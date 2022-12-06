Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 57

Group 55 Results!



Spoiler 60.00% Trails of Cold Steel III Spiral of Erebos 60.00% Frog Fractions 2 My Heart Divided 60.00% Streets of Rage 4 Main Theme [Yuzo Koshiro] 53.33% Hollow Knight White Palace 53.33% Kirby Fighters 2 Jambastion Entrance (Prayer Song to God ver. 2) 53.33% Haven Nothing But Rust 46.67% Crawl Toccata 46.67% Wandersong Langtree 46.67% Bleed 2 Bleed Harder (Bleed 2 Theme) 40.00% Splatoon 2 Spicy Calamari Inkantation [Squid Sisters] 40.00% Shovel Knight: King of Cards A Buzz in the Grotto (Troupple Pond) 33.33% Black Mirror Remember 33.33% Sunless Skies Prosperous Ports (Variant 2) 33.33% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Twice Striken 33.33% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Onslaught Onderon, the Lush Overgrowth 26.67% Genshin Impact Ouverture der ewigen Nacht 26.67% God of War (2018) God of War – E3 2016 20.00% ZeroRanger Final Box 20.00% Carto Dew 20.00% Trails of Cold Steel IV Deep Carnival 20.00% Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight GROOVY! [Ryota Kozuka; Vocals: Lyn] 13.33% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Ripper Roo (Cortex Strikes Back) 13.33% Stela Stela 6.67% The Legend of Dark Witch 3: Wisdom and Lunacy Light or Darkness, Which Is Your Will [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 29.41% Tekken 7 Jungle Outpost – Final Round (Equator Line 2nd) 29.41% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Battle In The Skies Above 29.41% Red Dead Redemption 2 House Building Theme 29.41% Far Cry 5 When the Morning Light Shines In 29.41% Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Cloaca Maxima 29.41% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Law-evading Rock | Wonderlands×Showtime 29.41% Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Noodle It Out 29.41% Control Take Control 29.41% Super Mario Odyssey Steam Gardens (Sherms) 29.41% Kunai Robopolis Alternate 28.57% Trails of Cold Steel III Briefing Time 28.57% Afterparty The Abyss 28.57% West of Loathing Draw! 28.57% World of Horror Seaside Mystery 28.57% Fire Emblem Heroes Climb the Sky 26.67% Genshin Impact Ouverture der ewigen Nacht 26.67% God of War (2018) God of War – E3 2016 20.00% ZeroRanger Final Box 20.00% Carto Dew 20.00% Trails of Cold Steel IV Deep Carnival 20.00% Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight GROOVY! [Ryota Kozuka; Vocals: Lyn] 13.33% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Ripper Roo (Cortex Strikes Back) 13.33% Stela Stela 6.67% The Legend of Dark Witch 3: Wisdom and Lunacy Light or Darkness, Which Is Your Will Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 57 will be active until Wednesday December 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 56 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 58 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 57 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

Again, voting for group 57 is open until Wednesday December 7th at 10:00PM Pacific

