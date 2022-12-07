Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 58

Group 56 Results!
|85.71%
|Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
|Breathe the Black
|71.43%
|beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS
|Cyber True Color [kors k vs Sota Fujimori]
|64.29%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Stormy Saxophone
|57.14%
|Sayonara Wild Hearts
|Laser Love
|50.00%
|Necrobarista
|Banter Of The Highest Level
|50.00%
|Genshin Impact
|Symphony of Boreal Wind
|50.00%
|Hollow Knight: Gods and Nightmares
|Truth, Beauty And Hatred
|42.86%
|Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
|FIGHT!
|42.86%
|Ray’s the Dead
|Automatic
|35.71%
|Moonlighter
|Golem King
|35.71%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Crimson Flash Shadow -Radiant Wings-
|35.71%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|A Fulfilling Moment
|35.71%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Things Entrusted
|28.57%
|Genshin Impact
|Genshin Impact Main Theme
|28.57%
|Everything
|Carbonata
|21.43%
|Get Even
|Trauma
|21.43%
|Baba Is You
|Baba is You Theme
|21.43%
|Little Town Hero
|Village Clash
|21.43%
|A3!
|Ichiya Kagiri no Aibou [Okii Reiji; Singers: Chiharu Sawashiro & Shunsuke Takeuchi]
|14.29%
|Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions
|Underground
|14.29%
|Cyberpunk 2077
|Never Fade Away (SAMURAI Cover) [P.T. Adamczyk & Olga Jankowska]
|14.29%
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|By the River
|7.14%
|Spelunky 2
|Dwelling Theme
|7.14%
|Conarium
|Memories
Newly Eliminated1
|29.41%
|Persona 5 Strikers
|Jail in Abyss [Ayana Hira]
|29.41%
|OMORI
|Goulish CD (Not-So-Empty-House Cover)
|29.41%
|Streets of Rage 4
|Do Joe
|29.41%
|Pokémon Café Mix
|Stage Theme 6
|29.41%
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|Axl The Red
|29.41%
|Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage!
|Viva Happy [Mitchie M- MORE MORE JUMP! Cover] OCT 2020
|29.41%
|Kenshi
|As It Is
|29.41%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Unchanging, Everchanging
|29.41%
|Cultist Simulator
|The Dreams Begin
|29.41%
|Dreams
|Time Moves Slow
|29.41%
|OMORI
|Merry CD
|29.41%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Mor Ardain – Night
|29.41%
|Death Stranding
|Strands [Ludvig Forssell]
|28.57%
|Genshin Impact
|Genshin Impact Main Theme
|28.57%
|Everything
|Carbonata
|21.43%
|Get Even
|Trauma
|21.43%
|Baba Is You
|Baba is You Theme
|21.43%
|Little Town Hero
|Village Clash
|21.43%
|A3!
|Ichiya Kagiri no Aibou [Okii Reiji; Singers: Chiharu Sawashiro & Shunsuke Takeuchi]
|14.29%
|Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions
|Underground
|14.29%
|Cyberpunk 2077
|Never Fade Away (SAMURAI Cover) [P.T. Adamczyk & Olga Jankowska]
|14.29%
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|By the River
|7.14%
|Spelunky 2
|Dwelling Theme
|7.14%
|Conarium
|Memories
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 58 will be active until Thursday December 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 57 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 59 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 58 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Again, voting for group 58 is open until Thursday December 8th at 10:00PM Pacific