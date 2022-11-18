Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 50

Group 48 Results!
|62.50%
|Touken Ranbu
|Iwatooshi
|56.25%
|Deltarune Chapter 1
|Field of Hopes and Dreams
|50.00%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Exploring the Great Sea
|50.00%
|Monument Valley 2
|Interwoven Stories
|50.00%
|The Messenger
|The Arcane Shoppe
|50.00%
|Cadence of Hyrule
|Gerudo Desert (Combat)
|43.75%
|Sdorica -sunset-
|Poleva Desert
|43.75%
|Umurangi Generation
|Deteremotion
|37.50%
|A Hat in Time
|Clocktowers Beneath the Sea
|37.50%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Midnight Rendezvous [Mitsuto Suzuki]
|31.25%
|Minecraft
|Axolotl
|31.25%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Lyrical Amber
|31.25%
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|Heated Debate [Mitsuhiro Kaneda]
|31.25%
|Animal Crossing New Horizons
|Nook’s Cranny Closing
|25.00%
|Persona Q2
|Invitation to Freedom
|25.00%
|Splatoon 2
|Don’t Slip [Wet Floor]
|25.00%
|Persona Q2
|Nothing is Promised
|18.75%
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|Snow Go – Gem Route
|18.75%
|Yooka-Laylee
|Bee Bop
|18.75%
|Persona Q2
|Road Less Taken
|18.75%
|Splatoon 2
|Kinetosis [Diss-Pair]
|12.50%
|OMORI
|See You Tomorrow
|12.50%
|OMORI
|Those Who Forget History
|12.50%
|Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star
|DISCONNECTION
Newly Eliminated1
|25.00%
|Team Sonic Racing
|Mother’s Canyon
|25.00%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Fight for Survival [Masashi Hamauzu]
|25.00%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Break In
|25.00%
|Reverie
|Molten Mission
|25.00%
|Children of Morta
|We Are The Bergsons [Hamidreza Ansari]
|25.00%
|Genshin Impact
|Relaxation in Liyue
|25.00%
|Wattam
|Mysterious Secretary
|25.00%
|Pokémon HOME
|Main Menu
|25.00%
|Team Sonic Racing
|Pinball Highway
|25.00%
|Streets of Rage 4
|25 Years Ago
|25.00%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Wind Across the Water
|25.00%
|Style Savvy: Styling Star
|BGM 15
|25.00%
|Lost Ember
|Gathering Followers
|25.00%
|Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected
|Gran Dell – Day
|25.00%
|Persona Q2
|Invitation to Freedom
|25.00%
|Splatoon 2
|Don’t Slip [Wet Floor]
|25.00%
|Persona Q2
|Nothing is Promised
|18.75%
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|Snow Go – Gem Route
|18.75%
|Yooka-Laylee
|Bee Bop
|18.75%
|Persona Q2
|Road Less Taken
|18.75%
|Splatoon 2
|Kinetosis [Diss-Pair]
|12.50%
|OMORI
|See You Tomorrow
|12.50%
|OMORI
|Those Who Forget History
|12.50%
|Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star
|DISCONNECTION
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 50 will be active until Monday November 28th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 49 will be active until 10:00PM next Sunday; vote here. Group 51 will start next Monday and be active until next Tuesday5, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 50 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like6:
Group 51
Group 52
Group 53
Group 54
Group 55
Group 56
Group 57
Group 58
Group 59
Group 60
Group 61
Group 62
Group 63
Group 64
Group 65
Group 66
Group 67
Group 68
Group 69
Group 70
Group 71
Group 72
Group 73
Group 74
Group 75
Group 76
Group 77
Group 78
Group 79
Group 80
Group 81
Group 82
Group 83
Group 84
Group 85
Group 86
Group 87
Group 88
Group 89
Group 90
Group 91
Group 92
Group 93
Group 94
Group 95
Group 96
Group 97
Group 98
Group 99
Group 100
Group 101
Group 102
Group 103
Group 104
Group 105
Group 106
Group 107
Group 108
Group 109
Group 110
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Again, voting for group 50 is open until Monday November 28th at 10:00PM Pacific