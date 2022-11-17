Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Nov. 17

Presenting game four of the 2022 ToC finals. The first of these players to win three games will be crowned ToC champion.

Sam, a associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School, is still looking for his first win and answers crossword puzzle clues in the form of an answer;

Andrew, a software developer with two wins in the finals, has visualized Ken throwing cue cards at at him; and

Amy, a writer with one win to her credit, threw out first pitches and got a heavy home plate.

Jeopardy!

HISTORIC DATES // THE KING JAMES BIBLE SAITH // HEAD FOR THE HILLS // A WORD OF WARNING // SONGS FROM THE HIT ALBUM // WE’LL ALL NEED A DRINK AFTER THIS

DD1 – $1,000 – HISTORIC DATES – In a historic first, this 75-year-old was sworn in as president of his country May 10, 1994 (Andrew moved into second by doubling to $3,200.)

Scores at first break: Amy $6,200, Andrew $800, Sam $2,400.

Scores going into DJ: Amy $10,200, Andrew $4,000, Sam $2,400.

Double Jeopardy!

NATIVE AMERICAN PLACE NAMES IN THE U.S. // MEMOIRS & PERSONAL ACCOUNTS // FAR OUT // MISCELLANY // DOUBLE LETTERS IN THE MIDDLE // SILENT FILMS WITH JACQUELINE STEWART

DD2 – $1,600 – FAR OUT – Once matter enters a black hole, it falls to the center & concentrates at an infinitely dense point called this (Sam wagered “the maximum amount permitted by law” and doubled to $12,000 vs. $13,800 for Amy.)

DD3 – $800 – NATIVE AMERICAN PLACE NAMES IN THE U.S. – It’s the capital of a state & the seat of Laramie County (Amy added $4,000 to her score of $17,000 vs. $16,800 for Sam.)

Sam drew close to Amy’s lead by doubling up on DD2, and the two were nearly tied when Amy scored on DD3 late in the round, so Amy showed the way into FJ at $25,000 vs. $20,000 for Sam and $6,800 for Andrew.

Final Jeopardy!

MOVIES & LITERATURE – Ridley Scott’s first feature film, “The Duellists”, was based on a story by this author to whom Scott’s film “Alien” also pays tribute

Everyone was incorrect on FJ, as they were focused on science fiction writers. Surprisingly, Sam bet it all while Amy only wagered $6,000 to notch her second win of the finals with $19,000. Both Amy and Andrew are now in position to take the tournament with one more win.

The conventional FJ move for Sam would be to make a much smaller wager to shut out Andrew and hope to pick up the win if Amy missed. Meanwhile, Amy chose not to make the usual cover bet from the leading position, which as it played out would have cost her the game if Sam was correct, even if Amy also was right on FJ.

Final scores: Amy $19,000, Andrew $801, Sam $0.

Tournament game scores: Amy 2, Andrew 2, Sam 0.

Odds and Ends

Pop culture problems: No one knew the hit album with “Wannabe” for which the title is part of the group name is “Spice” (Andrew guessed “Spice World”).

Clue selection strategy: Sam found DD2 in a previously untouched category, then Sam and Amy proceeded to select from that same category the following three times rather than hunt for DD3 elsewhere.

Ken’s Korner: At the top of the show, Ken pointed out that Andrew had the lead in games won despite having fewer correct responses in the finals than Amy or Sam.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Mandela? DD2 – What is singularity? DD3 – What is Cheyenne? FJ – Who was Joseph Conrad?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...