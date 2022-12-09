Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 60

Group 58 Results!



Spoiler 73.33% Cuphead Fiery Frolic 60.00% Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story True Love 53.33% The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Kakariko Village – Day 53.33% Yoku’s Island Express Yoku Taidua And The Village 53.33% Celeste Checking In 46.67% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate F-ZERO Medley 46.67% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Old Factory 40.00% Spark the Electric Jester Smog City Sewers (Stage 4) 33.33% Pikuniku Free Money! 33.33% Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Crystal Caves 33.33% Genshin Impact Rockin’ with Fire 33.33% Quarantine Circular Quarantine 33.33% Neo Cab Halogen Mosaic 33.33% Cadence of Hyrule Gerudo Ruins (Combat Bass Guitar Version) 33.33% A3! Professional [Shota Horie/ANCHOR; Singers: Yuusuke Shirai & Takuya Eguchi] 33.33% Persona 5 Royal Throw Away Your Mask 26.67% Ghost of Tsushima Jin Sakai 26.67% The Loot Rascals Prismatic Horror 26.67% Hypnospace Outlaw Colder Than the Rest (Fre3zer) [Jay Tholen] 20.00% Snipperclips Silly Science A 13.33% Good Job! Floor 1-2 (Finance) 13.33% Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Eevee! Game Corner 13.33% Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption Chanel 13.33% 198X Kill Screen: Intro [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 30.00% Door Kickers: Action Squad Stakeout 30.00% Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Isle of Armor Avery’s Theme 30.00% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Dark Blue 30.00% One Step From Eden Main Theme 30.00% Ikenfell It’s Showtime! – Gilda’s Theme 30.00% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Fonsett Village – Night 30.00% The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors Stage 7 – Snow Track/Inner Shelter 30.00% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Hail From The Past 30.00% Shovel Knight: King of Cards These Noble Halls (Village House) 29.41% Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise Deep South [Satoshi Okubo, Singer: Cashell] 29.41% Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Gehenna 29.41% Trails of Cold Steel III Start Line 29.41% La-Mulana 2 From Nibiru 29.41% The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) Shop 29.41% Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Turbine Trouble 29.41% Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Ultra Plant 26.67% Ghost of Tsushima Jin Sakai 26.67% The Loot Rascals Prismatic Horror 26.67% Hypnospace Outlaw Colder Than the Rest (Fre3zer) [Jay Tholen] 20.00% Snipperclips Silly Science A 13.33% Good Job! Floor 1-2 (Finance) 13.33% Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Eevee! Game Corner 13.33% Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption Chanel 13.33% 198X Kill Screen: Intro Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 60 will be active until Monday, December 12th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 59 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 61 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 60 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(81-90) Group 81 Group 82 Group 83 Group 84 Group 85 Group 86 Group 87 Group 88 Group 89 Group 90 [collapse]

(91-100) Group 91 Group 92 Group 93 Group 94 Group 95 Group 96 Group 97 Group 98 Group 99 Group 100 [collapse]

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 60 is open until Monday December 12th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...