Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 56

Group 54 Results!
|68.75%
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|Hei An Ru Encounter (Enter The Tiger) [Chihiro Aoki]
|62.50%
|A Hat in Time
|Train Rush
|56.25%
|Super Mario Odyssey
|New Donk City
|56.25%
|This Is the Police 2
|Careless Love
|50.00%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Hard Man Stage
|43.75%
|Persona Q2
|Pull the Trigger
|43.75%
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|Mind The Trap
|37.50%
|Slipstream
|Slipstream
|31.25%
|Kirby Star Allies
|Prayer Song to God (Francisca & Flamberge Battle)
|31.25%
|MUL.MASH.TAB.BA.GAL.GAL.
|Sunken City of the Pillars
|31.25%
|Knights and Bikes
|Pontefract Rock
|31.25%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Spade Island
|31.25%
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|BIttersweet Sorrow
|31.25%
|Umurangi Generation
|Mandala
|25.00%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|The Great Sea
|25.00%
|ESC
|Out of Control
|18.75%
|Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
|Capital Causeway
|18.75%
|Blackwood Crossing
|The Crossing
|18.75%
|A Hat in Time
|Picture Perfect (Remix)
|18.75%
|OMORI
|The Last Resort
|12.50%
|Dandara
|Eternal Sigh
|12.50%
|Ciconia When They Cry
|Utopia
|6.25%
|CrossCode
|Newcomer’s Bridge
|6.25%
|If Found…
|Space 1
Newly Eliminated1
|28.57%
|Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
|MECHA BEE DESTROYER BLASTLORD
|28.57%
|A3!
|Träumerei to Kuhaku [sasakure.UK; Singer: Junta Terashima]
|28.57%
|AI: The Somnium Files
|PSYNCIN’ IN THE MaiN 2 [Keisuke Ito]
|28.57%
|Creaks
|Three Islands
|28.57%
|Metamorphosis
|The Three Procedures
|28.57%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Figments
|28.57%
|Umurangi Generation
|10月
|28.57%
|Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
|Conveyor Chaos
|28.57%
|Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
|Uncharted Cave
|28.57%
|CrossCode
|Bergen Trail
|28.57%
|A3!
|PLASTIC POKER [Hirokawa Keiichi; Singers: Junta Terashima & Tetsuya Kakihara]
|28.57%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Liquid Flame
|28.57%
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|Hang Eight – Death Route
|28.57%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Conspiracy in Motion
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 56 will be active until Tuesday December 6th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 55 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 57 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 56 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Again, voting for group 56 is open until Tuesday December 6th at 10:00PM Pacific