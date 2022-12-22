The Pits: 2022 Commenting Awards

It’s time for one of this site’s most beloved traditions: the annual commenting awards!

Here’s how it works. I’ll make a subthread for each of the categories listed below. Submit your nominations for each category as a reply, and upvote the ones you want to win. At the end of voting period at noon EST on December 27th, the nominee with the most upvotes will win the category. (You can upvote your own nominees. We here at The Avocado believe in practising self-love.)

By popular request, I’ve also included a subthread for random shoutouts. This subthread isn’t going to be used to determine any kind of award; it’s just a space for you to say something nice about a fellow community member.

Here are the categories:

Hall of Fame Nominations (who and why) Best Discovery (Media you discovered on The Avocado, and the person who suggested it) Best Comment – Funny Best Comment – Serious Best Conversation Best Use of The Avocado as a Response Best Username – Regular Best Username – Holiday Best Avatar Best Gimmick Account Best Pet Photo Best Photoshop Job Best OT or PT Header Covfefening of the Year: Best PT Meme Spiral The Train Sandwich Award: Best OT Meme Spiral Best Recurring Thread Best One-Off Thread Best Avocado Tournament Best 30-Day Challenge (specific day, not month theme) Best Werewolf Game Best Rabbit Screening Best Live-Chat Best Review Best Spotlight Best Original Media for The Avocado Best Recipe The Ack-Ack Memorial Kindest Commenter Award Best Buds Rookie of the Year The Holy Guacamole Lifetime Shitposting Achievement Award for Most Active Commenter

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...