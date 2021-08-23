Albums By The Decade: 1950-1959

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post a list (ranked or unranked) of your favourite 25 (or however many) albums of a given year or, in this case, decade, or in next week’s case, century.
All lists alphabetical :
Cannonball Adderley: Somethin’ Else
Louis Armstrong: Louis Armstrong Plays W.C. Handy
Count Basie: The Atomic Mr. Basie
Art Blakey: Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers (a.k.a. Moanin’)
Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers with Thelonious Monk: Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers with Thelonious Monk
Paul Bley: Introducing Paul Bley
Teresa Brewer: Teresa Brewer
Dave Brubeck: Time Out
June Christy: Something Cool
Ornette Coleman: The Shape of Jazz to Come
John Coltrane: Blue Train
John Coltrane: Soultrane
Miles Davis: Cookin’ with the Miles Davis Quintet
Miles Davis: Kind of Blue
Miles Davis: Miles Ahead
Miles Davis: Milestones
Miles Davis: Porgy and Bess
Miles Davis: Relaxin’ with the Miles Davis Quintet
Miles Davis: Walkin’
Kenny Dorham: Afro-Cuban
Kenny Drew: Pal Joey
Duke Ellington: Festival Session
Duke Ellington: Such Sweet Thunder
Ella Fitzgerald: Ella Sings Gershwin
Ella Fitzgerald: Songs in a Mellow Mood
Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong: Ella and Louis
Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong: Ella and Louis Again
Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong: Porgy and Bess
Red Garland: All Mornin’ Long
Dizzy Gillespie: Afro
Chico Hamilton: Gongs East!
Chico Hamilton: Three Faces of Chico Hamilton
Coleman Hawkins: Soul
Elmo Hope: Elmo Hope Quintet Featuring Harold Land
Elmo Hope: Elmo Hope Trio
Elmo Hope: Informal Jazz
Elmo Hope: Meditations
Shelly Manne: My Fair Lady
Thelonious Monk: Brilliant Corners
Thelonious Monk: Genius of Modern Music
Thelonious Monk: Monk
Thelonious Monk: Monk’s Music
Thelonious Monk and Sonny Rollins: Thelonious Monk and Sonny Rollins
Thelonious Monk: The Unique Thelonious Monk
Herbie Nichols: The Prophetic Herbie Nichols
Anita O’ Day: Anita O’ Day Sings The Winners
Oscar Peterson: Oscar Peterson at the Stratford Shakespearean Festival
Prestige All Stars: Interplay for 2 Trumpets and 2 Tenors
André Previn: King Size
Sun Ra: Jazz in Silhouette
Max Roach: Deeds Not Words
Sonny Rollins: Freedom Suite
Sonny Rollins: Saxophone Colossus
Sonny Rollins: Volume Two
Sonny Rollins: Way Out West
Sonny Rollins and Thelonious Monk: Sonny Rollins and Thelonious Monk (a.k.a. Thelonious Monk and Sonny Rollins)
Georges Russell: The Jazz Workshop
Horace Silver: Horace Silver and The Jazz Messengers
Nina Simone: Jazz as Played in an Exclusive Side Street Club
Frank Sinatra: In The Wee Small Hours
Sonny Stitt: Kaleidoscope
Cecil Taylor: Looking Ahead!
Clark Terry: In Orbit
Lennie Tristano: Lennie Tristano
Sarah Vaughan: Sarah Vaughan
Art Blakey: A Night at Birdland
Thelonious Monk: Alone in San Francisco
Duke Ellington: Ellington At Newport
Sonny Rollins: A Night at the Village Vanguard
Sarah Vaughan: At Mister Kelly’s
Benny Goodman: The Famous 1938 Carnegie Hall Jazz Concert
The Quintet (Gillespie, Mingus, Parker, Powell, Roach): Jazz at Massey Hall
Clifford Brown and Max Roach: At Basin Street
Erroll Garner: Concert by the Sea
Louis Armstrong: Satchmo at Pasadena
Miles Davis: Ascensceur pour l’échafaud
Duke Ellington: Anatomy of a Murder
Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo
Johnny Mandel: I Want To Live
Elvis Presley: King Creole
Leonard Bernstein: Piano Concerto No. 2 (Shostakovich) / Piano Concerto In G Major (Ravel)
Glenn Gould: The Goldberg Variations (Bach)
David Oistrakh: Violin Concerto, op. 99 (Shostakovich)
Igor Stravinsky: Perséphone
Igor Stravinsky: Stravinsky Conducts Stravinsky (Threni / Agon)
Bing Crosby: Merry Christmas
Elvis Presley: Elvis’ Christmas Album
Mormon Tabernacle Choir: Messiah
Jo Stafford: Happy Holidays
Frank Sinatra: A Jolly Christmas from Frank Sinatra
Bo Didley: Bo Didley
Bill Haley: Rock Around The Clock
Little Richard: Little Richard
The Platters: Encore of Golden Hits
Elvis Presley: Elvis’s Golden Records
Chuck Berry: After School Session
Chuck Berry: Berry Is on Top
Chuck Berry: One Dozen Berrys
Jacques Brel : Au Printemps
Jacques Brel: Grand Jacques
Jacques Brel : Quand on a que l’amour
Jacques Brel: La Valse à Mille Temps
Eddie Cochran: Singin’ to my Baby
(Buddy Holy and) The Crickets: The Chirpin’ Crickets
Bo Didley: Bo Didley
Fats Domino: This Is Fats Domino
Julie London: About The Blues
Julie London : Calendar Girl
Julie London : Lonely Girl
Julie London: Julie
Julie London: Julie Is Her Name
Elvis Presley: Elvis
Elvis Presley: Elvis Presley
Ritchie Valens: Ritchie
Ritchie Valens: Ritchie Valens
