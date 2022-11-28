Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 51

Group 49 Results!

Spoiler

64.71% Cuphead Introduction
47.06% Persona 5 Strikers Last Surprise [SCRAMBLE Remix- MASA Arr. /w Lyn vocals]
47.06% Alto’s Odyssey An Endless Desert
41.18% Hollow Knight Hornet
41.18% Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony DANGANRONPA V3 Loop Version [Masafumi Takada]
41.18% Last Day of June The Last Day of June
41.18% The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Tarrey Town – Married
35.29% Super Mario Odyssey Tostarena Ruins
35.29% Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment From The Shadows (Plains of Passage)
35.29% Outer Wilds Main Title
29.41% Control Take Control
29.41% Super Mario Odyssey Steam Gardens (Sherms)
29.41% Kunai Robopolis Alternate
23.53% Disco Elysium The Doomed Commercial Area [British Sea Power]
23.53% Detective Pikachu Track 01
23.53% Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Myrrine [The Flight- Joe Henson, Alexis Smith, Vocals: Mike Georgiades]
23.53% Spark the Electric Jester Kerana Forest (Stage 8)
17.65% Stories Untold Utterly Comsumed By It
17.65% Trails of Cold Steel IV Sneak Survey
17.65% Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Good Bearning! [Masafumi Takada]
17.65% Mutazione What’s on the Menu, Pt. 3
11.76% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Where It All Began
11.76% The Pillars of the Earth The Lark in the Hunter’s Net (Ellen’s version)
11.76% Sakura Wars (2019) Aratanaru [Kōhei Tanaka]

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

25.00% Thimbleweed Park Quickie Pal
25.00% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Rescue
25.00% Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Cave Ordeal [Masafumi Takada]
25.00% Pokémon Sword and Shield Battle! (Gym Leader Piers)
25.00% Sonic Time Twisted A Historic Horizon …for Raging Ruins Past
25.00% Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Voyage of Promise [Michiru Yamane]
25.00% Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Gaur Plains
25.00% Grandia 2 HD The Sairam Kingdom – Prosperity and Freedom
25.00% Shovel Knight: King of Cards Infinity’s Prelude
25.00% Tales of Berseria Clenched fist & the sword dances [Motoi Sakuraba]
25.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Magicked Skulls
25.00% Trails of Cold Steel IV Malicious Fiend
25.00% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Crash Man Stage
23.53% Disco Elysium The Doomed Commercial Area [British Sea Power]
23.53% Detective Pikachu Track 01
23.53% Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Myrrine [The Flight- Joe Henson, Alexis Smith, Vocals: Mike Georgiades]
23.53% Spark the Electric Jester Kerana Forest (Stage 8)
17.65% Stories Untold Utterly Comsumed By It
17.65% Trails of Cold Steel IV Sneak Survey
17.65% Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Good Bearning! [Masafumi Takada]
17.65% Mutazione What’s on the Menu, Pt. 3
11.76% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Where It All Began
11.76% The Pillars of the Earth The Lark in the Hunter’s Net (Ellen’s version)
11.76% Sakura Wars (2019) Aratanaru [Kōhei Tanaka]

Projected Bubble: 42.11%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 51 will be active until Tuesday November 29th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 50 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 52 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 51 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like5:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-60)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Group 58

Group 59

Group 60

[collapse]
(61-70)

Group 61

Group 62

Group 63

Group 64

Group 65

Group 66

Group 67

Group 68

Group 69

Group 70

[collapse]
(71-80)

Group 71

Group 72

Group 73

Group 74

Group 75

Group 76

Group 77

Group 78

Group 79

Group 80

[collapse]
(81-90)

Group 81

Group 82

Group 83

Group 84

Group 85

Group 86

Group 87

Group 88

Group 89

Group 90

[collapse]
(91-100)

Group 91

Group 92

Group 93

Group 94

Group 95

Group 96

Group 97

Group 98

Group 99

Group 100

[collapse]
(101-110)

Group 101

Group 102

Group 103

Group 104

Group 105

Group 106

Group 107

Group 108

Group 109

Group 110

[collapse]
(111-120)

Group 111

Group 112

Group 113

Group 114

Group 115

Group 116

Group 117

Group 118

Group 119

Group 120

[collapse]
(121-123)

Group 121

Group 122

Group 123

[collapse]

Again, voting for group 50 is open until Monday November 28th at 10:00PM Pacific