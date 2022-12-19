Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 66

Group 64 Results!
|47.37%
|The Messenger: Picnic Panic
|Impact Zone (Surf)
|42.11%
|Katana ZERO
|Hit the Floor
|42.11%
|Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon
|Defiler of Taboos
|42.11%
|Cultist Simulator
|June the 28th
|36.84%
|OMORI
|Gator Gambol
|36.84%
|A Hat in Time
|Mafia Boss’ Big Showdown
|31.58%
|TumbleSeed
|Forest
|31.58%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Old Wounds (The Lochs Night Theme)
|31.58%
|World of Horror
|Title Screen
|26.32%
|Kirby Star Allies
|Meta Knight Battle
|26.32%
|The Pathless
|A Land, Which Was Not My Own
|26.32%
|Persona 5 Royal
|No More What Ifs -Instrumental
|21.05%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country
|Auresco – Day
|21.05%
|DJMax Respect/V
|Vile Requiem
|21.05%
|Knee Deep
|Cut Her Down
|15.79%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Deltascape
|15.79%
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Ezio’s Family (Origins Version)
|15.79%
|Battletech
|March on Axylus
|15.79%
|Vamprie: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York
|Investigation Manipulation
|15.79%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Faster than the Wind
|10.53%
|Conarium
|Bio-Lab Theme
|10.53%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Shinra Creed [Arr. Shotaro Shima]
|10.53%
|Unavowed
|Hop On (KayKay’s Theme) [Thomas Regin]
|10.53%
|Tales of Berseria
|Forest of life [Motoi Sakuraba]
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 66 will be active until Tuesday, December 20th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 65 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 67 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 66 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Again, voting for group 65 is open until Monday December 19th at 10:00PM Pacific