volume Two

Sonny Rollins: Way Out West

Sonny Rollins and Thelonious Monk: Sonny Rollins and Thelonious Monk (a.k.a. Thelonious Monk and Sonny Rollins)

Georges Russell: The Jazz Workshop

Horace Silver: Horace Silver and The Jazz Messengers

Nina Simone: Jazz as Played in an Exclusive Side Street Club

Frank Sinatra: In The Wee Small Hours

Sonny Stitt: Kaleidoscope

Cecil Taylor: Looking Ahead!

Clark Terry: In Orbit

Lennie Tristano: Lennie Tristano

Sarah Vaughan: Sarah Vaughan

[collapse]
Top_10_live_jazz_albums

Art Blakey: A Night at Birdland

Thelonious Monk: Alone in San Francisco

Duke Ellington: Ellington At Newport

Sonny Rollins: A Night at the Village Vanguard

Sarah Vaughan: At Mister Kelly’s

Benny Goodman: The Famous 1938 Carnegie Hall Jazz Concert

The Quintet (Gillespie, Mingus, Parker, Powell, Roach): Jazz at Massey Hall

Clifford Brown and Max Roach: At Basin Street

Erroll Garner: Concert by the Sea

Louis Armstrong: Satchmo at Pasadena

[collapse]
Top_5_soundtracks

Miles Davis: Ascensceur pour l’échafaud

Duke Ellington: Anatomy of a Murder

Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo

Johnny Mandel: I Want To Live

Elvis Presley: King Creole

[collapse]
Top_5_classical

Leonard Bernstein: Piano Concerto No. 2 (Shostakovich) / Piano Concerto In G Major (Ravel)

Glenn Gould: The Goldberg Variations (Bach)

David Oistrakh: Violin Concerto, op. 99 (Shostakovich)

Igor Stravinsky: Perséphone

Igor Stravinsky: Stravinsky Conducts Stravinsky (Threni / Agon)

[collapse]
Top_5_Christmas_albums

Bing Crosby: Merry Christmas

Elvis Presley: Elvis’ Christmas Album

Mormon Tabernacle Choir: Messiah

Jo Stafford: Happy Holidays

Frank Sinatra: A Jolly Christmas from Frank Sinatra

[collapse]
Top_5_singles_compilations

Bo Didley: Bo Didley

Bill Haley: Rock Around The Clock

Little Richard: Little Richard

The Platters: Encore of Golden Hits

Elvis Presley: Elvis’s Golden Records

[collapse]
Top_20_rock_and_pop_studio_albums

Chuck Berry: After School Session

Chuck Berry: Berry Is on Top

Chuck Berry: One Dozen Berrys

Jacques Brel : Au Printemps

Jacques Brel: Grand Jacques

Jacques Brel : Quand on a que l’amour

Jacques Brel: La Valse à Mille Temps

Eddie Cochran: Singin’ to my Baby

(Buddy Holy and) The Crickets: The Chirpin’ Crickets

Bo Didley: Bo Didley

Fats Domino: This Is Fats Domino

Julie London: About The Blues

Julie London : Calendar Girl

Julie London : Lonely Girl

Julie London: Julie

Julie London: Julie Is Her Name

Elvis Presley: Elvis

Elvis Presley: Elvis Presley

Ritchie Valens: Ritchie

Ritchie Valens: Ritchie Valens

[collapse]

* edited