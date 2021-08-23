Albums By The Decade: 1950-1959

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post a list (ranked or unranked) of your favourite 25 (or however many) albums of a given year or, in this case, decade, or in next week’s case, century.

All lists alphabetical :

Top_65_studio_jazz_albums Cannonball Adderley: Somethin’ Else Louis Armstrong: Louis Armstrong Plays W.C. Handy Count Basie: The Atomic Mr. Basie Art Blakey: Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers (a.k.a. Moanin’) Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers with Thelonious Monk: Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers with Thelonious Monk Paul Bley: Introducing Paul Bley Teresa Brewer: Teresa Brewer Dave Brubeck: Time Out June Christy: Something Cool Ornette Coleman: The Shape of Jazz to Come John Coltrane: Blue Train John Coltrane: Soultrane Miles Davis: Cookin’ with the Miles Davis Quintet Miles Davis: Kind of Blue Miles Davis: Miles Ahead Miles Davis: Milestones Miles Davis: Porgy and Bess Miles Davis: Relaxin’ with the Miles Davis Quintet Miles Davis: Walkin’ Kenny Dorham: Afro-Cuban Kenny Drew: Pal Joey Duke Ellington: Festival Session Duke Ellington: Such Sweet Thunder Ella Fitzgerald: Ella Sings Gershwin Ella Fitzgerald: Songs in a Mellow Mood Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong: Ella and Louis Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong: Ella and Louis Again Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong: Porgy and Bess Red Garland: All Mornin’ Long Dizzy Gillespie: Afro Chico Hamilton: Gongs East! Chico Hamilton: Three Faces of Chico Hamilton Coleman Hawkins: Soul Elmo Hope: Elmo Hope Quintet Featuring Harold Land Elmo Hope: Elmo Hope Trio Elmo Hope: Informal Jazz Elmo Hope: Meditations Shelly Manne: My Fair Lady Thelonious Monk: Brilliant Corners Thelonious Monk: Genius of Modern Music Thelonious Monk: Monk Thelonious Monk: Monk’s Music Thelonious Monk and Sonny Rollins: Thelonious Monk and Sonny Rollins Thelonious Monk: The Unique Thelonious Monk Herbie Nichols: The Prophetic Herbie Nichols Anita O’ Day: Anita O’ Day Sings The Winners Oscar Peterson: Oscar Peterson at the Stratford Shakespearean Festival Prestige All Stars: Interplay for 2 Trumpets and 2 Tenors André Previn: King Size Sun Ra: Jazz in Silhouette Max Roach: Deeds Not Words Sonny Rollins: Freedom Suite Sonny Rollins: Saxophone Colossus Sonny Rollins: Volume Two Sonny Rollins: Way Out West Sonny Rollins and Thelonious Monk: Sonny Rollins and Thelonious Monk (a.k.a. Thelonious Monk and Sonny Rollins) Georges Russell: The Jazz Workshop Horace Silver: Horace Silver and The Jazz Messengers Nina Simone: Jazz as Played in an Exclusive Side Street Club Frank Sinatra: In The Wee Small Hours Sonny Stitt: Kaleidoscope Cecil Taylor: Looking Ahead! Clark Terry: In Orbit Lennie Tristano: Lennie Tristano Sarah Vaughan: Sarah Vaughan [collapse]

Top_10_live_jazz_albums Art Blakey: A Night at Birdland Thelonious Monk: Alone in San Francisco Duke Ellington: Ellington At Newport Sonny Rollins: A Night at the Village Vanguard Sarah Vaughan: At Mister Kelly’s Benny Goodman: The Famous 1938 Carnegie Hall Jazz Concert The Quintet (Gillespie, Mingus, Parker, Powell, Roach): Jazz at Massey Hall Clifford Brown and Max Roach: At Basin Street Erroll Garner: Concert by the Sea Louis Armstrong: Satchmo at Pasadena [collapse]

Top_5_soundtracks Miles Davis: Ascensceur pour l’échafaud Duke Ellington: Anatomy of a Murder Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo Johnny Mandel: I Want To Live Elvis Presley: King Creole [collapse]

Top_5_classical Leonard Bernstein: Piano Concerto No. 2 (Shostakovich) / Piano Concerto In G Major (Ravel) Glenn Gould: The Goldberg Variations (Bach) David Oistrakh: Violin Concerto, op. 99 (Shostakovich) Igor Stravinsky: Perséphone Igor Stravinsky: Stravinsky Conducts Stravinsky (Threni / Agon) [collapse]

Top_5_Christmas_albums Bing Crosby: Merry Christmas Elvis Presley: Elvis’ Christmas Album Mormon Tabernacle Choir: Messiah Jo Stafford: Happy Holidays Frank Sinatra: A Jolly Christmas from Frank Sinatra [collapse]

Top_5_singles_compilations Bo Didley: Bo Didley Bill Haley: Rock Around The Clock Little Richard: Little Richard The Platters: Encore of Golden Hits Elvis Presley: Elvis’s Golden Records [collapse]

Top_20_rock_and_pop_studio_albums Chuck Berry: After School Session Chuck Berry: Berry Is on Top Chuck Berry: One Dozen Berrys Jacques Brel : Au Printemps Jacques Brel: Grand Jacques Jacques Brel : Quand on a que l’amour Jacques Brel: La Valse à Mille Temps Eddie Cochran: Singin’ to my Baby (Buddy Holy and) The Crickets: The Chirpin’ Crickets Bo Didley: Bo Didley Fats Domino: This Is Fats Domino Julie London: About The Blues Julie London : Calendar Girl Julie London : Lonely Girl Julie London: Julie Julie London: Julie Is Her Name Elvis Presley: Elvis Elvis Presley: Elvis Presley Ritchie Valens: Ritchie Ritchie Valens: Ritchie Valens [collapse]

* edited

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...