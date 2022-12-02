Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 55

Group 53 Results!
|55.56%
|Persona 5 Strikers
|Counter Strike [Gota Masuoka /w Lyn vocals]
|44.44%
|STAR OCEAN:anamnesis
|On the Horizon [Motoi Sakuraba]
|44.44%
|Horizon: Zero Dawn
|City on the Mesa
|38.89%
|Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
|Soulsucker Blues
|38.89%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Lay Down Some Rubber – Let’s Ride [Mitsuto Suzuki & Nobuo Uematsu]
|38.89%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|STAND UP [Mitsuto Suzuki & Nozomi Toki, Singer: Al Copeland]
|33.33%
|Hypnospace Outlaw
|Icy Girl (Fre3zer) [Jay Tholen]
|33.33%
|Paradise Killer
|The Lemegeton Bop
|33.33%
|Horizon: Zero Dawn
|Her Breath, Her Land
|27.78%
|Astrologaster
|Mary Payne
|27.78%
|Cadence of Hyrule
|Bass Guitaromas Knights Boss Battle
|27.78%
|Kentucky Route Zero Epsiode 5
|5 Dogwood Drive
|27.78%
|A3!
|Growing Pain [ANCHOR; Singers: Shintaro Asanuma & Chiharu Sawashiro]
|27.78%
|Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise
|Pourtant, La Vie Continue [Satoshi Okubo, Singer: Sublime]
|27.78%
|Streets of Rage 4
|Mr Y
|27.78%
|La-Mulana 2
|Moon Light Daze
|27.78%
|Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
|Satorl Marsh – Day
|27.78%
|Splatoon 2
|#8 regret [Dedf1sh]
|22.22%
|Lumnies Remastered
|SISTER WALK [Takayuki Nakamura]
|22.22%
|Unavowed
|Embrace the Path [Thomas Regin]
|16.67%
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
|Pucara Ruins
|16.67%
|Metamorphosis
|Metamorphosis Theme
|11.11%
|Final Fantasy Record Keeper
|The Chase (FFVII) [Arr. Shohei Tsuchiya/ZUNTATA]
Newly Eliminated1
|28.57%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|The End of Saga
|28.57%
|The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019)
|Tal Tal Heights (With Marin Version)
|28.57%
|Team Sonic Racing
|Team Ultimate: Big
|28.57%
|The Gardens Between
|Only Places We Know
|28.57%
|Telling Lies
|Control
|27.78%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Finale -Radiant Hope-
|27.78%
|Umurangi Generation
|Tariq’s B*****tape
|27.78%
|OMORI
|Brutal CD (Underwater Prom Queens Cover)
|27.78%
|Kirby Star Allies
|Eastern Wall
|27.78%
|Astrologaster
|Mary Payne
|27.78%
|Cadence of Hyrule
|Bass Guitaromas Knights Boss Battle
|27.78%
|Kentucky Route Zero Epsiode 5
|5 Dogwood Drive
|27.78%
|A3!
|Growing Pain [ANCHOR; Singers: Shintaro Asanuma & Chiharu Sawashiro]
|27.78%
|Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise
|Pourtant, La Vie Continue [Satoshi Okubo, Singer: Sublime]
|27.78%
|Streets of Rage 4
|Mr Y
|27.78%
|La-Mulana 2
|Moon Light Daze
|27.78%
|Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
|Satorl Marsh – Day
|27.78%
|Splatoon 2
|#8 regret [Dedf1sh]
|22.22%
|Lumnies Remastered
|SISTER WALK [Takayuki Nakamura]
|22.22%
|Unavowed
|Embrace the Path [Thomas Regin]
|16.67%
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
|Pucara Ruins
|16.67%
|Metamorphosis
|Metamorphosis Theme
|11.11%
|Final Fantasy Record Keeper
|The Chase (FFVII) [Arr. Shohei Tsuchiya/ZUNTATA]
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 55 will be active until Monday December 5th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 54 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 56 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 55 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Group 71
Group 72
Group 73
Group 74
Group 75
Group 76
Group 77
Group 78
Group 79
Group 80
Group 81
Group 82
Group 83
Group 84
Group 85
Group 86
Group 87
Group 88
Group 89
Group 90
Group 91
Group 92
Group 93
Group 94
Group 95
Group 96
Group 97
Group 98
Group 99
Group 100
Group 101
Group 102
Group 103
Group 104
Group 105
Group 106
Group 107
Group 108
Group 109
Group 110
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Again, voting for group 55 is open until Monday December 5th at 10:00PM Pacific