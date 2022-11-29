Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Nov. 29

Here are today’s contestants:

Matt, a healthcare administrator, played a fictional ruffian with anachronistic braces;

Sheila, a philanthropic advisor, got a taco truck parking lot engagement ring; and

Cris, a customer success operations manager, is capable of victory with a banana or an apple. Cris is a 16-day champ with winnings of $566,344.

Jeopardy!

POLITICIANS BACK IN THE DAY // WE MAKE THAT VEHICLE // ANNUAL EVENTS // TV CARTOON VILLAINS // HOW TALL/LONG/HIGH? // “GIVE” OR “TAKE”

DD1 – $600 – HOW TALL/LONG/HIGH? – 525 feet tall: A flagpole built in this strip of land by North Korea to make a statement (Matt doubled up to $4,000.)

Scores at first break: Cris $2,200, Sheila $1,000, Matt $6,000.

Scores going into DJ: Cris $4,400, Sheila $1,800, Matt $6,400.

Double Jeopardy!

GERMAN CITIES // CAST UPON THE WATERS // NOBEL LITERATURE PRIZE WINNERS // HUFF & PUFF // MOLECULES // MORE THAN ONE SILENT LETTER

DD2 – $2,000 – MORE THAN ONE SILENT LETTER – This word that can precede arthritis would be just fine without its second & third letters (Matt added $5,000 to his total of $13,600 vs. $6,400 for Cris.)

DD3 – $800 – NOBEL LITERATURE PRIZE WINNERS – Greek author George Seferis, who won the award in 1963, wrote “Six Nights on” this hilltop (Cris doubled to $24,800 vs. $17,400 for Matt.)

Matt selected the first two DDs and held a substantial lead over Cris as a lengthy search for DD3 ensued. It was Cris who found it and doubled up to take first place into FJ at $24,000 vs, $21,400 for Matt and $4,200 for Sheila.

Final Jeopardy!

NAMES IN U.S. HISTORY – This father was the only man among the 13 plaintiffs in a class-action case filed in 1951

Cris and Sheila were correct on FJ, with Cris adding $20,000 to win with $44,000 for a 17-day total of $610,344.

Final scores: Cris $44,000, Sheila $4,200, Matt $8,401.

Odds and Ends

Photo foul-ups: The players missed several video clues with still photos, including one of a long-bearded Dublin-born playwright who won in 1925 “for works marked by idealism, humanity & stimulating satire”, George Bernard Shaw.

DD wagering strategy: If Matt had gone all-in on DD2, which was worth considering against a 16-time champ with DD3 still on the board, he would have had enough to hold onto the lead going into FJ. However, since Matt missed FJ and Cris was correct, this would not have changed the winning outcome.

Ken’s Korner: When it comes to doing the voice of Boris Badenov, Ken seemed to admit he’s no Paul Frees.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is DMZ? DD2 – What is rheumatoid? DD3 – What is Acropolis? FJ – Who is Brown?

