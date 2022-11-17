Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 49

Group 47 Results!

Spoiler

52.63% Persona 5 Strikers Anti HERO [Ayana Hira]
47.37% Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Evan’s Kingdom
42.11% Kingdom Hearts III Forze Del Male
42.11% Slipstream Out of Town
36.84% Grandia HD Town of Palm
36.84% Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight When the Moons Reaching Out Stars- Hideki Naganuma Remix [Shoji Meguro]
31.58% Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Alola Photo Club
31.58% Shovel Knight: King of Cards The Twilight of Tomorrow
31.58% Sayonara Wild Hearts Fighting Hearts
31.58% Zarvot Pocket Terminator
31.58% Night in the Woods Harfest
31.58% Team Sonic Racing Clockwork Pyramid
26.32% The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) Marin’s Ballad of the Windfish
21.05% Ash of Gods: Redemption The Northern Winds are Coming
21.05% Judgment Want To Date?
21.05% Pokémon Sword and Shield Wild Area (South)
21.05% Close to the Sun Close to the Sun
21.05% Splatoon 2 Inkcoming! [Wet Floor]
21.05% Shovel Knight: King of Cards Just a Minuet
21.05% Snipperclips Plus Cosmic Comics C
21.05% Steven Universe: Save The Light Bismuth’s Forge
21.05% A Hat in Time Ship Shape
15.79% Everything Seifreida
15.79% Stela The Elevator

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

25.00% Eastshade A Shadian Lullaby
25.00% Assassin’s Creed Origins I Walk on Your Water
25.00% OMORI Grimey
25.00% Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country Torna – Day
25.00% Kirby Star Allies Chop Champs (menu)
23.81% Quarantine Circular Examination
23.81% Cadence of Hyrule Crypt (Combat)
23.81% Horizon: Zero Dawn The World And All Its Lessons
23.81% Umurangi Generation Beat the Police
23.81% Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Hazard Hanger Hung
23.81% Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Calamity Point (Targa Fight)
23.81% Kingdom Hearts III Zero Hour (The Rescue)
23.81% Reverie Gloomy Basement
Projected Bubble: 42.11%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 49 will be active until Sunday November 27th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 48 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 50 will start Friday and be active until Monday5, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 49 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 49 is open until Sunday November 27th at 10:00PM Pacific