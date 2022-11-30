Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 53

Group 51 Results!



Spoiler 73.33% Celeste First Steps 66.67% Sonic Gaiden Rainy Plateaus Zone Act 1 66.67% A Hat in Time You Are All Bad Guys (Segment 2/3) 60.00% Sayonara Wild Hearts Wild Hearts Never Die 53.33% Mega Man 11 Acid Man 53.33% Mega Man 11 Title 46.67% Wattam Kaonashi 40.00% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Your Adventure Log Has Vanished! [JesusP- Wonderlands x Showtime Cover] SEP 2020 40.00% Style Savvy: Styling Star Twinkle Fantasia (JP) [Ryota Fujii; Singer: Yuka Hiiragi] 40.00% Paper Mario: The Origami King Fossilized Dry Bones 40.00% Paper Mario: The Origami King Toad Town Port 40.00% Family Feud 2020 Main Menu 40.00% Night in the Woods Witch Dagger 40.00% Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Luxurious Overture [Michiru Yamane] 33.33% Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Rainbow on Wheels 33.33% Paper Mario: The Origami King Snif City Royal Hotel 33.33% Astro Bot Rescue Mission Tite Mites (Crystal Cave) 33.33% The Red Strings Club Social Engineering [fingerspit/Paula Ruiz] 33.33% Ori and the Will of the Wisps Remaining in Darkness 26.67% Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions Minigame 26.67% The Lord of the Rings Online: Battle of the Black Gate No Other Way 20.00% Dandara Hopefully a Nightmare 20.00% Raji: An Ancient Epic All Gods With Me 6.67% Neverending Nightmares Lost Boy [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 26.67% The Lord of the Rings Online: Battle of the Black Gate No Other Way 26.32% Trails of Cold Steel III Beyond the Journey -Instrumental Ver.- 26.32% CrossCode Autumn’s Fall 26.32% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood No Quarter 26.32% Days Gone Sarah’s Theme 26.32% Tooth and Tail Archimedes’ Tango 26.32% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Our Eternal Land (Indol – Day) 26.32% Command and Conquer Remastered Big Foot (Tiberian Sons) 26.32% Far: Lone Sails Abandoned Construction Site 26.32% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Team, This One’s Stronger! 26.32% Draugen Under the Cliff 26.32% Streets of Rage 4 A Ki Ra 26.32% OMORI Good for Health, Bad for Imagination 26.32% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Roki [mikitoP- Leo/need Cover] SEPT 2020 26.32% Persona 5 Royal Our Light 26.32% God of War (2018) Ashes 26.32% The Banner Saga 3 Only We Few Remember It Now 26.32% Tangledeep Theme of Tangledeep 26.32% Grandia 2 HD Come On, Let’s Travel! 26.32% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mad Monster Mansion 26.32% Death Stranding A Final Waltz [Ludvig Forssell] 20.00% Dandara Hopefully a Nightmare 20.00% Raji: An Ancient Epic All Gods With Me 6.67% Neverending Nightmares Lost Boy Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We'll be "feathering" groups; voting on group 53 will be active until Thursday December 1st at 10:00PM Pacific.

You can listen to all songs in group 53 in this handy YouTube playlist!

You can work ahead if you like :

(61-70) Group 61 Group 62 Group 63 Group 64 Group 65 Group 66 Group 67 Group 68 Group 69 Group 70 [collapse]

(71-80) Group 71 Group 72 Group 73 Group 74 Group 75 Group 76 Group 77 Group 78 Group 79 Group 80 [collapse]

(81-90) Group 81 Group 82 Group 83 Group 84 Group 85 Group 86 Group 87 Group 88 Group 89 Group 90 [collapse]

(91-100) Group 91 Group 92 Group 93 Group 94 Group 95 Group 96 Group 97 Group 98 Group 99 Group 100 [collapse]

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 53 is open until Thursday December 1st at 10:00PM Pacific

