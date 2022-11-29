Director Profile: Ernst Lubitsch

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Ernst Lubitsch.

Highly recommended: Trouble in Paradise, Design for Living, Ninotchka, The Shop Around the Corner, To Be or Not to Be, Heaven Can Wait

Recommended: The Merry Jail, The Marriage Circle, Lady Windermere’s Fan, The Student Prince of Old Heidelberg, The Merry Widow, Angel, Cluny Brown

Worth a look: The Love Parade, Monte Carlo, The Smiling Lieutenant, One Hour with You (partially directed by Lubitsch), Bluebeard’s Eighth Wife

Haven’t seen but really want to: The Oyster Princess, Broken Lullaby

Next week’s director is… F.W. Murnau!!

