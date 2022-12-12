Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 61

Group 59 Results!
|62.50%
|Mega Man 11
|Impact Man Instrumental
|56.25%
|Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
|Rail Hoppin’
|50.00%
|Hollow Knight: Gods and Nightmares
|The Grimm Troupe
|43.75%
|beatmania IIDX 24 SINOBUZ
|Beyond The Seven (Extended Mix)
|37.50%
|Outer Wilds
|End Times
|37.50%
|Paradise Killer
|Last Dance XX
|37.50%
|Splatoon 2
|Blitz It! (Chip Damage) [Chirpy Chips/ABXY]
|37.50%
|Trials of Mana
|Not Awaken ~ Where Angel Fear to Tread
|37.50%
|Persona 5 Strikers
|Home
|37.50%
|Mega Man 11
|Tundra Man Instrumental
|31.25%
|Pokémon Quest
|Miasma Moor
|25.00%
|Stories Untold
|You Could Do This in Your Sleep
|25.00%
|Kingdom Hearts III
|Secrets of the Night
|25.00%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Ordis, The Azure Port Town
|25.00%
|Leaving Lyndow
|Forest Walk
|25.00%
|Timespinner
|Unbridled Determination
|25.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Seven Hundred Seventy-Seven Whiskers
|25.00%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Weathering Road
|18.75%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Area 1- Dragon Spirit
|12.50%
|La-Mulana 2
|Ratatoskr
|12.50%
|Umurangi Generation
|The Nomura Str. Junkyard
|12.50%
|OMORI
|Squall
|12.50%
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York
|Auspex
|6.25%
|Pokémon Café Mix
|Stage Theme 3
Newly Eliminated1
|30.77%
|ARMS
|Buster Beach (Byte & Barq’s Stage)
|30.77%
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|Epilogue
|30.00%
|Death Squared
|I Feel Like We’ve Been Here Before
|30.00%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Rufus Shinra [Nobuo Uematsu & Shotaro Shima]
|30.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Knowledge Never Sleeps
|30.00%
|OMORI
|Three Bar Logos
|30.00%
|Bubsy: Paws on Fire!
|UFO OMG
|30.00%
|Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials
|Eldritch Disco
|30.00%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Radiant Heimdallr
|30.00%
|Genshin Impact
|Exclusive Speciality
|30.00%
|Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory
|One Mind
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 61 will be active until Tuesday, December 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 60 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 62 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 61 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Again, voting for group 61 is open until Tuesday December 13th at 10:00PM Pacific