Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 57

Group 55 Results!

60.00% Trails of Cold Steel III Spiral of Erebos
60.00% Frog Fractions 2 My Heart Divided
60.00% Streets of Rage 4 Main Theme [Yuzo Koshiro]
53.33% Hollow Knight White Palace
53.33% Kirby Fighters 2 Jambastion Entrance (Prayer Song to God ver. 2)
53.33% Haven Nothing But Rust
46.67% Crawl Toccata
46.67% Wandersong Langtree
46.67% Bleed 2 Bleed Harder (Bleed 2 Theme)
40.00% Splatoon 2 Spicy Calamari Inkantation [Squid Sisters]
40.00% Shovel Knight: King of Cards A Buzz in the Grotto (Troupple Pond)
33.33% Black Mirror Remember
33.33% Sunless Skies Prosperous Ports (Variant 2)
33.33% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Twice Striken
33.33% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Onslaught Onderon, the Lush Overgrowth
26.67% Genshin Impact Ouverture der ewigen Nacht
26.67% God of War (2018) God of War – E3 2016
20.00% ZeroRanger Final Box
20.00% Carto Dew
20.00% Trails of Cold Steel IV Deep Carnival
20.00% Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight GROOVY! [Ryota Kozuka; Vocals: Lyn]
13.33% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Ripper Roo (Cortex Strikes Back)
13.33% Stela Stela
6.67% The Legend of Dark Witch 3: Wisdom and Lunacy Light or Darkness, Which Is Your Will

Newly Eliminated1

29.41% Tekken 7 Jungle Outpost – Final Round (Equator Line 2nd)
29.41% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Battle In The Skies Above
29.41% Red Dead Redemption 2 House Building Theme
29.41% Far Cry 5 When the Morning Light Shines In
29.41% Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Cloaca Maxima
29.41% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Law-evading Rock | Wonderlands×Showtime
29.41% Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Noodle It Out
29.41% Control Take Control
29.41% Super Mario Odyssey Steam Gardens (Sherms)
29.41% Kunai Robopolis Alternate
28.57% Trails of Cold Steel III Briefing Time
28.57% Afterparty The Abyss
28.57% West of Loathing Draw!
28.57% World of Horror Seaside Mystery
28.57% Fire Emblem Heroes Climb the Sky
Projected Bubble: 42.11%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 57 will be active until Wednesday December 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 56 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 58 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 57 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 57 is open until Wednesday December 7th at 10:00PM Pacific