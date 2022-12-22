Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 69

Group 67 Results!
|58.82%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|The Airbuster [Arr. Tadayoshi Makino]
|52.94%
|Cadence of Hyrule
|Future World (Combat)
|47.06%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Welcome Back! Abend Time
|47.06%
|One Step From Eden
|Perpetual Motion: Hazel’s Theme
|47.06%
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|Geomijul Encounter
|47.06%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Roaming the Wastes (Mor Ardain Day)
|35.29%
|Deltarune Chapter 1
|Chaos King
|35.29%
|Outer Wilds
|The Nomai
|35.29%
|Cloudpunk
|No Time for Questions
|35.29%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Uraya – Day
|35.29%
|Disco Elysium
|Off We Go Into the Wild Pale Yonder [British Sea Power]
|35.29%
|Snake Pass
|Bloh Wees’ Realm (Wind World)
|29.41%
|Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk
|Scarborough Fair
|29.41%
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch Presentation Trailer Theme
|29.41%
|Risk of Rain 2
|Nocturnal Emission
|29.41%
|Pit People
|Pit People (It’s Us!)
|29.41%
|Sayonara Wild Hearts
|Begin Again
|23.53%
|OMORI
|Underwater Highway
|23.53%
|Rakuen
|The Spirit Envoy
|23.53%
|Collar x Malice
|Virtual Experiment
|17.65%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|A Herectic Researcher
|17.65%
|Collar x Malice
|Suspicion
|11.76%
|Iron Harvest
|Ode to the Union
|11.76%
|Wandersong
|Sky Seals
Newly Eliminated
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 69 will be active until Sunday, January 1st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 68 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 70 will start Friday and be active until next Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 69 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Again, voting for group 69 is open until Sunday January 1st at 10:00PM Pacific