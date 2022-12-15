Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 64

Group 62 Results!
|64.71%
|Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy
|Balmy Summer Breeze
|52.94%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Origami Castle
|52.94%
|Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
|Saint’s Wreath
|41.18%
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|[Ribose]
|41.18%
|beatmania IIDX 26 Rootage
|グラナダの風 [BEMANI/Tomoaki Hirono]
|35.29%
|Old Man’s Journey
|The Last Step
|35.29%
|Cloudpunk
|A Million Different Faces
|29.41%
|Tetris Effect
|Always Been but Never Dreamed [Noboru Mutoh, Takako Ishida, Kate Brady]
|29.41%
|Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Team Rocket’s Castle
|29.41%
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|Archange
|29.41%
|Rime
|The Song of the Sea (Reprise)
|29.41%
|Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions
|Teehee Valley
|23.53%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|The Promised Land – Cycle of Souls
|23.53%
|Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
|The Usurper, Grasping for Power
|23.53%
|The Banner Saga 3
|Steel flowing as water
|23.53%
|Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star
|PARADISE LOST
|23.53%
|Unravel Two
|Quiet Night
|23.53%
|Persona 5 Strikers
|What you wish for [Atsushi Kitajoh /w Lyn vocals]
|23.53%
|Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
|Termite Capitol
|17.65%
|Persona 5 Royal
|Mementos -New Layer
|17.65%
|>OBSERVER_
|Into Your Dreams
|11.76%
|The Sinking City
|Inexorable
|5.88%
|Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story
|The Butterfly
Newly Eliminated1
|31.25%
|The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019)
|Key Cavern [Level 3 Dungeon]
|31.25%
|Kingdom Hearts III
|Flantastic Fight
|31.25%
|Gorogoa
|Devotion
|31.25%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Gormott – Night
|31.25%
|Indivisible
|Outbreak Zone [Hiroki Kikuta]
|31.25%
|The Gardens Between
|Star Constellation 5
|31.25%
|The Pillars of the Earth
|Phillip of Gwynedd (Resonemus Hoc Natali)
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 64 will be active until Sunday, December 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 63 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 65 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 64 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Again, voting for group 64 is open until Sunday December 18th at 10:00PM Pacific