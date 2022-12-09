Job Rants (Extra) Thread – 12/9/2022 – I Am An Idiot

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy ACTUAL Friday –

Soooooooooooooo, see header. I meant to post yesterday’s thread,today; and obviously, that didn’t happen. By the time I realized my mistake, it was too late to take it down without making things awkward. I’m only posting this extra one today for both consistency’s sake, and as a reminder that, in the face of my new situation, getting my shit together is paramount. Also, of course, any new reasons to rant that might have popped up for you all in the last 24 hours.

Sorry for the confusion, thanks for the jokes and, as ever, thanks for being part of our little community.

