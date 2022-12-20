Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 67

Group 65 Results!



Spoiler 56.25% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Pasta 56.25% Blue Reflection DNF FW15C -ZERO- 56.25% Genshin Impact Chasing the Torrents [Yu-Peng Chen] 50.00% Creaks Attic 43.75% Sayonara Wild Hearts Transonic Gravity 43.75% Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Shining Isles of Ivory 37.50% Destiny 2 Lost Light 37.50% Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Ultra Warp Ride 37.50% The Lord of the Rings Online: Where Dragons Dwell The Forges of Hammerstead 31.25% Flowers: Le Volume sur Hiver Anemone Coronaria 31.25% CrossCode Temple of the Grand Tree 31.25% R-Type Dimensions Battle Theme 31.25% Guacamelee 2 Templo De La Serpiente 31.25% Trails of Cold Steel III Beneath the Bright Sky 31.25% Kentucky Route Zero Xanadu 31.25% Night in the Woods Astral Alley 25.00% Command and Conquer Remastered Prepare for Battle (Tiberian Sons) 25.00% World of Horror Forest Combat 18.75% MUL.MASH.TAB.BA.GAL.GAL. Abamātu Ilittu / Sea Urchin 18.75% Shovel Knight: King of Cards Étude de L’ordre (Tower House) 18.75% Ori and the Will of the Wisps The Spirit Willow 12.50% A Hat in Time A Forsaken Place 12.50% Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator Driving 6.25% Little Nightmares Hunger III [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 31.58% Shovel Knight: King of Cards Overlook Interlude (Mountain House) 31.58% Timespinner Mask of Corruption 31.58% Indivisible Cyclic Soul [Hiroki Kikuta] 31.58% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Snakemouth Den 31.58% Kingdom Hearts III Dawn of Hope 31.58% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Counterattack 31.58% Celeste In Stasis 31.58% Dead Cells Time for Your Medicine [Yoann Laulan] 31.58% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Torigoth – Day 31.25% Flowers: Le Volume sur Hiver Anemone Coronaria 31.25% CrossCode Temple of the Grand Tree 31.25% R-Type Dimensions Battle Theme 31.25% Guacamelee 2 Templo De La Serpiente 31.25% Trails of Cold Steel III Beneath the Bright Sky 31.25% Kentucky Route Zero Xanadu 31.25% Night in the Woods Astral Alley 25.00% Command and Conquer Remastered Prepare for Battle (Tiberian Sons) 25.00% World of Horror Forest Combat 18.75% MUL.MASH.TAB.BA.GAL.GAL. Abamātu Ilittu / Sea Urchin 18.75% Shovel Knight: King of Cards Étude de L’ordre (Tower House) 18.75% Ori and the Will of the Wisps The Spirit Willow 12.50% A Hat in Time A Forsaken Place 12.50% Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator Driving 6.25% Little Nightmares Hunger III Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 67 will be active until Wednesday, December 21st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 66 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 68 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

Again, voting for group 67 is open until Wednesday December 21st at 10:00PM Pacific

