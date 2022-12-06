Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 57

Group 55 Results!
|60.00%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Spiral of Erebos
|60.00%
|Frog Fractions 2
|My Heart Divided
|60.00%
|Streets of Rage 4
|Main Theme [Yuzo Koshiro]
|53.33%
|Hollow Knight
|White Palace
|53.33%
|Kirby Fighters 2
|Jambastion Entrance (Prayer Song to God ver. 2)
|53.33%
|Haven
|Nothing But Rust
|46.67%
|Crawl
|Toccata
|46.67%
|Wandersong
|Langtree
|46.67%
|Bleed 2
|Bleed Harder (Bleed 2 Theme)
|40.00%
|Splatoon 2
|Spicy Calamari Inkantation [Squid Sisters]
|40.00%
|Shovel Knight: King of Cards
|A Buzz in the Grotto (Troupple Pond)
|33.33%
|Black Mirror
|Remember
|33.33%
|Sunless Skies
|Prosperous Ports (Variant 2)
|33.33%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Twice Striken
|33.33%
|Star Wars: The Old Republic – Onslaught
|Onderon, the Lush Overgrowth
|26.67%
|Genshin Impact
|Ouverture der ewigen Nacht
|26.67%
|God of War (2018)
|God of War – E3 2016
|20.00%
|ZeroRanger
|Final Box
|20.00%
|Carto
|Dew
|20.00%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Deep Carnival
|20.00%
|Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight
|GROOVY! [Ryota Kozuka; Vocals: Lyn]
|13.33%
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|Ripper Roo (Cortex Strikes Back)
|13.33%
|Stela
|Stela
|6.67%
|The Legend of Dark Witch 3: Wisdom and Lunacy
|Light or Darkness, Which Is Your Will
Newly Eliminated1
|29.41%
|Tekken 7
|Jungle Outpost – Final Round (Equator Line 2nd)
|29.41%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Battle In The Skies Above
|29.41%
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|House Building Theme
|29.41%
|Far Cry 5
|When the Morning Light Shines In
|29.41%
|Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
|Cloaca Maxima
|29.41%
|Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage!
|Law-evading Rock | Wonderlands×Showtime
|29.41%
|Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
|Noodle It Out
|29.41%
|Control
|Take Control
|29.41%
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Steam Gardens (Sherms)
|29.41%
|Kunai
|Robopolis Alternate
|28.57%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Briefing Time
|28.57%
|Afterparty
|The Abyss
|28.57%
|West of Loathing
|Draw!
|28.57%
|World of Horror
|Seaside Mystery
|28.57%
|Fire Emblem Heroes
|Climb the Sky
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 57 will be active until Wednesday December 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 56 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 58 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 57 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 57 is open until Wednesday December 7th at 10:00PM Pacific