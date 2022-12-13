Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 62

Group 60 Results!



Spoiler 56.25% Gravity Rush 2 Sekka no Shishi [Kōhei Tanaka] 56.25% Persona 5 Strikers Singularity 56.25% Splatoon 2 #11 above [Dedf1sh] 50.00% Tetris Effect Spring Field 43.75% Paper Mario: The Origami King Toad Town (Green Streamer Removal) 43.75% Sonic Forces Battle with Metal Sonic (US Ver. Remix) 37.50% A Hat in Time You are Now Legally a Bird 37.50% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers The Quick Way 37.50% Splatoon 2 #14 crush [Dedf1sh] 37.50% Hollow Knight Crystal Peak 31.25% Yakuza Kiwami 2 Majima Construction Anthem [Goro Majima] 31.25% Collar x Malice Thought Experiment 31.25% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown “Dual Wielder” 31.25% Arcaea dropdead 25.00% TumbleSeed Root Cause 18.75% ICONOCLASTS Machines (Battle 2) 18.75% Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator Little Gizmo 18.75% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 The Acting God 18.75% Genshin Impact Nimble as Lightning 18.75% Bubsy: Paws on Fire! The Yarn Less Raveled 12.50% Pokémon Café Mix Stage Theme 1 12.50% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Hog Wild 12.50% Remothered: Broken Porcelain Broken Porcelain 6.25% CrossCode Boss Battle [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 31.25% Kirby Star Allies Prayer Song to God (Francisca & Flamberge Battle) 31.25% MUL.MASH.TAB.BA.GAL.GAL. Sunken City of the Pillars 31.25% Knights and Bikes Pontefract Rock 31.25% Paper Mario: The Origami King Spade Island 31.25% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim BIttersweet Sorrow 31.25% Umurangi Generation Mandala 31.25% Pokémon Quest Miasma Moor 31.25% Yakuza Kiwami 2 Majima Construction Anthem [Goro Majima] 31.25% Collar x Malice Thought Experiment 31.25% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown “Dual Wielder” 31.25% Arcaea dropdead 30.77% Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Interred Glory [Michiru Yamane] 30.77% Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions The Name is Fawful 30.77% Little Misfortune Toy Graveyard 25.00% TumbleSeed Root Cause 18.75% ICONOCLASTS Machines (Battle 2) 18.75% Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator Little Gizmo 18.75% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 The Acting God 18.75% Genshin Impact Nimble as Lightning 18.75% Bubsy: Paws on Fire! The Yarn Less Raveled 12.50% Pokémon Café Mix Stage Theme 1 12.50% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Hog Wild 12.50% Remothered: Broken Porcelain Broken Porcelain 6.25% CrossCode Boss Battle Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 62 will be active until Wednesday, December 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 61 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 63 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 62 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(81-90) Group 81 Group 82 Group 83 Group 84 Group 85 Group 86 Group 87 Group 88 Group 89 Group 90 [collapse]

(91-100) Group 91 Group 92 Group 93 Group 94 Group 95 Group 96 Group 97 Group 98 Group 99 Group 100 [collapse]

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 62 is open until Wednesday December 14th at 10:00PM Pacific

