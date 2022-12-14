Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 63

Group 61 Results!
|52.94%
|Cloudpunk
|Neon Rain
|41.18%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Crimson Sunrise (Kugane Day Theme)
|41.18%
|The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors
|Stage 6 – Office
|41.18%
|Kingdom Hearts III
|Edge of Existence
|41.18%
|Pokémon Sword and Shield
|Wild Area (North)
|41.18%
|Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise
|Receive You (North Star Vers.) [Hyd Lunch, Vocalist: Pete Klassen]
|41.18%
|Pyre
|Grand Ceremony
|35.29%
|Streets of Rage 4
|On Fire
|35.29%
|Steamworld Dig 2
|Notation
|29.41%
|A3!
|SCARLET GAME [Masato Nakayama; Singers: Junta Terashima & Wataru Hatano]
|29.41%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Hand over Hand [Takafumi Imamura]
|23.53%
|Golf Story
|Tidy Park Course 3 [Joel Steudler]
|23.53%
|Kingdom Hearts III
|L’Impeto Oscuro (Young Xehanort)
|23.53%
|Risk of Rain 2
|You’re Gonna Need a Bigger Ukulele
|23.53%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Dogged Pursuit [Masashi Hamauzu]
|23.53%
|Streets of Rage 4
|The Commissioner
|17.65%
|The Love Boat: Puzzle Cruise
|Boat Life [Kim Derome]
|17.65%
|No Straight Roads
|vs. YINU
|17.65%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Genial and Balmy
|11.76%
|Occultic;Nine
|Sonar
|11.76%
|Animal Crossing New Horizons
|3AM / 3:00 Sunny
|11.76%
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|Dr. N. Gin (Cortex Strikes Back)
|11.76%
|Rayman Redemption
|The Musician’s Song
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 63 will be active until Thursday, December 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 62 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 64 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 63 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Again, voting for group 63 is open until Thursday December 15th at 10:00PM Pacific