Director Profile: George Miller

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… George Miller.

Highly recommended: Mad Max, Mad Max 2, Babe: Pig in the City, Mad Max: Fury Road (top 100)

Recommended: Lorenzo’s Oil, Three Thousand Years of Longing

Worth a look: Nightmare at 20,000 Feet (segment from Twilight Zone: The Movie), Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (partially directed by Miller), The Witches of Eastwick, Happy Feet

Not recommended: Happy Feet Two

Next week’s director is… Michael Curtiz!

