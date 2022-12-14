Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 63

Group 61 Results!



Spoiler 52.94% Cloudpunk Neon Rain 41.18% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Crimson Sunrise (Kugane Day Theme) 41.18% The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors Stage 6 – Office 41.18% Kingdom Hearts III Edge of Existence 41.18% Pokémon Sword and Shield Wild Area (North) 41.18% Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Receive You (North Star Vers.) [Hyd Lunch, Vocalist: Pete Klassen] 41.18% Pyre Grand Ceremony 35.29% Streets of Rage 4 On Fire 35.29% Steamworld Dig 2 Notation 29.41% A3! SCARLET GAME [Masato Nakayama; Singers: Junta Terashima & Wataru Hatano] 29.41% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Hand over Hand [Takafumi Imamura] 23.53% Golf Story Tidy Park Course 3 [Joel Steudler] 23.53% Kingdom Hearts III L’Impeto Oscuro (Young Xehanort) 23.53% Risk of Rain 2 You’re Gonna Need a Bigger Ukulele 23.53% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Dogged Pursuit [Masashi Hamauzu] 23.53% Streets of Rage 4 The Commissioner 17.65% The Love Boat: Puzzle Cruise Boat Life [Kim Derome] 17.65% No Straight Roads vs. YINU 17.65% Trails of Cold Steel III Genial and Balmy 11.76% Occultic;Nine Sonar 11.76% Animal Crossing New Horizons 3AM / 3:00 Sunny 11.76% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Dr. N. Gin (Cortex Strikes Back) 11.76% Rayman Redemption The Musician’s Song [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 31.25% Trails of Cold Steel III Shattered Heart 31.25% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Cyan’s Theme 31.25% Trüberbrook Then I’ll Make You Mine [The Band From Another Place- Sebastian Nagel] 31.25% Sonic Forces Enemy Territory (Westopolis Remix) 31.25% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Delfino Plaza 31.25% Minecraft Axolotl 31.25% Trails of Cold Steel IV Lyrical Amber 31.25% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Heated Debate [Mitsuhiro Kaneda] 31.25% Animal Crossing New Horizons Nook’s Cranny Closing 29.41% A3! SCARLET GAME [Masato Nakayama; Singers: Junta Terashima & Wataru Hatano] 29.41% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Hand over Hand [Takafumi Imamura] 23.53% Golf Story Tidy Park Course 3 [Joel Steudler] 23.53% Kingdom Hearts III L’Impeto Oscuro (Young Xehanort) 23.53% Risk of Rain 2 You’re Gonna Need a Bigger Ukulele 23.53% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Dogged Pursuit [Masashi Hamauzu] 23.53% Streets of Rage 4 The Commissioner 17.65% The Love Boat: Puzzle Cruise Boat Life [Kim Derome] 17.65% No Straight Roads vs. YINU 17.65% Trails of Cold Steel III Genial and Balmy 11.76% Occultic;Nine Sonar 11.76% Animal Crossing New Horizons 3AM / 3:00 Sunny 11.76% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Dr. N. Gin (Cortex Strikes Back) 11.76% Rayman Redemption The Musician’s Song Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 63 will be active until Thursday, December 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 62 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 64 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 63 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 63 is open until Thursday December 15th at 10:00PM Pacific

