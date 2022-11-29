Weekly LGBTQ+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

In the news,

Largest U.S. Survey of Trangender Americans Aims to Fuel Change

There Have Been At Least 124 Attacks on Drag Events This Year

Atlanta Gay Bars Targeted by Terrorist Threats, Suspect Arrested

