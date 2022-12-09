Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 60

Group 58 Results!
|73.33%
|Cuphead
|Fiery Frolic
|60.00%
|Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story
|True Love
|53.33%
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Kakariko Village – Day
|53.33%
|Yoku’s Island Express
|Yoku Taidua And The Village
|53.33%
|Celeste
|Checking In
|46.67%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|F-ZERO Medley
|46.67%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Old Factory
|40.00%
|Spark the Electric Jester
|Smog City Sewers (Stage 4)
|33.33%
|Pikuniku
|Free Money!
|33.33%
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
|Crystal Caves
|33.33%
|Genshin Impact
|Rockin’ with Fire
|33.33%
|Quarantine Circular
|Quarantine
|33.33%
|Neo Cab
|Halogen Mosaic
|33.33%
|Cadence of Hyrule
|Gerudo Ruins (Combat Bass Guitar Version)
|33.33%
|A3!
|Professional [Shota Horie/ANCHOR; Singers: Yuusuke Shirai & Takuya Eguchi]
|33.33%
|Persona 5 Royal
|Throw Away Your Mask
|26.67%
|Ghost of Tsushima
|Jin Sakai
|26.67%
|The Loot Rascals
|Prismatic Horror
|26.67%
|Hypnospace Outlaw
|Colder Than the Rest (Fre3zer) [Jay Tholen]
|20.00%
|Snipperclips
|Silly Science A
|13.33%
|Good Job!
|Floor 1-2 (Finance)
|13.33%
|Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Eevee!
|Game Corner
|13.33%
|Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption
|Chanel
|13.33%
|198X
|Kill Screen: Intro
Newly Eliminated1
|30.00%
|Door Kickers: Action Squad
|Stakeout
|30.00%
|Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Isle of Armor
|Avery’s Theme
|30.00%
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|Dark Blue
|30.00%
|One Step From Eden
|Main Theme
|30.00%
|Ikenfell
|It’s Showtime! – Gilda’s Theme
|30.00%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Fonsett Village – Night
|30.00%
|The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors
|Stage 7 – Snow Track/Inner Shelter
|30.00%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Hail From The Past
|30.00%
|Shovel Knight: King of Cards
|These Noble Halls (Village House)
|29.41%
|Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise
|Deep South [Satoshi Okubo, Singer: Cashell]
|29.41%
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York
|Gehenna
|29.41%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Start Line
|29.41%
|La-Mulana 2
|From Nibiru
|29.41%
|The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019)
|Shop
|29.41%
|Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
|Turbine Trouble
|29.41%
|Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Ultra Plant
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 60 will be active until Monday, December 12th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 59 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 61 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 60 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Again, voting for group 60 is open until Monday December 12th at 10:00PM Pacific