The Pits: Best in Books 2022

Editor’s Note: Feel free to post as big or as small of a list as you would like below but please keep your lists contained to these posts and do not make your own post or fill up the OT with them. The winners will be announced alongside the other winners of The Pits the week of 12/27 and will be calculated by adding up your lists (10 points for first, 9 for second, etc. with 5 per awarded for unranked Top 10 lists). The preference is for ranked lists to aid in determining a winner, but you are not required to rank them.

If you’ve read any great books published this year this is the chance to let everyone know! This isn’t like voting in tournaments, please make a single post and list the titles you loved (and include the authors too). Upvotes (while a nice gesture) merely show appreciation for your fellow commenters. The winner will receive the prestigious Le Guin Award for Best Book. All books published this year are eligible – fiction and non-fiction of any genre or subject. If you need inspiration for which books were published in 2022, Goodreads has got you covered.

Happy voting!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...