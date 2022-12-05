Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 56

Group 54 Results!



Spoiler 68.75% Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hei An Ru Encounter (Enter The Tiger) [Chihiro Aoki] 62.50% A Hat in Time Train Rush 56.25% Super Mario Odyssey New Donk City 56.25% This Is the Police 2 Careless Love 50.00% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Hard Man Stage 43.75% Persona Q2 Pull the Trigger 43.75% Sackboy: A Big Adventure Mind The Trap 37.50% Slipstream Slipstream 31.25% Kirby Star Allies Prayer Song to God (Francisca & Flamberge Battle) 31.25% MUL.MASH.TAB.BA.GAL.GAL. Sunken City of the Pillars 31.25% Knights and Bikes Pontefract Rock 31.25% Paper Mario: The Origami King Spade Island 31.25% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim BIttersweet Sorrow 31.25% Umurangi Generation Mandala 25.00% Paper Mario: The Origami King The Great Sea 25.00% ESC Out of Control 18.75% Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Capital Causeway 18.75% Blackwood Crossing The Crossing 18.75% A Hat in Time Picture Perfect (Remix) 18.75% OMORI The Last Resort 12.50% Dandara Eternal Sigh 12.50% Ciconia When They Cry Utopia 6.25% CrossCode Newcomer’s Bridge 6.25% If Found… Space 1 [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 28.57% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling MECHA BEE DESTROYER BLASTLORD 28.57% A3! Träumerei to Kuhaku [sasakure.UK; Singer: Junta Terashima] 28.57% AI: The Somnium Files PSYNCIN’ IN THE MaiN 2 [Keisuke Ito] 28.57% Creaks Three Islands 28.57% Metamorphosis The Three Procedures 28.57% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Figments 28.57% Umurangi Generation 10月 28.57% Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Conveyor Chaos 28.57% Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition Uncharted Cave 28.57% CrossCode Bergen Trail 28.57% A3! PLASTIC POKER [Hirokawa Keiichi; Singers: Junta Terashima & Tetsuya Kakihara] 28.57% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Liquid Flame 28.57% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Hang Eight – Death Route 28.57% Trails of Cold Steel III Conspiracy in Motion 25.00% Paper Mario: The Origami King The Great Sea 25.00% ESC Out of Control 18.75% Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Capital Causeway 18.75% Blackwood Crossing The Crossing 18.75% A Hat in Time Picture Perfect (Remix) 18.75% OMORI The Last Resort 12.50% Dandara Eternal Sigh 12.50% Ciconia When They Cry Utopia 6.25% CrossCode Newcomer’s Bridge 6.25% If Found… Space 1 Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 56 will be active until Tuesday December 6th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 55 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 57 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 56 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

Again, voting for group 56 is open until Tuesday December 6th at 10:00PM Pacific

