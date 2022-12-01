Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 54

Group 52 Results!
|66.67%
|NieR:Automata
|Pascal [Keiichi Okabe]
|50.00%
|Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
|Main Theme
|50.00%
|Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected
|Time to Fight!
|50.00%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Thrills At Night
|44.44%
|beatmania IIDX 27 Heroic Verse
|Virus Funk [Nhato]
|38.89%
|A Hat in Time
|Scootin’ through Clocktowers Beneath the Sea
|38.89%
|Kentucky Route Zero
|Stars Drop Away
|33.33%
|Parkitect
|Forever Fields
|33.33%
|ZeroRanger
|It May Be Greenish
|33.33%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|With Our Own Hands!!
|33.33%
|Kingdom Hearts III
|The 13th Dilemma (Xigbar)
|27.78%
|Pokémon Sword and Shield
|Storming Rose Tower
|27.78%
|Umurangi Generation
|Toad Savage
|27.78%
|Snipperclips
|Noisy Notebook C
|27.78%
|OMORI
|Sugar Star Planetarium
|27.78%
|AI: The Somnium Files
|襲來 -syuurAI- [Keisuke Ito]
|22.22%
|Below
|Moth to a Flame
|22.22%
|Necrobarista
|Sunrise in Limbo
|22.22%
|Chasm
|The Mines (Chiptune Version)
|16.67%
|Creaks
|Welcome to Towers
|11.11%
|Wattam
|The Royals
|11.11%
|Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
|Druth
|11.11%
|ICEY
|The Death of Judas
|11.11%
|Haven
|We Can Always Pretend
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 54 will be active until Sunday December 4th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 53 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 55 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 54 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Again, voting for group 54 is open until Sunday December 4th at 10:00PM Pacific