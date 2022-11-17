Comic Book Chat – W is for WildStorm and WildC.A.Ts

Last week saw the release of WildC.A.Ts #1, in time for the property’s 30th Anniversary.

Today’s Comic Book Chat is about WildC.A.Ts and the WildStorm Universe at large.

What are your favorite characters from the Wildstorm Universe?

Do you think the Wildstorm Universe should exist on its own or are you happy with DC Comics trying to integrate the characters into the DC Universe?

Which other teams (heroes or villains) would you like to see them crossover with in the near future?

What Wildstorm series from the 90s/00s can you recommend for us?

