Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 51

Group 49 Results!



Spoiler 64.71% Cuphead Introduction 47.06% Persona 5 Strikers Last Surprise [SCRAMBLE Remix- MASA Arr. /w Lyn vocals] 47.06% Alto’s Odyssey An Endless Desert 41.18% Hollow Knight Hornet 41.18% Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony DANGANRONPA V3 Loop Version [Masafumi Takada] 41.18% Last Day of June The Last Day of June 41.18% The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Tarrey Town – Married 35.29% Super Mario Odyssey Tostarena Ruins 35.29% Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment From The Shadows (Plains of Passage) 35.29% Outer Wilds Main Title 29.41% Control Take Control 29.41% Super Mario Odyssey Steam Gardens (Sherms) 29.41% Kunai Robopolis Alternate 23.53% Disco Elysium The Doomed Commercial Area [British Sea Power] 23.53% Detective Pikachu Track 01 23.53% Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Myrrine [The Flight- Joe Henson, Alexis Smith, Vocals: Mike Georgiades] 23.53% Spark the Electric Jester Kerana Forest (Stage 8) 17.65% Stories Untold Utterly Comsumed By It 17.65% Trails of Cold Steel IV Sneak Survey 17.65% Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Good Bearning! [Masafumi Takada] 17.65% Mutazione What’s on the Menu, Pt. 3 11.76% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Where It All Began 11.76% The Pillars of the Earth The Lark in the Hunter’s Net (Ellen’s version) 11.76% Sakura Wars (2019) Aratanaru [Kōhei Tanaka] [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 25.00% Thimbleweed Park Quickie Pal 25.00% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Rescue 25.00% Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Cave Ordeal [Masafumi Takada] 25.00% Pokémon Sword and Shield Battle! (Gym Leader Piers) 25.00% Sonic Time Twisted A Historic Horizon …for Raging Ruins Past 25.00% Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Voyage of Promise [Michiru Yamane] 25.00% Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Gaur Plains 25.00% Grandia 2 HD The Sairam Kingdom – Prosperity and Freedom 25.00% Shovel Knight: King of Cards Infinity’s Prelude 25.00% Tales of Berseria Clenched fist & the sword dances [Motoi Sakuraba] 25.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Magicked Skulls 25.00% Trails of Cold Steel IV Malicious Fiend 25.00% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Crash Man Stage 23.53% Disco Elysium The Doomed Commercial Area [British Sea Power] 23.53% Detective Pikachu Track 01 23.53% Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Myrrine [The Flight- Joe Henson, Alexis Smith, Vocals: Mike Georgiades] 23.53% Spark the Electric Jester Kerana Forest (Stage 8) 17.65% Stories Untold Utterly Comsumed By It 17.65% Trails of Cold Steel IV Sneak Survey 17.65% Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Good Bearning! [Masafumi Takada] 17.65% Mutazione What’s on the Menu, Pt. 3 11.76% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Where It All Began 11.76% The Pillars of the Earth The Lark in the Hunter’s Net (Ellen’s version) 11.76% Sakura Wars (2019) Aratanaru [Kōhei Tanaka] Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 51 will be active until Tuesday November 29th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 50 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 52 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 51 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

Again, voting for group 50 is open until Monday November 28th at 10:00PM Pacific

