Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 52

Group 50 Results!



Spoiler 64.29% Cuphead Die House 64.29% Dead Cells Arboretum [Yoann Laulan] 57.14% Splatoon 2 Color Pulse [Off The Hook] 50.00% Kentucky Route Zero Weird Vector 50.00% Mega Man X Dive Power Plant 50.00% Gravity Rush 2 Gravity Rush 2 [Kōhei Tanaka] 42.86% Fire Emblem: Three Houses The Forgotten 35.71% Team Sonic Racing Team Ultimate: Omega 35.71% Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Heartless Journey [Masafumi Takada] 35.71% Eastshade Meandering Trails 35.71% Death end re;Quest Inferno 35.71% The Lord of The Rings Online: The Great Wedding The Lines of Earendil 35.71% Persona 5 Strikers Forest Capital/Mori no Miyako [Gota Masuoka] 35.71% CrossCode Challenge 2 28.57% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Liquid Flame 28.57% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Hang Eight – Death Route 28.57% Trails of Cold Steel III Conspiracy in Motion 28.57% Trails of Cold Steel IV The End of Saga 28.57% The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) Tal Tal Heights (With Marin Version) 28.57% Team Sonic Racing Team Ultimate: Big 28.57% The Gardens Between Only Places We Know 28.57% Telling Lies Control 14.29% Erica Aria for Delphi [Austin Wintory] 7.14% Neverending Nightmares Unending Decline [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 26.32% Children of Morta God of Games 26.32% Lumnies Remastered Get Up and Go [Takayuki Nakamura] 26.32% Manifold Garden Indra’s Nest 26.32% Blacksad: Under The Skin Cat Curiosity 26.32% Door Kickers: Action Squad Action Squad 26.32% What Remains of Edith Finch The End 26.32% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Tiger! Tiger! B 26.32% Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Sudden Class Trial Solar EditionV3 26.32% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim A Brave Gene 26.32% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Giga Rosa 26.32% The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) Marin’s Ballad of the Windfish 25.00% Below Blackrock 25.00% Trails of Cold Steel III Beyond a Little Hope 25.00% Wandersong Orderscape 25.00% Trails of Cold Steel IV Neck or Nothing 25.00% Zarvot Zenvot 25.00% Lily Shiroki Yuri no Otome-tachi Lisblanc Subete no Yuri wa Chiri Hatete 25.00% John Wick Hex A Contested Birthright 25.00% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Oh No! WASPS!! 25.00% Pit People Flamingo Cartel 25.00% MUL.MASH.TAB.BA.GAL.GAL. Credits / The Water Restored 25.00% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Battle Against Ultimax, Who Has a Tank 14.29% Erica Aria for Delphi [Austin Wintory] 7.14% Neverending Nightmares Unending Decline Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 52 will be active until Wednesday November 30th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 51 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 53 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 52 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 52 is open until Wednesday November 30th at 10:00PM Pacific

