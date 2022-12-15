Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 64

Group 62 Results!



Spoiler 64.71% Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy Balmy Summer Breeze 52.94% Paper Mario: The Origami King Origami Castle 52.94% Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition Saint’s Wreath 41.18% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim [Ribose] 41.18% beatmania IIDX 26 Rootage グラナダの風 [BEMANI/Tomoaki Hirono] 35.29% Old Man’s Journey The Last Step 35.29% Cloudpunk A Million Different Faces 29.41% Tetris Effect Always Been but Never Dreamed [Noboru Mutoh, Takako Ishida, Kate Brady] 29.41% Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Team Rocket’s Castle 29.41% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Archange 29.41% Rime The Song of the Sea (Reprise) 29.41% Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions Teehee Valley 23.53% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE The Promised Land – Cycle of Souls 23.53% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling The Usurper, Grasping for Power 23.53% The Banner Saga 3 Steel flowing as water 23.53% Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star PARADISE LOST 23.53% Unravel Two Quiet Night 23.53% Persona 5 Strikers What you wish for [Atsushi Kitajoh /w Lyn vocals] 23.53% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Termite Capitol 17.65% Persona 5 Royal Mementos -New Layer 17.65% >OBSERVER_ Into Your Dreams 11.76% The Sinking City Inexorable 5.88% Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story The Butterfly [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 31.25% The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) Key Cavern [Level 3 Dungeon] 31.25% Kingdom Hearts III Flantastic Fight 31.25% Gorogoa Devotion 31.25% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Gormott – Night 31.25% Indivisible Outbreak Zone [Hiroki Kikuta] 31.25% The Gardens Between Star Constellation 5 31.25% The Pillars of the Earth Phillip of Gwynedd (Resonemus Hoc Natali) 29.41% Tetris Effect Always Been but Never Dreamed [Noboru Mutoh, Takako Ishida, Kate Brady] 29.41% Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Team Rocket’s Castle 29.41% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Archange 29.41% Rime The Song of the Sea (Reprise) 29.41% Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions Teehee Valley 23.53% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE The Promised Land – Cycle of Souls 23.53% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling The Usurper, Grasping for Power 23.53% The Banner Saga 3 Steel flowing as water 23.53% Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star PARADISE LOST 23.53% Unravel Two Quiet Night 23.53% Persona 5 Strikers What you wish for [Atsushi Kitajoh /w Lyn vocals] 23.53% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Termite Capitol 17.65% Persona 5 Royal Mementos -New Layer 17.65% >OBSERVER_ Into Your Dreams 11.76% The Sinking City Inexorable 5.88% Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story The Butterfly Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 64 will be active until Sunday, December 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 63 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 65 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 64 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 64 is open until Sunday December 18th at 10:00PM Pacific

