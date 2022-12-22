Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 69

Group 67 Results!



Spoiler 58.82% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE The Airbuster [Arr. Tadayoshi Makino] 52.94% Cadence of Hyrule Future World (Combat) 47.06% Trails of Cold Steel III Welcome Back! Abend Time 47.06% One Step From Eden Perpetual Motion: Hazel’s Theme 47.06% Yakuza: Like a Dragon Geomijul Encounter 47.06% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Roaming the Wastes (Mor Ardain Day) 35.29% Deltarune Chapter 1 Chaos King 35.29% Outer Wilds The Nomai 35.29% Cloudpunk No Time for Questions 35.29% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Uraya – Day 35.29% Disco Elysium Off We Go Into the Wild Pale Yonder [British Sea Power] 35.29% Snake Pass Bloh Wees’ Realm (Wind World) 29.41% Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk Scarborough Fair 29.41% The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch Presentation Trailer Theme 29.41% Risk of Rain 2 Nocturnal Emission 29.41% Pit People Pit People (It’s Us!) 29.41% Sayonara Wild Hearts Begin Again 23.53% OMORI Underwater Highway 23.53% Rakuen The Spirit Envoy 23.53% Collar x Malice Virtual Experiment 17.65% Trails of Cold Steel III A Herectic Researcher 17.65% Collar x Malice Suspicion 11.76% Iron Harvest Ode to the Union 11.76% Wandersong Sky Seals [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 33.33% Borderlands 3 Sanctuary 3 33.33% ICEY Clock Tower 33.33% Kirby Star Allies Hyness (Unhooded) Battle 33.33% Team Sonic Racing Ice Mountain 31.58% Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia What Lies at the End 31.58% NieR:Automata Fortress of Lies [Keiichi Okabe] 31.58% Outer Wilds Into the Wilds 31.58% Timespinner Shattered Hourglass 31.58% Trails of Cold Steel III Raquel, The Amusement Town 31.58% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Nostalogic [yuukiss- MORE MORE JUMP! Cover] SEPT 2020 31.58% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim LONER [Azusa Chiba] 31.58% Tooth and Tail Hopper (Flagbearer of the Commonfolk) 29.41% Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk Scarborough Fair 29.41% The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch Presentation Trailer Theme 29.41% Risk of Rain 2 Nocturnal Emission 29.41% Pit People Pit People (It’s Us!) 29.41% Sayonara Wild Hearts Begin Again 23.53% OMORI Underwater Highway 23.53% Rakuen The Spirit Envoy 23.53% Collar x Malice Virtual Experiment 17.65% Trails of Cold Steel III A Herectic Researcher 17.65% Collar x Malice Suspicion 11.76% Iron Harvest Ode to the Union 11.76% Wandersong Sky Seals Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 69 will be active until Sunday, January 1st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 68 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 70 will start Friday and be active until next Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 69 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(91-100) Group 91 Group 92 Group 93 Group 94 Group 95 Group 96 Group 97 Group 98 Group 99 Group 100 [collapse]

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 69 is open until Sunday January 1st at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...