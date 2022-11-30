Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 53

Group 51 Results!

Spoiler

73.33% Celeste First Steps
66.67% Sonic Gaiden Rainy Plateaus Zone Act 1
66.67% A Hat in Time You Are All Bad Guys (Segment 2/3)
60.00% Sayonara Wild Hearts Wild Hearts Never Die
53.33% Mega Man 11 Acid Man
53.33% Mega Man 11 Title
46.67% Wattam Kaonashi
40.00% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Your Adventure Log Has Vanished! [JesusP- Wonderlands x Showtime Cover] SEP 2020
40.00% Style Savvy: Styling Star Twinkle Fantasia (JP) [Ryota Fujii; Singer: Yuka Hiiragi]
40.00% Paper Mario: The Origami King Fossilized Dry Bones
40.00% Paper Mario: The Origami King Toad Town Port
40.00% Family Feud 2020 Main Menu
40.00% Night in the Woods Witch Dagger
40.00% Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Luxurious Overture [Michiru Yamane]
33.33% Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Rainbow on Wheels
33.33% Paper Mario: The Origami King Snif City Royal Hotel
33.33% Astro Bot Rescue Mission Tite Mites (Crystal Cave)
33.33% The Red Strings Club Social Engineering [fingerspit/Paula Ruiz]
33.33% Ori and the Will of the Wisps Remaining in Darkness
26.67% Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions Minigame
26.67% The Lord of the Rings Online: Battle of the Black Gate No Other Way
20.00% Dandara Hopefully a Nightmare
20.00% Raji: An Ancient Epic All Gods With Me
6.67% Neverending Nightmares Lost Boy

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

26.67% The Lord of the Rings Online: Battle of the Black Gate No Other Way
26.32% Trails of Cold Steel III Beyond the Journey -Instrumental Ver.-
26.32% CrossCode Autumn’s Fall
26.32% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood No Quarter
26.32% Days Gone Sarah’s Theme
26.32% Tooth and Tail Archimedes’ Tango
26.32% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Our Eternal Land (Indol – Day)
26.32% Command and Conquer Remastered Big Foot (Tiberian Sons)
26.32% Far: Lone Sails Abandoned Construction Site
26.32% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Team, This One’s Stronger!
26.32% Draugen Under the Cliff
26.32% Streets of Rage 4 A Ki Ra
26.32% OMORI Good for Health, Bad for Imagination
26.32% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Roki [mikitoP- Leo/need Cover] SEPT 2020
26.32% Persona 5 Royal Our Light
26.32% God of War (2018) Ashes
26.32% The Banner Saga 3 Only We Few Remember It Now
26.32% Tangledeep Theme of Tangledeep
26.32% Grandia 2 HD Come On, Let’s Travel!
26.32% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mad Monster Mansion
26.32% Death Stranding A Final Waltz [Ludvig Forssell]
20.00% Dandara Hopefully a Nightmare
20.00% Raji: An Ancient Epic All Gods With Me
6.67% Neverending Nightmares Lost Boy

Projected Bubble: 42.11%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 53 will be active until Thursday December 1st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 52 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 54 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 53 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like5:

Again, voting for group 53 is open until Thursday December 1st at 10:00PM Pacific