Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 66

Group 64 Results!



Spoiler 47.37% The Messenger: Picnic Panic Impact Zone (Surf) 42.11% Katana ZERO Hit the Floor 42.11% Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Defiler of Taboos 42.11% Cultist Simulator June the 28th 36.84% OMORI Gator Gambol 36.84% A Hat in Time Mafia Boss’ Big Showdown 31.58% TumbleSeed Forest 31.58% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Old Wounds (The Lochs Night Theme) 31.58% World of Horror Title Screen 26.32% Kirby Star Allies Meta Knight Battle 26.32% The Pathless A Land, Which Was Not My Own 26.32% Persona 5 Royal No More What Ifs -Instrumental 21.05% Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country Auresco – Day 21.05% DJMax Respect/V Vile Requiem 21.05% Knee Deep Cut Her Down 15.79% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Deltascape 15.79% Assassin’s Creed Origins Ezio’s Family (Origins Version) 15.79% Battletech March on Axylus 15.79% Vamprie: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York Investigation Manipulation 15.79% Trails of Cold Steel III Faster than the Wind 10.53% Conarium Bio-Lab Theme 10.53% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Shinra Creed [Arr. Shotaro Shima] 10.53% Unavowed Hop On (KayKay’s Theme) [Thomas Regin] 10.53% Tales of Berseria Forest of life [Motoi Sakuraba] [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 31.58% Grandia HD Sart Ruins 31.58% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Patchwork Staccato [toa- MORE MORE JUMP! Cover] SEPT 2020 31.58% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Battle! (Elite Four) / Battle! (Solgaleo / Lunala) 31.58% Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales This Is My Time 31.58% Grandia 2 HD Commercial Town Liligue – Apparent Prosperity 31.58% Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Alola Photo Club 31.58% TumbleSeed Forest 31.58% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Old Wounds (The Lochs Night Theme) 31.58% World of Horror Title Screen 26.32% Kirby Star Allies Meta Knight Battle 26.32% The Pathless A Land, Which Was Not My Own 26.32% Persona 5 Royal No More What Ifs -Instrumental 21.05% Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country Auresco – Day 21.05% DJMax Respect/V Vile Requiem 21.05% Knee Deep Cut Her Down 15.79% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Deltascape 15.79% Assassin’s Creed Origins Ezio’s Family (Origins Version) 15.79% Battletech March on Axylus 15.79% Vamprie: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York Investigation Manipulation 15.79% Trails of Cold Steel III Faster than the Wind 10.53% Conarium Bio-Lab Theme 10.53% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Shinra Creed [Arr. Shotaro Shima] 10.53% Unavowed Hop On (KayKay’s Theme) [Thomas Regin] 10.53% Tales of Berseria Forest of life [Motoi Sakuraba] Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 66 will be active until Tuesday, December 20th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 65 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 67 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 66 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(91-100) Group 91 Group 92 Group 93 Group 94 Group 95 Group 96 Group 97 Group 98 Group 99 Group 100 [collapse]

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 65 is open until Monday December 19th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...