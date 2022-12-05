Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 56

Group 54 Results!

68.75% Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hei An Ru Encounter (Enter The Tiger) [Chihiro Aoki]
62.50% A Hat in Time Train Rush
56.25% Super Mario Odyssey New Donk City
56.25% This Is the Police 2 Careless Love
50.00% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Hard Man Stage
43.75% Persona Q2 Pull the Trigger
43.75% Sackboy: A Big Adventure Mind The Trap
37.50% Slipstream Slipstream
31.25% Kirby Star Allies Prayer Song to God (Francisca & Flamberge Battle)
31.25% MUL.MASH.TAB.BA.GAL.GAL. Sunken City of the Pillars
31.25% Knights and Bikes Pontefract Rock
31.25% Paper Mario: The Origami King Spade Island
31.25% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim BIttersweet Sorrow
31.25% Umurangi Generation Mandala
25.00% Paper Mario: The Origami King The Great Sea
25.00% ESC Out of Control
18.75% Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Capital Causeway
18.75% Blackwood Crossing The Crossing
18.75% A Hat in Time Picture Perfect (Remix)
18.75% OMORI The Last Resort
12.50% Dandara Eternal Sigh
12.50% Ciconia When They Cry Utopia
6.25% CrossCode Newcomer’s Bridge
6.25% If Found… Space 1

Newly Eliminated1

28.57% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling MECHA BEE DESTROYER BLASTLORD
28.57% A3! Träumerei to Kuhaku [sasakure.UK; Singer: Junta Terashima]
28.57% AI: The Somnium Files PSYNCIN’ IN THE MaiN 2 [Keisuke Ito]
28.57% Creaks Three Islands
28.57% Metamorphosis The Three Procedures
28.57% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Figments
28.57% Umurangi Generation 10月
28.57% Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Conveyor Chaos
28.57% Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition Uncharted Cave
28.57% CrossCode Bergen Trail
28.57% A3! PLASTIC POKER [Hirokawa Keiichi; Singers: Junta Terashima & Tetsuya Kakihara]
28.57% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Liquid Flame
28.57% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Hang Eight – Death Route
28.57% Trails of Cold Steel III Conspiracy in Motion
Projected Bubble: 42.11%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 56 will be active until Tuesday December 6th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 55 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 57 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 56 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 56 is open until Tuesday December 6th at 10:00PM Pacific