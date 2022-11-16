Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 48

Group 46 Results!
|68.75%
|The Messenger
|Succession
|62.50%
|Sonic Mania
|Prime Time (Studiopolis Zone Act 2)
|56.25%
|Risk of Rain 2
|The Rain Formerly Known as Purple
|56.25%
|NieR:Automata
|Birth of a Wish [Keiichi Okabe]
|50.00%
|Mega Man 11
|Fuse Man
|37.50%
|ICONOCLASTS
|Duel (Vs. Silver Watchman)
|37.50%
|Flowers: Le Volume sur Hiver
|Monologue (Winter ver.)
|37.50%
|Judgment
|It’s Show Time!!
|37.50%
|VirtuaVerse
|AVR Graffiti Writers [MASTER BOOT RECORD]
|37.50%
|Mad Rat Dead
|One Day at Laboratory
|37.50%
|Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage!
|Fragile | Vivid BAD SQUAD
|37.50%
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|End Of File
|37.50%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Cosmo Canyon
|37.50%
|Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
|With Mila’s Divine Protection
|31.25%
|Sonic Forces
|Enemy Territory (Westopolis Remix)
|31.25%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Delfino Plaza
|25.00%
|OMORI
|Grimey
|25.00%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country
|Torna – Day
|25.00%
|Kirby Star Allies
|Chop Champs (menu)
|12.50%
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: The Champions’ Ballad
|Mipha and Sidon
|12.50%
|Little Misfortune
|You Can Do It
|12.50%
|Black the Fall
|Locomotive
|12.50%
|GNOSIA
|We are all broken
Newly Eliminated1
|23.81%
|Unavowed
|Brooklyn Blues [Thomas Regin]
|23.81%
|Days Gone
|I Remember
|23.81%
|Stories Untold
|Stories Untold
|23.81%
|AI: The Somnium Files
|Invincible Rainbow Arrow (Solo ENG Version) [Keisuke Ito, Singer: Jackie Lastra]
|23.53%
|DJMax Respect/V
|ANALYS
|23.53%
|CrossCode
|Vermillion Wasteland
|23.53%
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|Tiny Tiger (Cortex Strikes Back)
|23.53%
|A Normal Lost Phone
|Airs
|23.53%
|The Quiet Man
|The Quiet [Imogen Heap]
|23.53%
|The Pillars of the Earth
|The Choir of Kingsbride (Veri Floris sub Figura)
|23.53%
|Creaks
|Tangle
|23.53%
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|Daredevil
|23.53%
|A Way Out
|Farmstead
|23.53%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Solid as the Rock of Juno
|23.53%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|He Rises Above (Azim Steppe Night Theme)
|23.53%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Promise of That Day
|23.53%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Ashita e no Kiseki
|23.53%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Robust One
|23.53%
|beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS
|Shoot’Em All [Manabu Namiki]
|12.50%
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: The Champions’ Ballad
|Mipha and Sidon
|12.50%
|Little Misfortune
|You Can Do It
|12.50%
|Black the Fall
|Locomotive
|12.50%
|GNOSIA
|We are all broken
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 48 will be active until Thursday November 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 47 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 49 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 48 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like5:
Group 51
Group 52
Group 53
Group 54
Group 55
Group 56
Group 57
Group 58
Group 59
Group 60
Group 61
Group 62
Group 63
Group 64
Group 65
Group 66
Group 67
Group 68
Group 69
Group 70
Group 71
Group 72
Group 73
Group 74
Group 75
Group 76
Group 77
Group 78
Group 79
Group 80
Group 81
Group 82
Group 83
Group 84
Group 85
Group 86
Group 87
Group 88
Group 89
Group 90
Group 91
Group 92
Group 93
Group 94
Group 95
Group 96
Group 97
Group 98
Group 99
Group 100
Group 101
Group 102
Group 103
Group 104
Group 105
Group 106
Group 107
Group 108
Group 109
Group 110
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Again, voting for group 48 is open until Thursday November 17th at 10:00PM Pacific