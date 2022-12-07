AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Light of Xaryxis, Part 6

A New Hope

Oshrissaath,

There may be hope of saving you yet, even if you didn’t dragged into Wildspace like I did! These Astral Elves are planning to harvest the magic from Eberron to relight their dying sun, but the process will take weeks or even months to complete. We can find a way to stop it and save whole world! Of course, I’ll still have to find you afterwards, but at least the planet will still be there for me to search.

Let me start from the beginning, though. We met up with Commodore Krux aboard his ship, the Second Wind. Te ship itself is alive–or at least most of it is. There’s a living treant named Starbough rooted to the deck. I’ve been learning a lot about Wildspace from him as we travel. Anyway, we almost didn’t make out of the dock, because Krux had apparently already leased the ship to a Tiefling pirate. She demanded 2400 gold pieces, to recompensate her for missing her job if we took the ship. But Delilah and Geenie managed to talk her down to just 400, especially after Tekili called her bluff about how much that job was really worth.

With the ship secured and Ximon attuning himself to the helm as our “spelljammer” (that’s the person who pilots the ship with their mind), Krux told us that he’d heard rumors of a resistance movement against the Xarxian Empire. Those are the elves that are destroying our world, and this is not the first time they’re done something like this. The rumors said we could find this armada in a system called “Doomspace,” but Krux didn’t know where exactly that system is. So our first stop would be to cartographer he knows living in an isolated tower near the Rock of Braal.

It took about a day of sailing to the get to the tower, but as we approached, Krux suddenly shouted and pointed aft. We saw a bioluminescent jellyfish, with a flamboyantly dressed, sparkly, haloed person in a bubble on the top. We could tell from Krux’s reaction that this was bad news, AN and Delilah started getting the ship’s ballista ready, but before we could fire, the man suddenly disappeared from his bubble and appeared on the deck of the Second Wind. He very smuggly introduced himself as Hastain, and indicated that he had been one that pointed the Xarxians to Eberron in the first place. I don’t know that he had any motive, but once we heard him admit his part in this whole business we jumped right in to take him down. Despite being outnumbered, Hastain put up a fight. He moved so fast that it was hard for any of us to land a hit. Sometimes it seemed like my arrows were just glancing off the glitter that hung in air around him. As the jellyfish-vessel continued closing in, we heard a scream from the helm–the jellyfish was attacking Ximon telepathically, trying to disable the ship by hurting our spelljammer. To make matters worse Hastain somehow duplicated himself on the deck, so now there two of him!

Geenie had conjured up a Flaming Sphere, and I knew that Hastain was fast–I managed to slow him done by casting Entangle, which kept him from escaping the Flaming Sphere‘s radius. It also kept him from escaping Delilah, who finally killed him. The jellyfish seemed to shut down with Hastain’s death, but the duplicate kept fighting just as hard as before. Still, with just one enemy to focus on, we managed to destroy the clone without too much trouble.

The jullyfish just kinda shut down, and floated there looking sad in wildspace. Geenie and AN wanted to keep it, but Krux said that the Reigar (that’s the kind of creature Hastain was) would have had a special relationship with the jellyfish, almost symbiotic. Without him, it would eventually just pine away. Nothing we could really do about it.

We had to row down to the dock by the crooked tower, since it was was too small for the Second Wind. There, we finally met Krux’x cartographer friend, Topola, along with tons of birds that might have been pets? I’m not sure. They were everywhere though. Topola was peering through a telescope at Eberron when arrived, tracking the progress of the Xarxian’s process. She was very excited to meet us, when we told her we’d come from Eberron and wanted to try and stop it from being destroyed. Krux asked about Doomspace, and she said she didn’t have a map, but could at least give us an magical orrery that displayed a map of whatevr system it was in. But she wanted a favor first–there was something called a “void skavver” lurking around her tower somewhere–she’d give us te orrery if we could get rid of it. Topola let us rest in her tower first though, and was very excited to learn about our world. She especially loved my star map–the opportunity to study the stars from the perspective of Eberron itself was too intrigung to pass up. She even let AN copy a few spells out of her books in exchange for a copy of my map. It was Topola who told us that the process that the Elves were performing on Eberron would take months. I had thought that Eberron was already gone, but learning it could potentially be saved is a huge relief. I’m not sure if avenging ourselves on the Xarxains would have been enough, but if there’s hope that the Eberron could survive, we have to see it through.

~~Kass

