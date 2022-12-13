Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 62

Group 60 Results!
|56.25%
|Gravity Rush 2
|Sekka no Shishi [Kōhei Tanaka]
|56.25%
|Persona 5 Strikers
|Singularity
|56.25%
|Splatoon 2
|#11 above [Dedf1sh]
|50.00%
|Tetris Effect
|Spring Field
|43.75%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Toad Town (Green Streamer Removal)
|43.75%
|Sonic Forces
|Battle with Metal Sonic (US Ver. Remix)
|37.50%
|A Hat in Time
|You are Now Legally a Bird
|37.50%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|The Quick Way
|37.50%
|Splatoon 2
|#14 crush [Dedf1sh]
|37.50%
|Hollow Knight
|Crystal Peak
|31.25%
|Yakuza Kiwami 2
|Majima Construction Anthem [Goro Majima]
|31.25%
|Collar x Malice
|Thought Experiment
|31.25%
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|“Dual Wielder”
|31.25%
|Arcaea
|dropdead
|25.00%
|TumbleSeed
|Root Cause
|18.75%
|ICONOCLASTS
|Machines (Battle 2)
|18.75%
|Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator
|Little Gizmo
|18.75%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|The Acting God
|18.75%
|Genshin Impact
|Nimble as Lightning
|18.75%
|Bubsy: Paws on Fire!
|The Yarn Less Raveled
|12.50%
|Pokémon Café Mix
|Stage Theme 1
|12.50%
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|Hog Wild
|12.50%
|Remothered: Broken Porcelain
|Broken Porcelain
|6.25%
|CrossCode
|Boss Battle
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 62 will be active until Wednesday, December 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 61 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 63 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 62 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Group 81
Group 82
Group 83
Group 84
Group 85
Group 86
Group 87
Group 88
Group 89
Group 90
Group 91
Group 92
Group 93
Group 94
Group 95
Group 96
Group 97
Group 98
Group 99
Group 100
Group 101
Group 102
Group 103
Group 104
Group 105
Group 106
Group 107
Group 108
Group 109
Group 110
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Again, voting for group 62 is open until Wednesday December 14th at 10:00PM Pacific