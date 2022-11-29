Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 52

Group 50 Results!
|64.29%
|Cuphead
|Die House
|64.29%
|Dead Cells
|Arboretum [Yoann Laulan]
|57.14%
|Splatoon 2
|Color Pulse [Off The Hook]
|50.00%
|Kentucky Route Zero
|Weird Vector
|50.00%
|Mega Man X Dive
|Power Plant
|50.00%
|Gravity Rush 2
|Gravity Rush 2 [Kōhei Tanaka]
|42.86%
|Fire Emblem: Three Houses
|The Forgotten
|35.71%
|Team Sonic Racing
|Team Ultimate: Omega
|35.71%
|Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
|Heartless Journey [Masafumi Takada]
|35.71%
|Eastshade
|Meandering Trails
|35.71%
|Death end re;Quest
|Inferno
|35.71%
|The Lord of The Rings Online: The Great Wedding
|The Lines of Earendil
|35.71%
|Persona 5 Strikers
|Forest Capital/Mori no Miyako [Gota Masuoka]
|35.71%
|CrossCode
|Challenge 2
|28.57%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Liquid Flame
|28.57%
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|Hang Eight – Death Route
|28.57%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Conspiracy in Motion
|28.57%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|The End of Saga
|28.57%
|The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019)
|Tal Tal Heights (With Marin Version)
|28.57%
|Team Sonic Racing
|Team Ultimate: Big
|28.57%
|The Gardens Between
|Only Places We Know
|28.57%
|Telling Lies
|Control
|14.29%
|Erica
|Aria for Delphi [Austin Wintory]
|7.14%
|Neverending Nightmares
|Unending Decline
Newly Eliminated1
|26.32%
|Children of Morta
|God of Games
|26.32%
|Lumnies Remastered
|Get Up and Go [Takayuki Nakamura]
|26.32%
|Manifold Garden
|Indra’s Nest
|26.32%
|Blacksad: Under The Skin
|Cat Curiosity
|26.32%
|Door Kickers: Action Squad
|Action Squad
|26.32%
|What Remains of Edith Finch
|The End
|26.32%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Tiger! Tiger! B
|26.32%
|Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
|Sudden Class Trial Solar EditionV3
|26.32%
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|A Brave Gene
|26.32%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Giga Rosa
|26.32%
|The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019)
|Marin’s Ballad of the Windfish
|25.00%
|Below
|Blackrock
|25.00%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Beyond a Little Hope
|25.00%
|Wandersong
|Orderscape
|25.00%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Neck or Nothing
|25.00%
|Zarvot
|Zenvot
|25.00%
|Lily Shiroki Yuri no Otome-tachi Lisblanc
|Subete no Yuri wa Chiri Hatete
|25.00%
|John Wick Hex
|A Contested Birthright
|25.00%
|Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
|Oh No! WASPS!!
|25.00%
|Pit People
|Flamingo Cartel
|25.00%
|MUL.MASH.TAB.BA.GAL.GAL.
|Credits / The Water Restored
|25.00%
|Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
|Battle Against Ultimax, Who Has a Tank
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 52 will be active until Wednesday November 30th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 51 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 53 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 52 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Again, voting for group 52 is open until Wednesday November 30th at 10:00PM Pacific