Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 50

Group 48 Results!



Spoiler 62.50% Touken Ranbu Iwatooshi 56.25% Deltarune Chapter 1 Field of Hopes and Dreams 50.00% Paper Mario: The Origami King Exploring the Great Sea 50.00% Monument Valley 2 Interwoven Stories 50.00% The Messenger The Arcane Shoppe 50.00% Cadence of Hyrule Gerudo Desert (Combat) 43.75% Sdorica -sunset- Poleva Desert 43.75% Umurangi Generation Deteremotion 37.50% A Hat in Time Clocktowers Beneath the Sea 37.50% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Midnight Rendezvous [Mitsuto Suzuki] 31.25% Minecraft Axolotl 31.25% Trails of Cold Steel IV Lyrical Amber 31.25% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Heated Debate [Mitsuhiro Kaneda] 31.25% Animal Crossing New Horizons Nook’s Cranny Closing 25.00% Persona Q2 Invitation to Freedom 25.00% Splatoon 2 Don’t Slip [Wet Floor] 25.00% Persona Q2 Nothing is Promised 18.75% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Snow Go – Gem Route 18.75% Yooka-Laylee Bee Bop 18.75% Persona Q2 Road Less Taken 18.75% Splatoon 2 Kinetosis [Diss-Pair] 12.50% OMORI See You Tomorrow 12.50% OMORI Those Who Forget History 12.50% Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star DISCONNECTION [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 25.00% Team Sonic Racing Mother’s Canyon 25.00% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Fight for Survival [Masashi Hamauzu] 25.00% Trails of Cold Steel IV Break In 25.00% Reverie Molten Mission 25.00% Children of Morta We Are The Bergsons [Hamidreza Ansari] 25.00% Genshin Impact Relaxation in Liyue 25.00% Wattam Mysterious Secretary 25.00% Pokémon HOME Main Menu 25.00% Team Sonic Racing Pinball Highway 25.00% Streets of Rage 4 25 Years Ago 25.00% Trails of Cold Steel IV Wind Across the Water 25.00% Style Savvy: Styling Star BGM 15 25.00% Lost Ember Gathering Followers 25.00% Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected Gran Dell – Day 25.00% Persona Q2 Invitation to Freedom 25.00% Splatoon 2 Don’t Slip [Wet Floor] 25.00% Persona Q2 Nothing is Promised 18.75% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Snow Go – Gem Route 18.75% Yooka-Laylee Bee Bop 18.75% Persona Q2 Road Less Taken 18.75% Splatoon 2 Kinetosis [Diss-Pair] 12.50% OMORI See You Tomorrow 12.50% OMORI Those Who Forget History 12.50% Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star DISCONNECTION Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 50 will be active until Monday November 28th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 49 will be active until 10:00PM next Sunday; vote here. Group 51 will start next Monday and be active until next Tuesday , and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 50 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(51-60) Group 51 Group 52 Group 53 Group 54 Group 55 Group 56 Group 57 Group 58 Group 59 Group 60 [collapse]

(61-70) Group 61 Group 62 Group 63 Group 64 Group 65 Group 66 Group 67 Group 68 Group 69 Group 70 [collapse]

(71-80) Group 71 Group 72 Group 73 Group 74 Group 75 Group 76 Group 77 Group 78 Group 79 Group 80 [collapse]

(81-90) Group 81 Group 82 Group 83 Group 84 Group 85 Group 86 Group 87 Group 88 Group 89 Group 90 [collapse]

(91-100) Group 91 Group 92 Group 93 Group 94 Group 95 Group 96 Group 97 Group 98 Group 99 Group 100 [collapse]

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 50 is open until Monday November 28th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...