Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 67

Group 65 Results!
|56.25%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Pasta
|56.25%
|Blue Reflection
|DNF FW15C -ZERO-
|56.25%
|Genshin Impact
|Chasing the Torrents [Yu-Peng Chen]
|50.00%
|Creaks
|Attic
|43.75%
|Sayonara Wild Hearts
|Transonic Gravity
|43.75%
|Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
|Shining Isles of Ivory
|37.50%
|Destiny 2
|Lost Light
|37.50%
|Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Ultra Warp Ride
|37.50%
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Where Dragons Dwell
|The Forges of Hammerstead
|31.25%
|Flowers: Le Volume sur Hiver
|Anemone Coronaria
|31.25%
|CrossCode
|Temple of the Grand Tree
|31.25%
|R-Type Dimensions
|Battle Theme
|31.25%
|Guacamelee 2
|Templo De La Serpiente
|31.25%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Beneath the Bright Sky
|31.25%
|Kentucky Route Zero
|Xanadu
|31.25%
|Night in the Woods
|Astral Alley
|25.00%
|Command and Conquer Remastered
|Prepare for Battle (Tiberian Sons)
|25.00%
|World of Horror
|Forest Combat
|18.75%
|MUL.MASH.TAB.BA.GAL.GAL.
|Abamātu Ilittu / Sea Urchin
|18.75%
|Shovel Knight: King of Cards
|Étude de L’ordre (Tower House)
|18.75%
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|The Spirit Willow
|12.50%
|A Hat in Time
|A Forsaken Place
|12.50%
|Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator
|Driving
|6.25%
|Little Nightmares
|Hunger III
Newly Eliminated1
|31.58%
|Shovel Knight: King of Cards
|Overlook Interlude (Mountain House)
|31.58%
|Timespinner
|Mask of Corruption
|31.58%
|Indivisible
|Cyclic Soul [Hiroki Kikuta]
|31.58%
|Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
|Snakemouth Den
|31.58%
|Kingdom Hearts III
|Dawn of Hope
|31.58%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Counterattack
|31.58%
|Celeste
|In Stasis
|31.58%
|Dead Cells
|Time for Your Medicine [Yoann Laulan]
|31.58%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Torigoth – Day
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 67 will be active until Wednesday, December 21st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 66 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 68 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 67 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Again, voting for group 67 is open until Wednesday December 21st at 10:00PM Pacific