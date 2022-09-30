WW 193 – Super Smash Wolves: Day 1

Choose your fighter!
Players
- MSD
- Flubba
- April
- Wasp
- Lindsay
- Sic
- Hayes
- Beinggreen
- Raven
- Marlowe
- Queequeg
- Ralph
- Grumproro
- Josephus
- ByCracky
- Narrow
- Side Character
- Cork
Back-Ups Players
- Goat
Factions
14 Super Smash Bros (Town)
4 Puppet Fighters (Scum)
Characters
These are the 18 Characters Present in this Game. Any powers these characters possess is a secret, and their alignment was assigned at random.
- Mario
- Donkey Kong
- Samus
- Yoshi
- Kirby
- Pikachu
- Luigi
- Ness
- Peach
- Bowser
- Zelda
- Young Link
- Villager
- Wii Fit Trainer
- Greninja
- Inkling
- Byleth
- Steve
Rules
- Traditional werewolf rules apply. A Day phase where you vote for who to kill, a night phase where rolled players use their powers.
- Character Assignment: Each Player has been Assigned a Role Based on a Smash Bros. Fighter. These Fighters have different abilities and Win Conditions in some cases. Town/Scum Alignment was assigned at random. Your role is not public info, but there is no rule against you revealing it.
- Role Play: Role-Playing is Encouraged but Not Required. You may Role-Play as any Character you want. You do not have to Role Play as your assigned Fighter, but you are technically allowed to.
- Order of Actions: Due to the secrecy of Role Powers, the Order of Night Actions is not public info.
- Participation: Please try to make a minimum of three posts per day.
- Do not quote from Private Discord Messages. Do not Edit Comments without permission.
- If the Vote is Tied at Twilight, we go into Sudden Death Mode, where the next vote cast that breaks the tie will end the Day. If the tie remains unbroken 10 Minutes after Twilight, I will then determine the Death by RNG.
Twilight will be at 4PM CST on Sunday, October 2nd.