Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 55

Spoiler 55.56% Persona 5 Strikers Counter Strike [Gota Masuoka /w Lyn vocals] 44.44% STAR OCEAN:anamnesis On the Horizon [Motoi Sakuraba] 44.44% Horizon: Zero Dawn City on the Mesa 38.89% Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Soulsucker Blues 38.89% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Lay Down Some Rubber – Let’s Ride [Mitsuto Suzuki & Nobuo Uematsu] 38.89% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE STAND UP [Mitsuto Suzuki & Nozomi Toki, Singer: Al Copeland] 33.33% Hypnospace Outlaw Icy Girl (Fre3zer) [Jay Tholen] 33.33% Paradise Killer The Lemegeton Bop 33.33% Horizon: Zero Dawn Her Breath, Her Land 27.78% Astrologaster Mary Payne 27.78% Cadence of Hyrule Bass Guitaromas Knights Boss Battle 27.78% Kentucky Route Zero Epsiode 5 5 Dogwood Drive 27.78% A3! Growing Pain [ANCHOR; Singers: Shintaro Asanuma & Chiharu Sawashiro] 27.78% Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise Pourtant, La Vie Continue [Satoshi Okubo, Singer: Sublime] 27.78% Streets of Rage 4 Mr Y 27.78% La-Mulana 2 Moon Light Daze 27.78% Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Satorl Marsh – Day 27.78% Splatoon 2 #8 regret [Dedf1sh] 22.22% Lumnies Remastered SISTER WALK [Takayuki Nakamura] 22.22% Unavowed Embrace the Path [Thomas Regin] 16.67% Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Pucara Ruins 16.67% Metamorphosis Metamorphosis Theme 11.11% Final Fantasy Record Keeper The Chase (FFVII) [Arr. Shohei Tsuchiya/ZUNTATA] [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 28.57% Trails of Cold Steel IV The End of Saga 28.57% The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) Tal Tal Heights (With Marin Version) 28.57% Team Sonic Racing Team Ultimate: Big 28.57% The Gardens Between Only Places We Know 28.57% Telling Lies Control 27.78% Trails of Cold Steel IV Finale -Radiant Hope- 27.78% Umurangi Generation Tariq’s B*****tape 27.78% OMORI Brutal CD (Underwater Prom Queens Cover) 27.78% Kirby Star Allies Eastern Wall 27.78% Astrologaster Mary Payne 27.78% Cadence of Hyrule Bass Guitaromas Knights Boss Battle 27.78% Kentucky Route Zero Epsiode 5 5 Dogwood Drive 27.78% A3! Growing Pain [ANCHOR; Singers: Shintaro Asanuma & Chiharu Sawashiro] 27.78% Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise Pourtant, La Vie Continue [Satoshi Okubo, Singer: Sublime] 27.78% Streets of Rage 4 Mr Y 27.78% La-Mulana 2 Moon Light Daze 27.78% Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Satorl Marsh – Day 27.78% Splatoon 2 #8 regret [Dedf1sh] 22.22% Lumnies Remastered SISTER WALK [Takayuki Nakamura] 22.22% Unavowed Embrace the Path [Thomas Regin] 16.67% Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Pucara Ruins 16.67% Metamorphosis Metamorphosis Theme 11.11% Final Fantasy Record Keeper The Chase (FFVII) [Arr. Shohei Tsuchiya/ZUNTATA] Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 55 will be active until Monday December 5th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 54 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 56 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 55 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

Again, voting for group 55 is open until Monday December 5th at 10:00PM Pacific

