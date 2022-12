Happy Birthday to Jane Austen, born on this day in 1775! She wrote some novels you might be familiar with…

Austen’s novels have also been interpreted and reinterpreted over the years:

Pride and Prejudice (1995)

Bridget Jones’ Diary

Persuasion (1995)

Sense & Sensibility

Northanger Abbey (2008)

Emma (2020)

Clueless

So now, argue about whether Captain Wentworth or Mr. Darcy or Henry Tilney is the swooniest, which adaptation of each novel is the best, and who should really be ‘shipped with whom. Or talk about non-Jane-Austen stuff, I’m not your boss.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...