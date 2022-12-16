Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 65

Group 63 Results!



Spoiler 68.75% Trials of Mana Swivel 62.50% Panzer Paladin Greece 56.25% A Hat in Time Windmill Peak 50.00% Kingdom Hearts III Dark Domination 50.00% Touhou Luna Nights The Young Descendent of Tepes (Stage 4) 43.75% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Self Sacrifice 43.75% Persona 5 Strikers Keeper of Lust [SCRAMBLE Remix- Gota Masuoka Arr.] 37.50% Flowers: Le Volume sur Hiver Analysis 37.50% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Lifelight 37.50% Fe Skogen 37.50% Cadence of Hyrule Overworld (Peaceful) 37.50% Night in the Woods Astral Coal Town 37.50% Trails of Cold Steel III Beyond the Journey 37.50% Kingdom Hearts III The Encounter (Metal Charge) 31.25% OMORI You Were Wrong. Go Back. 31.25% CrossCode Battle 2 31.25% Blaster Master Zero Moebius Engine 25.00% Star Wars: Squadrons Main Theme 25.00% The Gardens Between Chapter 2 – Island 1 25.00% TumbleSeed Ascension 25.00% Hey! Pikmin [Sector 4] – Ravaged Rustworks 18.75% Judgment Let’s Solve The Mystery 6.25% Little Nightmares The Way Out 6.25% Sayonara Wild Hearts Forest Dub [collapse]

Spoiler 31.58% Shovel Knight: King of Cards The Twilight of Tomorrow 31.58% Sayonara Wild Hearts Fighting Hearts 31.58% Zarvot Pocket Terminator 31.58% Night in the Woods Harfest 31.58% Team Sonic Racing Clockwork Pyramid 31.25% DJMax Respect/V Vile Requiem (Extended Ver.) 31.25% Kingdom Hearts III Hearts as One 31.25% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Hush 31.25% Disc Room Jungle Near Jpiter 31.25% Umurangi Generation Opal 31.25% Boundless Rolls of String 31.25% Vitamin Connection Miniskirt and Snowy Day 31.25% Catherine: Full Body Silent Sheep 31.25% The Legend of Dark Witch 3: Wisdom and Lunacy Tick Tock Up Rock 31.25% OMORI You Were Wrong. Go Back. 31.25% CrossCode Battle 2 31.25% Blaster Master Zero Moebius Engine 25.00% Star Wars: Squadrons Main Theme 25.00% The Gardens Between Chapter 2 – Island 1 25.00% TumbleSeed Ascension 25.00% Hey! Pikmin [Sector 4] – Ravaged Rustworks 18.75% Judgment Let’s Solve The Mystery 6.25% Little Nightmares The Way Out 6.25% Sayonara Wild Hearts Forest Dub Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 65 will be active until Monday, December 19th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 64 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 66 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 65 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

Again, voting for group 65 is open until Monday December 19th at 10:00PM Pacific

