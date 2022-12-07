Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 58

Group 56 Results!



Spoiler 85.71% Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Breathe the Black 71.43% beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS Cyber True Color [kors k vs Sota Fujimori] 64.29% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Stormy Saxophone 57.14% Sayonara Wild Hearts Laser Love 50.00% Necrobarista Banter Of The Highest Level 50.00% Genshin Impact Symphony of Boreal Wind 50.00% Hollow Knight: Gods and Nightmares Truth, Beauty And Hatred 42.86% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling FIGHT! 42.86% Ray’s the Dead Automatic 35.71% Moonlighter Golem King 35.71% Trails of Cold Steel IV Crimson Flash Shadow -Radiant Wings- 35.71% Trails of Cold Steel III A Fulfilling Moment 35.71% Trails of Cold Steel III Things Entrusted 28.57% Genshin Impact Genshin Impact Main Theme 28.57% Everything Carbonata 21.43% Get Even Trauma 21.43% Baba Is You Baba is You Theme 21.43% Little Town Hero Village Clash 21.43% A3! Ichiya Kagiri no Aibou [Okii Reiji; Singers: Chiharu Sawashiro & Shunsuke Takeuchi] 14.29% Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions Underground 14.29% Cyberpunk 2077 Never Fade Away (SAMURAI Cover) [P.T. Adamczyk & Olga Jankowska] 14.29% A Plague Tale: Innocence By the River 7.14% Spelunky 2 Dwelling Theme 7.14% Conarium Memories [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 29.41% Persona 5 Strikers Jail in Abyss [Ayana Hira] 29.41% OMORI Goulish CD (Not-So-Empty-House Cover) 29.41% Streets of Rage 4 Do Joe 29.41% Pokémon Café Mix Stage Theme 6 29.41% Mega Man X Legacy Collection Axl The Red 29.41% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Viva Happy [Mitchie M- MORE MORE JUMP! Cover] OCT 2020 29.41% Kenshi As It Is 29.41% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Unchanging, Everchanging 29.41% Cultist Simulator The Dreams Begin 29.41% Dreams Time Moves Slow 29.41% OMORI Merry CD 29.41% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Mor Ardain – Night 29.41% Death Stranding Strands [Ludvig Forssell] 28.57% Genshin Impact Genshin Impact Main Theme 28.57% Everything Carbonata 21.43% Get Even Trauma 21.43% Baba Is You Baba is You Theme 21.43% Little Town Hero Village Clash 21.43% A3! Ichiya Kagiri no Aibou [Okii Reiji; Singers: Chiharu Sawashiro & Shunsuke Takeuchi] 14.29% Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions Underground 14.29% Cyberpunk 2077 Never Fade Away (SAMURAI Cover) [P.T. Adamczyk & Olga Jankowska] 14.29% A Plague Tale: Innocence By the River 7.14% Spelunky 2 Dwelling Theme 7.14% Conarium Memories Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 58 will be active until Thursday December 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 57 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 59 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 58 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(71-80) Group 71 Group 72 Group 73 Group 74 Group 75 Group 76 Group 77 Group 78 Group 79 Group 80 [collapse]

(81-90) Group 81 Group 82 Group 83 Group 84 Group 85 Group 86 Group 87 Group 88 Group 89 Group 90 [collapse]

(91-100) Group 91 Group 92 Group 93 Group 94 Group 95 Group 96 Group 97 Group 98 Group 99 Group 100 [collapse]

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 58 is open until Thursday December 8th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...