Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 69

Group 67 Results!

58.82% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE The Airbuster [Arr. Tadayoshi Makino]
52.94% Cadence of Hyrule Future World (Combat)
47.06% Trails of Cold Steel III Welcome Back! Abend Time
47.06% One Step From Eden Perpetual Motion: Hazel’s Theme
47.06% Yakuza: Like a Dragon Geomijul Encounter
47.06% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Roaming the Wastes (Mor Ardain Day)
35.29% Deltarune Chapter 1 Chaos King
35.29% Outer Wilds The Nomai
35.29% Cloudpunk No Time for Questions
35.29% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Uraya – Day
35.29% Disco Elysium Off We Go Into the Wild Pale Yonder [British Sea Power]
35.29% Snake Pass Bloh Wees’ Realm (Wind World)
29.41% Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk Scarborough Fair
29.41% The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch Presentation Trailer Theme
29.41% Risk of Rain 2 Nocturnal Emission
29.41% Pit People Pit People (It’s Us!)
29.41% Sayonara Wild Hearts Begin Again
23.53% OMORI Underwater Highway
23.53% Rakuen The Spirit Envoy
23.53% Collar x Malice Virtual Experiment
17.65% Trails of Cold Steel III A Herectic Researcher
17.65% Collar x Malice Suspicion
11.76% Iron Harvest Ode to the Union
11.76% Wandersong Sky Seals

Newly Eliminated1

33.33% Borderlands 3 Sanctuary 3
33.33% ICEY Clock Tower
33.33% Kirby Star Allies Hyness (Unhooded) Battle
33.33% Team Sonic Racing Ice Mountain
31.58% Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia What Lies at the End
31.58% NieR:Automata Fortress of Lies [Keiichi Okabe]
31.58% Outer Wilds Into the Wilds
31.58% Timespinner Shattered Hourglass
31.58% Trails of Cold Steel III Raquel, The Amusement Town
31.58% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Nostalogic [yuukiss- MORE MORE JUMP! Cover] SEPT 2020
31.58% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim LONER [Azusa Chiba]
31.58% Tooth and Tail Hopper (Flagbearer of the Commonfolk)
Projected Bubble: 42.11%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 69 will be active until Sunday, January 1st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 68 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 70 will start Friday and be active until next Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 69 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like5:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

(51-60)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Group 58

Group 59

Group 60

(61-70)

Group 61

Group 62

Group 63

Group 64

Group 65

Group 66

Group 67

Group 68

Group 69

Group 70

(71-80)

Group 71

Group 72

Group 73

Group 74

Group 75

Group 76

Group 77

Group 78

Group 79

Group 80

(81-90)

Group 81

Group 82

Group 83

Group 84

Group 85

Group 86

Group 87

Group 88

Group 89

Group 90

(91-100)

Group 91

Group 92

Group 93

Group 94

Group 95

Group 96

Group 97

Group 98

Group 99

Group 100

(101-110)

Group 101

Group 102

Group 103

Group 104

Group 105

Group 106

Group 107

Group 108

Group 109

Group 110

(111-120)

Group 111

Group 112

Group 113

Group 114

Group 115

Group 116

Group 117

Group 118

Group 119

Group 120

(121-123)

Group 121

Group 122

Group 123

Again, voting for group 69 is open until Sunday January 1st at 10:00PM Pacific