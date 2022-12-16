Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 65

Group 63 Results!
|68.75%
|Trials of Mana
|Swivel
|62.50%
|Panzer Paladin
|Greece
|56.25%
|A Hat in Time
|Windmill Peak
|50.00%
|Kingdom Hearts III
|Dark Domination
|50.00%
|Touhou Luna Nights
|The Young Descendent of Tepes (Stage 4)
|43.75%
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|Self Sacrifice
|43.75%
|Persona 5 Strikers
|Keeper of Lust [SCRAMBLE Remix- Gota Masuoka Arr.]
|37.50%
|Flowers: Le Volume sur Hiver
|Analysis
|37.50%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Lifelight
|37.50%
|Fe
|Skogen
|37.50%
|Cadence of Hyrule
|Overworld (Peaceful)
|37.50%
|Night in the Woods
|Astral Coal Town
|37.50%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Beyond the Journey
|37.50%
|Kingdom Hearts III
|The Encounter (Metal Charge)
|31.25%
|OMORI
|You Were Wrong. Go Back.
|31.25%
|CrossCode
|Battle 2
|31.25%
|Blaster Master Zero
|Moebius Engine
|25.00%
|Star Wars: Squadrons
|Main Theme
|25.00%
|The Gardens Between
|Chapter 2 – Island 1
|25.00%
|TumbleSeed
|Ascension
|25.00%
|Hey! Pikmin
|[Sector 4] – Ravaged Rustworks
|18.75%
|Judgment
|Let’s Solve The Mystery
|6.25%
|Little Nightmares
|The Way Out
|6.25%
|Sayonara Wild Hearts
|Forest Dub
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 65 will be active until Monday, December 19th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 64 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 66 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 65 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 65 is open until Monday December 19th at 10:00PM Pacific