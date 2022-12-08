Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 59

Group 57 Results!

Spoiler

66.67% Cuphead Carnival Kerfuffle
61.11% Dicey Dungeons Fighting Chance
55.56% Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony V3 Discussion -SCRUM- [Masafumi Takada]
55.56% Secret of Mana (2018) Prophecy
50.00% Mega Man X Legacy Collection Shield Sheldon
50.00% Death end re;Quest 2 BUG FIXER
50.00% No Straight Roads The City Streets (Posh Version) [Funk Fiction]
44.44% Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition Light Through the Leaves of Love
44.44% Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Onslaught [Noriyasu Agematsu]
44.44% Pyre Sky Dance
38.89% Pyre Time Passes
27.78% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Abandoned City
27.78% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Death Match With Torna
27.78% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Rematch atop the Pillar [Masashi Hamauzu]
27.78% Pokémon Sword and Shield Slumbering Weald
27.78% Mahou Daisakusen/Sorcer Striker Sorcer Striker [Round 1] [FM-Towns] [Atsuhiro Motoyama]
27.78% ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove Alien Breakdown [Greg Johnson]
27.78% Finding Paradise Main Theme
22.22% Mega Man X Legacy Collection Opening Stage (Overseas Version)
22.22% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Indol – Night
16.67% CrossCode Improvising
16.67% Trails of Cold Steel IV Even if that Warmth is Small
16.67% Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age The Ultimate Trial
11.11% Cadence of Hyrule Octavo Boss Battle

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

29.41% Trails of Cold Steel IV Towards that Land
29.41% Iron Harvest Piosenka Poci-Gowa, the Train Song
29.41% Spiritfarer Oxbury [Max LL]
29.41% Risk of Rain 2 A Glacier Eventually Farts (And Don’t You Listen to the Song of Life)
29.41% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Beginning
29.41% Cadence of Hyrule Gerudo Colosseum (Combat)
29.41% Good Job! Floor 2-1 (Logistics)
29.41% Mega Man X Legacy Collection Primrose
29.41% Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia The Voice that Calls You
29.41% A Plague Tale: Innocence Adulthood
29.41% Fire Emblem: Three Houses Between Heaven and Earth (Thunder)
Projected Bubble: 42.11%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 59 will be active until Sunday, December 11th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 58 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 60 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 59 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 59 is open until Sunday December 11th at 10:00PM Pacific