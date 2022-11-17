Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 49

Group 47 Results!



Spoiler 52.63% Persona 5 Strikers Anti HERO [Ayana Hira] 47.37% Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Evan’s Kingdom 42.11% Kingdom Hearts III Forze Del Male 42.11% Slipstream Out of Town 36.84% Grandia HD Town of Palm 36.84% Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight When the Moons Reaching Out Stars- Hideki Naganuma Remix [Shoji Meguro] 31.58% Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Alola Photo Club 31.58% Shovel Knight: King of Cards The Twilight of Tomorrow 31.58% Sayonara Wild Hearts Fighting Hearts 31.58% Zarvot Pocket Terminator 31.58% Night in the Woods Harfest 31.58% Team Sonic Racing Clockwork Pyramid 26.32% The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) Marin’s Ballad of the Windfish 21.05% Ash of Gods: Redemption The Northern Winds are Coming 21.05% Judgment Want To Date? 21.05% Pokémon Sword and Shield Wild Area (South) 21.05% Close to the Sun Close to the Sun 21.05% Splatoon 2 Inkcoming! [Wet Floor] 21.05% Shovel Knight: King of Cards Just a Minuet 21.05% Snipperclips Plus Cosmic Comics C 21.05% Steven Universe: Save The Light Bismuth’s Forge 21.05% A Hat in Time Ship Shape 15.79% Everything Seifreida 15.79% Stela The Elevator [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 25.00% Eastshade A Shadian Lullaby 25.00% Assassin’s Creed Origins I Walk on Your Water 25.00% OMORI Grimey 25.00% Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country Torna – Day 25.00% Kirby Star Allies Chop Champs (menu) 23.81% Quarantine Circular Examination 23.81% Cadence of Hyrule Crypt (Combat) 23.81% Horizon: Zero Dawn The World And All Its Lessons 23.81% Umurangi Generation Beat the Police 23.81% Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Hazard Hanger Hung 23.81% Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Calamity Point (Targa Fight) 23.81% Kingdom Hearts III Zero Hour (The Rescue) 23.81% Reverie Gloomy Basement 21.05% Ash of Gods: Redemption The Northern Winds are Coming 21.05% Judgment Want To Date? 21.05% Pokémon Sword and Shield Wild Area (South) 21.05% Close to the Sun Close to the Sun 21.05% Splatoon 2 Inkcoming! [Wet Floor] 21.05% Shovel Knight: King of Cards Just a Minuet 21.05% Snipperclips Plus Cosmic Comics C 21.05% Steven Universe: Save The Light Bismuth’s Forge 21.05% A Hat in Time Ship Shape 15.79% Everything Seifreida 15.79% Stela The Elevator Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 49 will be active until Sunday November 27th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 48 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 50 will start Friday and be active until Monday , and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 49 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

