Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 68

Group 66 Results!
|61.11%
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Main Theme
|55.56%
|Hollow Knight
|City of Tears
|55.56%
|Wandersong
|Moonscape
|50.00%
|Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Battle! (Ultra Necrozma)
|44.44%
|Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
|Hela
|44.44%
|Monument Valley 2
|A Friend, Pt. 2
|38.89%
|Blaster Master Zero
|Fire the Blaster Rifle
|38.89%
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|-(TRYPTOPHAN)- [Rikako Watanabe]
|33.33%
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|Receive You Ver.7 (Rolling Eyes Fall Down the Dragon Wall)
|33.33%
|Borderlands 3
|Sanctuary 3
|33.33%
|ICEY
|Clock Tower
|33.33%
|Kirby Star Allies
|Hyness (Unhooded) Battle
|33.33%
|Team Sonic Racing
|Ice Mountain
|27.78%
|Persona 5 Royal
|Colors Flying High
|27.78%
|Mega Man 11
|The Courage To Fight
|22.22%
|Umurangi Generation Macro
|Tariq’s Rap
|22.22%
|Tekken 7
|Last Day on Earth – Final Round (Atrocity 2nd)
|22.22%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Titan Battleship
|22.22%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Elysium, In The Blue Sky
|22.22%
|ARMS
|Ninja College (Ninjara’s Stage)
|16.67%
|Metamorphosis
|The Letter
|16.67%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Operation: Save Aerith
|16.67%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|The Map Page/Bonus Level
|11.11%
|Team Sonic Racing
|Team Ultimate: Shadow
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 68 will be active until Thursday, December 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 67 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 69 will start Thursday and be active until next Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 68 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Again, voting for group 68 is open until Thursday December 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific