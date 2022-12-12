Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 61

Group 59 Results!



Spoiler 62.50% Mega Man 11 Impact Man Instrumental 56.25% Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Rail Hoppin’ 50.00% Hollow Knight: Gods and Nightmares The Grimm Troupe 43.75% beatmania IIDX 24 SINOBUZ Beyond The Seven (Extended Mix) 37.50% Outer Wilds End Times 37.50% Paradise Killer Last Dance XX 37.50% Splatoon 2 Blitz It! (Chip Damage) [Chirpy Chips/ABXY] 37.50% Trials of Mana Not Awaken ~ Where Angel Fear to Tread 37.50% Persona 5 Strikers Home 37.50% Mega Man 11 Tundra Man Instrumental 31.25% Pokémon Quest Miasma Moor 25.00% Stories Untold You Could Do This in Your Sleep 25.00% Kingdom Hearts III Secrets of the Night 25.00% Trails of Cold Steel III Ordis, The Azure Port Town 25.00% Leaving Lyndow Forest Walk 25.00% Timespinner Unbridled Determination 25.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Seven Hundred Seventy-Seven Whiskers 25.00% Trails of Cold Steel III Weathering Road 18.75% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Area 1- Dragon Spirit 12.50% La-Mulana 2 Ratatoskr 12.50% Umurangi Generation The Nomura Str. Junkyard 12.50% OMORI Squall 12.50% Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Auspex 6.25% Pokémon Café Mix Stage Theme 3 [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 30.77% ARMS Buster Beach (Byte & Barq’s Stage) 30.77% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Epilogue 30.00% Death Squared I Feel Like We’ve Been Here Before 30.00% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Rufus Shinra [Nobuo Uematsu & Shotaro Shima] 30.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Knowledge Never Sleeps 30.00% OMORI Three Bar Logos 30.00% Bubsy: Paws on Fire! UFO OMG 30.00% Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials Eldritch Disco 30.00% Trails of Cold Steel III Radiant Heimdallr 30.00% Genshin Impact Exclusive Speciality 30.00% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory One Mind 25.00% Stories Untold You Could Do This in Your Sleep 25.00% Kingdom Hearts III Secrets of the Night 25.00% Trails of Cold Steel III Ordis, The Azure Port Town 25.00% Leaving Lyndow Forest Walk 25.00% Timespinner Unbridled Determination 25.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Seven Hundred Seventy-Seven Whiskers 25.00% Trails of Cold Steel III Weathering Road 18.75% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Area 1- Dragon Spirit 12.50% La-Mulana 2 Ratatoskr 12.50% Umurangi Generation The Nomura Str. Junkyard 12.50% OMORI Squall 12.50% Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Auspex 6.25% Pokémon Café Mix Stage Theme 3 Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 61 will be active until Tuesday, December 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 60 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 62 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 61 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(81-90) Group 81 Group 82 Group 83 Group 84 Group 85 Group 86 Group 87 Group 88 Group 89 Group 90 [collapse]

(91-100) Group 91 Group 92 Group 93 Group 94 Group 95 Group 96 Group 97 Group 98 Group 99 Group 100 [collapse]

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 61 is open until Tuesday December 13th at 10:00PM Pacific

