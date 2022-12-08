Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 59

Group 57 Results!
|66.67%
|Cuphead
|Carnival Kerfuffle
|61.11%
|Dicey Dungeons
|Fighting Chance
|55.56%
|Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
|V3 Discussion -SCRUM- [Masafumi Takada]
|55.56%
|Secret of Mana (2018)
|Prophecy
|50.00%
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|Shield Sheldon
|50.00%
|Death end re;Quest 2
|BUG FIXER
|50.00%
|No Straight Roads
|The City Streets (Posh Version) [Funk Fiction]
|44.44%
|Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
|Light Through the Leaves of Love
|44.44%
|Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
|Onslaught [Noriyasu Agematsu]
|44.44%
|Pyre
|Sky Dance
|38.89%
|Pyre
|Time Passes
|27.78%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Abandoned City
|27.78%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Death Match With Torna
|27.78%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Rematch atop the Pillar [Masashi Hamauzu]
|27.78%
|Pokémon Sword and Shield
|Slumbering Weald
|27.78%
|Mahou Daisakusen/Sorcer Striker
|Sorcer Striker [Round 1] [FM-Towns] [Atsuhiro Motoyama]
|27.78%
|ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove
|Alien Breakdown [Greg Johnson]
|27.78%
|Finding Paradise
|Main Theme
|22.22%
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|Opening Stage (Overseas Version)
|22.22%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Indol – Night
|16.67%
|CrossCode
|Improvising
|16.67%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Even if that Warmth is Small
|16.67%
|Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
|The Ultimate Trial
|11.11%
|Cadence of Hyrule
|Octavo Boss Battle
Newly Eliminated1
|29.41%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Towards that Land
|29.41%
|Iron Harvest
|Piosenka Poci-Gowa, the Train Song
|29.41%
|Spiritfarer
|Oxbury [Max LL]
|29.41%
|Risk of Rain 2
|A Glacier Eventually Farts (And Don’t You Listen to the Song of Life)
|29.41%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Beginning
|29.41%
|Cadence of Hyrule
|Gerudo Colosseum (Combat)
|29.41%
|Good Job!
|Floor 2-1 (Logistics)
|29.41%
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|Primrose
|29.41%
|Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
|The Voice that Calls You
|29.41%
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|Adulthood
|29.41%
|Fire Emblem: Three Houses
|Between Heaven and Earth (Thunder)
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 59 will be active until Sunday, December 11th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 58 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 60 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 59 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Again, voting for group 59 is open until Sunday December 11th at 10:00PM Pacific