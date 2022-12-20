Director Profile: George Miller

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… George Miller.
Highly recommended: Mad Max, Mad Max 2, Babe: Pig in the City, Mad Max: Fury Road (top 100)
Recommended: Lorenzo’s Oil, Three Thousand Years of Longing
Worth a look: Nightmare at 20,000 Feet (segment from Twilight Zone: The Movie), Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (partially directed by Miller), The Witches of Eastwick, Happy Feet
Not recommended: Happy Feet Two
Next week’s director is… Michael Curtiz!