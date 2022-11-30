Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 53

Group 51 Results!
|73.33%
|Celeste
|First Steps
|66.67%
|Sonic Gaiden
|Rainy Plateaus Zone Act 1
|66.67%
|A Hat in Time
|You Are All Bad Guys (Segment 2/3)
|60.00%
|Sayonara Wild Hearts
|Wild Hearts Never Die
|53.33%
|Mega Man 11
|Acid Man
|53.33%
|Mega Man 11
|Title
|46.67%
|Wattam
|Kaonashi
|40.00%
|Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage!
|Your Adventure Log Has Vanished! [JesusP- Wonderlands x Showtime Cover] SEP 2020
|40.00%
|Style Savvy: Styling Star
|Twinkle Fantasia (JP) [Ryota Fujii; Singer: Yuka Hiiragi]
|40.00%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Fossilized Dry Bones
|40.00%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Toad Town Port
|40.00%
|Family Feud 2020
|Main Menu
|40.00%
|Night in the Woods
|Witch Dagger
|40.00%
|Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
|Luxurious Overture [Michiru Yamane]
|33.33%
|Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
|Rainbow on Wheels
|33.33%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Snif City Royal Hotel
|33.33%
|Astro Bot Rescue Mission
|Tite Mites (Crystal Cave)
|33.33%
|The Red Strings Club
|Social Engineering [fingerspit/Paula Ruiz]
|33.33%
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|Remaining in Darkness
|26.67%
|Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions
|Minigame
|26.67%
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Battle of the Black Gate
|No Other Way
|20.00%
|Dandara
|Hopefully a Nightmare
|20.00%
|Raji: An Ancient Epic
|All Gods With Me
|6.67%
|Neverending Nightmares
|Lost Boy
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 53 will be active until Thursday December 1st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 52 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 54 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 53 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Again, voting for group 53 is open until Thursday December 1st at 10:00PM Pacific