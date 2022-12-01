Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 54

Group 52 Results!

Spoiler

66.67% NieR:Automata Pascal [Keiichi Okabe]
50.00% Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Main Theme
50.00% Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected Time to Fight!
50.00% Paper Mario: The Origami King Thrills At Night
44.44% beatmania IIDX 27 Heroic Verse Virus Funk [Nhato]
38.89% A Hat in Time Scootin’ through Clocktowers Beneath the Sea
38.89% Kentucky Route Zero Stars Drop Away
33.33% Parkitect Forever Fields
33.33% ZeroRanger It May Be Greenish
33.33% Trails of Cold Steel IV With Our Own Hands!!
33.33% Kingdom Hearts III The 13th Dilemma (Xigbar)
27.78% Pokémon Sword and Shield Storming Rose Tower
27.78% Umurangi Generation Toad Savage
27.78% Snipperclips Noisy Notebook C
27.78% OMORI Sugar Star Planetarium
27.78% AI: The Somnium Files 襲來 -syuurAI- [Keisuke Ito]
22.22% Below Moth to a Flame
22.22% Necrobarista Sunrise in Limbo
22.22% Chasm The Mines (Chiptune Version)
16.67% Creaks Welcome to Towers
11.11% Wattam The Royals
11.11% Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Druth
11.11% ICEY The Death of Judas
11.11% Haven We Can Always Pretend

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

27.78% ZeroRanger Unstopping (w/intro)
27.78% Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials Ambushed!
27.78% Shantae and the Seven Sirens Beach Travel West
27.78% Genshin Impact Spring in Clouds
27.78% Super Mario Odyssey Forgotten Isle
27.78% Sunless Skies Pastoral Diversion
27.78% Pokémon Sword and Shield Storming Rose Tower
27.78% Umurangi Generation Toad Savage
27.78% Snipperclips Noisy Notebook C
27.78% OMORI Sugar Star Planetarium
27.78% AI: The Somnium Files 襲來 -syuurAI- [Keisuke Ito]
26.67% 7 Billion Humans Stressed Out Bossa Nova
26.67% Kirby Star Allies The Final Push
26.67% Gorogoa Patchwork
26.67% Children of Morta A Set of Daggers
26.67% Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions Minigame
22.22% Below Moth to a Flame
22.22% Necrobarista Sunrise in Limbo
22.22% Chasm The Mines (Chiptune Version)
16.67% Creaks Welcome to Towers
11.11% Wattam The Royals
11.11% Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Druth
11.11% ICEY The Death of Judas
11.11% Haven We Can Always Pretend

Projected Bubble: 42.11%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 54 will be active until Sunday December 4th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 53 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 55 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 54 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 54 is open until Sunday December 4th at 10:00PM Pacific