Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 59

Group 57 Results!



Spoiler 66.67% Cuphead Carnival Kerfuffle 61.11% Dicey Dungeons Fighting Chance 55.56% Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony V3 Discussion -SCRUM- [Masafumi Takada] 55.56% Secret of Mana (2018) Prophecy 50.00% Mega Man X Legacy Collection Shield Sheldon 50.00% Death end re;Quest 2 BUG FIXER 50.00% No Straight Roads The City Streets (Posh Version) [Funk Fiction] 44.44% Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition Light Through the Leaves of Love 44.44% Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Onslaught [Noriyasu Agematsu] 44.44% Pyre Sky Dance 38.89% Pyre Time Passes 27.78% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Abandoned City 27.78% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Death Match With Torna 27.78% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Rematch atop the Pillar [Masashi Hamauzu] 27.78% Pokémon Sword and Shield Slumbering Weald 27.78% Mahou Daisakusen/Sorcer Striker Sorcer Striker [Round 1] [FM-Towns] [Atsuhiro Motoyama] 27.78% ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove Alien Breakdown [Greg Johnson] 27.78% Finding Paradise Main Theme 22.22% Mega Man X Legacy Collection Opening Stage (Overseas Version) 22.22% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Indol – Night 16.67% CrossCode Improvising 16.67% Trails of Cold Steel IV Even if that Warmth is Small 16.67% Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age The Ultimate Trial 11.11% Cadence of Hyrule Octavo Boss Battle [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 29.41% Trails of Cold Steel IV Towards that Land 29.41% Iron Harvest Piosenka Poci-Gowa, the Train Song 29.41% Spiritfarer Oxbury [Max LL] 29.41% Risk of Rain 2 A Glacier Eventually Farts (And Don’t You Listen to the Song of Life) 29.41% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Beginning 29.41% Cadence of Hyrule Gerudo Colosseum (Combat) 29.41% Good Job! Floor 2-1 (Logistics) 29.41% Mega Man X Legacy Collection Primrose 29.41% Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia The Voice that Calls You 29.41% A Plague Tale: Innocence Adulthood 29.41% Fire Emblem: Three Houses Between Heaven and Earth (Thunder) 27.78% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Abandoned City 27.78% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Death Match With Torna 27.78% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Rematch atop the Pillar [Masashi Hamauzu] 27.78% Pokémon Sword and Shield Slumbering Weald 27.78% Mahou Daisakusen/Sorcer Striker Sorcer Striker [Round 1] [FM-Towns] [Atsuhiro Motoyama] 27.78% ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove Alien Breakdown [Greg Johnson] 27.78% Finding Paradise Main Theme 22.22% Mega Man X Legacy Collection Opening Stage (Overseas Version) 22.22% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Indol – Night 16.67% CrossCode Improvising 16.67% Trails of Cold Steel IV Even if that Warmth is Small 16.67% Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age The Ultimate Trial 11.11% Cadence of Hyrule Octavo Boss Battle Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 59 will be active until Sunday, December 11th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 58 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 60 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 59 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(81-90) Group 81 Group 82 Group 83 Group 84 Group 85 Group 86 Group 87 Group 88 Group 89 Group 90 [collapse]

(91-100) Group 91 Group 92 Group 93 Group 94 Group 95 Group 96 Group 97 Group 98 Group 99 Group 100 [collapse]

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 59 is open until Sunday December 11th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...