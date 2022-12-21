Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 68

Group 66 Results!



Spoiler 61.11% The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Main Theme 55.56% Hollow Knight City of Tears 55.56% Wandersong Moonscape 50.00% Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Battle! (Ultra Necrozma) 44.44% Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Hela 44.44% Monument Valley 2 A Friend, Pt. 2 38.89% Blaster Master Zero Fire the Blaster Rifle 38.89% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim -(TRYPTOPHAN)- [Rikako Watanabe] 33.33% Yakuza: Like a Dragon Receive You Ver.7 (Rolling Eyes Fall Down the Dragon Wall) 33.33% Borderlands 3 Sanctuary 3 33.33% ICEY Clock Tower 33.33% Kirby Star Allies Hyness (Unhooded) Battle 33.33% Team Sonic Racing Ice Mountain 27.78% Persona 5 Royal Colors Flying High 27.78% Mega Man 11 The Courage To Fight 22.22% Umurangi Generation Macro Tariq’s Rap 22.22% Tekken 7 Last Day on Earth – Final Round (Atrocity 2nd) 22.22% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Titan Battleship 22.22% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Elysium, In The Blue Sky 22.22% ARMS Ninja College (Ninjara’s Stage) 16.67% Metamorphosis The Letter 16.67% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Operation: Save Aerith 16.67% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate The Map Page/Bonus Level 11.11% Team Sonic Racing Team Ultimate: Shadow [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 31.58% Lethal League Blaze Ordinary Days V2 31.58% Occultic;Nine To Feel Remorse 31.58% Disco Elysium Ecstatic Vibrations, Totally Transcendent [British Sea Power] 31.58% A3! ReAnimation [emon(Tes.)] 31.58% Genshin Impact Rite of Battle [Yu-Peng Chen] 31.58% The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors Stage 4 – Waterway – Parking Garage 31.58% A Hat in Time Scootin’ through Mafia Town 31.58% Wandersong Fight for the Forest 31.58% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Gormott – Day 31.58% Trails of Cold Steel III Unplanned Residue 31.58% Persona 5 Royal So Happy World 31.58% Horizon: Zero Dawn Force Multiplication 31.58% Style Savvy: Styling Star Map (Nighttime) 27.78% Persona 5 Royal Colors Flying High 27.78% Mega Man 11 The Courage To Fight 22.22% Umurangi Generation Macro Tariq’s Rap 22.22% Tekken 7 Last Day on Earth – Final Round (Atrocity 2nd) 22.22% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Titan Battleship 22.22% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Elysium, In The Blue Sky 22.22% ARMS Ninja College (Ninjara’s Stage) 16.67% Metamorphosis The Letter 16.67% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Operation: Save Aerith 16.67% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate The Map Page/Bonus Level 11.11% Team Sonic Racing Team Ultimate: Shadow Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 68 will be active until Thursday, December 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 67 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 69 will start Thursday and be active until next Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 68 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(91-100) Group 91 Group 92 Group 93 Group 94 Group 95 Group 96 Group 97 Group 98 Group 99 Group 100 [collapse]

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 68 is open until Thursday December 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...