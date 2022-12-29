The Pits 2022: Results!

You voted. We tallied. And now the results are in. Here are The Avocado’s favourite media works of 2022.

Tabulation Details

First choices received 10 points, second choices received 9 points, etc.

All choices on unranked ballots received 5 points.

Ballots with only a single choice were treated as ranked ballots.

If I compiled the votes (books, podcasts/video, anime, video games), ties were broken first by total number of votes, then by number of 1st choices, 2nd choices, 3rd choices, etc., then by virtual coin flip. Other compilers may have used different tiebreaking rules.

Warning: Nerdery incoming

But Merve, how did you flip a coin in a 3-way tie? Or a 4-way tie? The way the “coin flip” was operationalized was by drawing a random number from U[0,1] for each title that received a vote, and in the event of being tied on all aforementioned vote metrics, titles were sorted in descending order of that random number. This is equivalent to flipping a coin in the event of a 2-way tie, rolling a tetrahedral die in the event of a 4-way tie, etc.

Film

Hosted by El Santo [Ballots | Detailed results]

Robot Choice Award – Best Film of 2022

There was a clear winner this, with a whopping 232-point lead over the runner-up. Congratulations to Everything Everywhere All at Once!!!!

Also a big congratulations to our runner-up, Nope!

Rounding out the top 10

Glass Onion Turning Red The Northman Top Gun: Maverick The Batman The Banshees of Inisherin and The Fablemans (tied) Tár RRR

Best Film of 2021

We also voted on the retrospective best film of 2021, and you can’t “dunc” on the winner: Dune: Part One!!!! The runner-up was Pig.

Rounding out the top 10

The Power of the Dog Drive My Car The Suicide Squad The French Dispatch The Worst Person In the World The Green Knight Spider-Man: No Way Home West Side Story

Television

Hosted by Owen1120 [Ballots | Detailed results]

Best Drama

Leading the pack with 234 points, it’s fan-favourite Andor!!!! Also, congratulations to the runner-up, Better Call Saul.

Rounding out the top 10

Severance The Bear The White Lotus The Sandman Stranger Things Yellowjackets House of the Dragon Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Fun fact: Better Call Saul received the highest average rating, but Andor received the most votes.

Best Comedy

After two straight years of victory, What We Do in the Shadows was dethroned. This year’s winner is a stone-cold killer: it’s Barry!!!! The runner-up was The Rehearsal.

Rounding out the top 10

What We Do in the Shadows Atlanta Only Murders in the Building Peacemaker Abbott Elementary Reservation Dogs Our Flag Means Death Hacks

Fun fact: Reservation Dogs received the highest average rating, but Barry received the most votes.

Books

Hosted by Warmerdam [Ballots | Detailed results]

This was a close one. The winner had 57 points, while the runner-up had 50. Coming out on top, Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel. Following closely, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin.

Rounding out the top 10

I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy Fairy Tale by Stephen King Babel: Or, The Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution by RF Kuang A Prayer for the Crown-Shy by Becky Chambers The Language of Seabirds by Will Taylor The Hurting Kind by Ada Limón Ducks by Kate Beaton Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir

Music

Hosted by Apples [Ballots]

Best Album

The competition was fierce, but Big Thief’s Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You came out on top!!!! Beach House’s Once Twice Melody came in second.

Rounding out the top 10

Alvvays – Blue Rev Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers Angel Olsen – Big Time Beyoncé – Renaissance Danger Mouse/Black Thought – Cheat Codes Mitski – Laurel Hell The Beths – Expert in a Dying Field Florence + the Machine – Dance Fever

Best Song

They had one of the best albums of the year, and they also have the best song: congratulations to Alvvays for “Belinda Says”!!!! The runner-up was “Concrete over Water” by Jockstrap.

Rounding out the top 10

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” Beach House – “Hurts to Love” Beyoncé – “Break My Soul” Beabadoobee – “Talk” Lizzo – “About Damn Time” Kendrick Lamar – “N95” Maggie Rogers – “Anywhere With You” Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best Live Show

There was a clear winner in this category, and it was everyone’s favourite masked cowboy, Orville Peck!!!!

The other shows to receive votes were Girl Talk, Spoon, and Black Midi.

Anime

Hosted by Lutair [Ballots | Detailed results]

Miyazaki Award for Best Anime Film

This was a squeaker, with the winner beating the runner-up by just one point. Second and third place were tied, with the tie broken by the number of first-place votes. The winner was none other than shōnen favourite Jujutsu Kaisen 0!!!! And coming in second by a hair, Laid Back Camp Movie.

Rounding out the top 10

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Belle Inu-Oh One Piece Film Red Fruits Basket – prelude – Goodbye, Don Glees Drifting Home Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island

Watanabe Award for Best Anime Series

This contest, on the other hand, was not close. With a 30-point lead over the runner-up, the victor was SPY×FAMILY!!!! Coming in second was dark horse candidate Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury.

Rounding out the top 10

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Chainsaw Man Bocchi the Rock! Lycoris Recoil Mob Psycho 100 Sasaki and Miyano Ya Boy Kongming!

Comics

Hosted by Mister Splendiferous [Ballots]

Kirby Award for Best Comic Book

It’s superheroes galore! Coming in first place with 47 points is Nightwing!!!! The runner-up is The Flash at 41 points, followed by Batman/Superman: World’s Finest in third place at 31 points. A big congratulations to all!

Mary Worth Award for Best Comic Strip or Web Comic

These results should come as no surprise to the degenerates of the Comic Strip Club. Coming in 1st with 96 points, we have perennial winner Wallace the Brave!!!! Next, in second place at 81 points, we have Sally Forth. And rounding out the top 3 at 44 points, coming off a particularly strong year, there’s Pooch Cafe! Congrats to all the winners!

Podcasts and Online Video

Hosted by MrsLangdonAlger [Ballots | Detailed Results]

Best Podcast

There was a was clear winner here, and it wasn’t even close. More than doubling the score of the runner-up with a whopping 88 points, we have Blank Check!!!! And eking out the runner-up spot by a single point, we have Comedy Bang Bang with 41 points.

Rounding out the top 10

Knowledge Fight Revolutions Behind the Bastards Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend A More Civilized Age The Weekly Planet You Must Remember This Maintenance Phase

Best in Online Video

This was a much closer contest. Coming in first place at 39 points was Jenny Nicholson!!!! And in second place at 34 points was Defunctland.

Rounding out the top 10

Todd in the Shadows 3Dbotmaker Mr. Sunday Movies Scott the Woz Noah Caldwell-Gervais Scott Manley Ryan George/Pitch Meeting Game Maker’s Toolkit

Video Games

Hosted by Merve [Ballots | Detailed results]

Brenda Romero Award for the Best Game of 2022

This wasn’t even close. With a whopping 63-point lead over second place, at 149 points we have open-world RPG Elden Ring!!!! Congratulations to FromSoftware! And in second place at 86 points, we have delightful platformer Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Congrats to HAL Laboratory!

Rounding out the top 10

God of War Ragnarök Horizon Forbidden West Stray Pentiment NORCO Vampire Survivors Neon White Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Fun fact: Elden Ring received both the most votes (17) and the most first-place votes (10). The next most first-place votes garnered by a single game was 4 for Horizon Forbidden West.

John Romero Award for the Retrospective Best Game of 2021

The top two remain the same as last year. In first place at 47 points is Psychonauts 2!!!! And in second place at 37 points is Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy!

Rounding out the top 10

Metroid Dread Sable Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury The Forgotten City The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Bravely Default II New Pokémon Snap Hitman 3

Fun fact: Psychonauts 2 and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy both received the same number of votes (6), but the former received higher overall scores.

Commenting

Hosted by Merve [Votes]

Our annual awards show wouldn’t be complete without taking a second to honour you, the community. We have 29 awards to hand out, plus Hall of Fame inductions.

Let’s get to the awards!

Best Discovery: Tie between Star Trek: Lower Decks, recommended by lyona5 and Dan Pierce, and For All Mankind, recommended by multiple people [13 votes each] Best Comment — Funny: My My My with a great Flowers for Algernon reference [29 votes]

Screenshot

Best Comment — Serious: Agnew showing an academic citation for one of his articles on The Avocado [35 votes]

Screenshot

Best Conversation: Edgar Allan Hoe, Wasp, space,and Nate the Lesser with an exchange about a smutty Christmas movie [12 votes]

Screenshot

Best Use of The Avocado as a Response: Herniated Disqus burns us all [9 votes]

Screenshot

Best Username — Regular: Uncanny Valet [16 votes] Best Username — Holiday: Warmerdam with Walking in a Winter Warmerdam [16 votes] Best Avatar: Jon Bovine’s holiday avatar [6 votes]

Screenshot

Best Gimmick Account: Oh No! Beta! [3 votes] Best Pet Photo: Holly Jolly Giggle Fits’s dog Zoey in a Celtics uniform [21 votes]

Photo

Best Photoshop Job: Disquified’s edit of a famous painting [14 votes]

Screenshot

And now it’s time for the Hall of Fame inductions. We have a record 11 inductions this year!

SadClown , for his hard work with the LGBTQ+ threads and his thoughtful analysis of queer media

, for his hard work with the LGBTQ+ threads and his thoughtful analysis of queer media This Time, It’s Personal , for helping hold the community to account for sexism and misogyny

, for helping hold the community to account for sexism and misogyny Hatopher , for providing alternate and international perspectives to the Politics Thread

, for providing alternate and international perspectives to the Politics Thread exexalien , for his hard work with the Weekly Music Threads and cultivating the Musicado community

, for his hard work with the Weekly Music Threads and cultivating the Musicado community Agnew , for his hard work with the History Threads and for being a general fount of knowledge for the Politics Thread

, for his hard work with the History Threads and for being a general fount of knowledge for the Politics Thread Katie , for managing the video game music tournaments and writing the very detailed One Giant Leap column

, for managing the video game music tournaments and writing the very detailed One Giant Leap column Headphone Princess , for Clampost wrangling, providing amazing music, and being a voice of reason

, for Clampost wrangling, providing amazing music, and being a voice of reason Immortan Scott , for being the go-to voice for movie opinions, having cute dogs, and being a nice, thoughtful person

, for being the go-to voice for movie opinions, having cute dogs, and being a nice, thoughtful person forget_it_jake , for running multiple daily and weekly threads, as well as multiple Werewolf games

, for running multiple daily and weekly threads, as well as multiple Werewolf games Lovely Bones , for running the comprehensive Games New Roundup column

, for running the comprehensive Games New Roundup column Andy Tuttle, for running Tuesday New Games, particularly its historical overview section

And that concludes the 2022 edition of The Pits! Before we go, a big thank you to all the topic leaders for running their respective categories, diligently filling out spreadsheets, and compiling results. This would not have been possible without you! And also thank you to the community for another great year here at The Avocado. It’s been fun shitposting with all of you. See y’all in 2023!

