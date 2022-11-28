Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 51

Group 49 Results!
|64.71%
|Cuphead
|Introduction
|47.06%
|Persona 5 Strikers
|Last Surprise [SCRAMBLE Remix- MASA Arr. /w Lyn vocals]
|47.06%
|Alto’s Odyssey
|An Endless Desert
|41.18%
|Hollow Knight
|Hornet
|41.18%
|Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
|DANGANRONPA V3 Loop Version [Masafumi Takada]
|41.18%
|Last Day of June
|The Last Day of June
|41.18%
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Tarrey Town – Married
|35.29%
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Tostarena Ruins
|35.29%
|Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
|From The Shadows (Plains of Passage)
|35.29%
|Outer Wilds
|Main Title
|29.41%
|Control
|Take Control
|29.41%
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Steam Gardens (Sherms)
|29.41%
|Kunai
|Robopolis Alternate
|23.53%
|Disco Elysium
|The Doomed Commercial Area [British Sea Power]
|23.53%
|Detective Pikachu
|Track 01
|23.53%
|Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
|Myrrine [The Flight- Joe Henson, Alexis Smith, Vocals: Mike Georgiades]
|23.53%
|Spark the Electric Jester
|Kerana Forest (Stage 8)
|17.65%
|Stories Untold
|Utterly Comsumed By It
|17.65%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Sneak Survey
|17.65%
|Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
|Good Bearning! [Masafumi Takada]
|17.65%
|Mutazione
|What’s on the Menu, Pt. 3
|11.76%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Where It All Began
|11.76%
|The Pillars of the Earth
|The Lark in the Hunter’s Net (Ellen’s version)
|11.76%
|Sakura Wars (2019)
|Aratanaru [Kōhei Tanaka]
Newly Eliminated1
|25.00%
|Thimbleweed Park
|Quickie Pal
|25.00%
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|Rescue
|25.00%
|Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
|Cave Ordeal [Masafumi Takada]
|25.00%
|Pokémon Sword and Shield
|Battle! (Gym Leader Piers)
|25.00%
|Sonic Time Twisted
|A Historic Horizon …for Raging Ruins Past
|25.00%
|Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
|Voyage of Promise [Michiru Yamane]
|25.00%
|Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
|Gaur Plains
|25.00%
|Grandia 2 HD
|The Sairam Kingdom – Prosperity and Freedom
|25.00%
|Shovel Knight: King of Cards
|Infinity’s Prelude
|25.00%
|Tales of Berseria
|Clenched fist & the sword dances [Motoi Sakuraba]
|25.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Magicked Skulls
|25.00%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Malicious Fiend
|25.00%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Crash Man Stage
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 51 will be active until Tuesday November 29th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 50 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 52 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 51 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Again, voting for group 50 is open until Monday November 28th at 10:00PM Pacific