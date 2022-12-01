Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 54

Group 52 Results!



Spoiler 66.67% NieR:Automata Pascal [Keiichi Okabe] 50.00% Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Main Theme 50.00% Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected Time to Fight! 50.00% Paper Mario: The Origami King Thrills At Night 44.44% beatmania IIDX 27 Heroic Verse Virus Funk [Nhato] 38.89% A Hat in Time Scootin’ through Clocktowers Beneath the Sea 38.89% Kentucky Route Zero Stars Drop Away 33.33% Parkitect Forever Fields 33.33% ZeroRanger It May Be Greenish 33.33% Trails of Cold Steel IV With Our Own Hands!! 33.33% Kingdom Hearts III The 13th Dilemma (Xigbar) 27.78% Pokémon Sword and Shield Storming Rose Tower 27.78% Umurangi Generation Toad Savage 27.78% Snipperclips Noisy Notebook C 27.78% OMORI Sugar Star Planetarium 27.78% AI: The Somnium Files 襲來 -syuurAI- [Keisuke Ito] 22.22% Below Moth to a Flame 22.22% Necrobarista Sunrise in Limbo 22.22% Chasm The Mines (Chiptune Version) 16.67% Creaks Welcome to Towers 11.11% Wattam The Royals 11.11% Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Druth 11.11% ICEY The Death of Judas 11.11% Haven We Can Always Pretend [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 27.78% ZeroRanger Unstopping (w/intro) 27.78% Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials Ambushed! 27.78% Shantae and the Seven Sirens Beach Travel West 27.78% Genshin Impact Spring in Clouds 27.78% Super Mario Odyssey Forgotten Isle 27.78% Sunless Skies Pastoral Diversion 27.78% Pokémon Sword and Shield Storming Rose Tower 27.78% Umurangi Generation Toad Savage 27.78% Snipperclips Noisy Notebook C 27.78% OMORI Sugar Star Planetarium 27.78% AI: The Somnium Files 襲來 -syuurAI- [Keisuke Ito] 26.67% 7 Billion Humans Stressed Out Bossa Nova 26.67% Kirby Star Allies The Final Push 26.67% Gorogoa Patchwork 26.67% Children of Morta A Set of Daggers 26.67% Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions Minigame 22.22% Below Moth to a Flame 22.22% Necrobarista Sunrise in Limbo 22.22% Chasm The Mines (Chiptune Version) 16.67% Creaks Welcome to Towers 11.11% Wattam The Royals 11.11% Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Druth 11.11% ICEY The Death of Judas 11.11% Haven We Can Always Pretend Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 54 will be active until Sunday December 4th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 53 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 55 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 54 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(71-80) Group 71 Group 72 Group 73 Group 74 Group 75 Group 76 Group 77 Group 78 Group 79 Group 80 [collapse]

(81-90) Group 81 Group 82 Group 83 Group 84 Group 85 Group 86 Group 87 Group 88 Group 89 Group 90 [collapse]

(91-100) Group 91 Group 92 Group 93 Group 94 Group 95 Group 96 Group 97 Group 98 Group 99 Group 100 [collapse]

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 54 is open until Sunday December 4th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...