On a frosty winter’s night, a wagon appeared at the gates of Fort Klugman, carrying pioneers to the frontier…

20 years ago tonight, The Sealab 2021 Christmas episode “Feast of Alvis” aired on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim.

So enjoy your Hootenany of Ham and Pomp, but don’t forget the true meaning of the season:

Drinkin’. Drinkin’ and Revenge.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...