Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 66

Group 64 Results!

Spoiler

47.37% The Messenger: Picnic Panic Impact Zone (Surf)
42.11% Katana ZERO Hit the Floor
42.11% Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Defiler of Taboos
42.11% Cultist Simulator June the 28th
36.84% OMORI Gator Gambol
36.84% A Hat in Time Mafia Boss’ Big Showdown
31.58% TumbleSeed Forest
31.58% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Old Wounds (The Lochs Night Theme)
31.58% World of Horror Title Screen
26.32% Kirby Star Allies Meta Knight Battle
26.32% The Pathless A Land, Which Was Not My Own
26.32% Persona 5 Royal No More What Ifs -Instrumental
21.05% Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country Auresco – Day
21.05% DJMax Respect/V Vile Requiem
21.05% Knee Deep Cut Her Down
15.79% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Deltascape
15.79% Assassin’s Creed Origins Ezio’s Family (Origins Version)
15.79% Battletech March on Axylus
15.79% Vamprie: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York Investigation Manipulation
15.79% Trails of Cold Steel III Faster than the Wind
10.53% Conarium Bio-Lab Theme
10.53% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Shinra Creed [Arr. Shotaro Shima]
10.53% Unavowed Hop On (KayKay’s Theme) [Thomas Regin]
10.53% Tales of Berseria Forest of life [Motoi Sakuraba]

Newly Eliminated

Projected Bubble: 42.11%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 66 will be active until Tuesday, December 20th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 65 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 67 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 66 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 65 is open until Monday December 19th at 10:00PM Pacific