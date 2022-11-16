Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 48

Group 46 Results!



Spoiler 68.75% The Messenger Succession 62.50% Sonic Mania Prime Time (Studiopolis Zone Act 2) 56.25% Risk of Rain 2 The Rain Formerly Known as Purple 56.25% NieR:Automata Birth of a Wish [Keiichi Okabe] 50.00% Mega Man 11 Fuse Man 37.50% ICONOCLASTS Duel (Vs. Silver Watchman) 37.50% Flowers: Le Volume sur Hiver Monologue (Winter ver.) 37.50% Judgment It’s Show Time!! 37.50% VirtuaVerse AVR Graffiti Writers [MASTER BOOT RECORD] 37.50% Mad Rat Dead One Day at Laboratory 37.50% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Fragile | Vivid BAD SQUAD 37.50% Mega Man X Legacy Collection End Of File 37.50% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Cosmo Canyon 37.50% Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia With Mila’s Divine Protection 31.25% Sonic Forces Enemy Territory (Westopolis Remix) 31.25% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Delfino Plaza 25.00% OMORI Grimey 25.00% Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country Torna – Day 25.00% Kirby Star Allies Chop Champs (menu) 12.50% The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: The Champions’ Ballad Mipha and Sidon 12.50% Little Misfortune You Can Do It 12.50% Black the Fall Locomotive 12.50% GNOSIA We are all broken [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 23.81% Unavowed Brooklyn Blues [Thomas Regin] 23.81% Days Gone I Remember 23.81% Stories Untold Stories Untold 23.81% AI: The Somnium Files Invincible Rainbow Arrow (Solo ENG Version) [Keisuke Ito, Singer: Jackie Lastra] 23.53% DJMax Respect/V ANALYS 23.53% CrossCode Vermillion Wasteland 23.53% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Tiny Tiger (Cortex Strikes Back) 23.53% A Normal Lost Phone Airs 23.53% The Quiet Man The Quiet [Imogen Heap] 23.53% The Pillars of the Earth The Choir of Kingsbride (Veri Floris sub Figura) 23.53% Creaks Tangle 23.53% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Daredevil 23.53% A Way Out Farmstead 23.53% Trails of Cold Steel III Solid as the Rock of Juno 23.53% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood He Rises Above (Azim Steppe Night Theme) 23.53% Trails of Cold Steel III Promise of That Day 23.53% Trails of Cold Steel IV Ashita e no Kiseki 23.53% Trails of Cold Steel IV Robust One 23.53% beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS Shoot’Em All [Manabu Namiki] 12.50% The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: The Champions’ Ballad Mipha and Sidon 12.50% Little Misfortune You Can Do It 12.50% Black the Fall Locomotive 12.50% GNOSIA We are all broken Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 48 will be active until Thursday November 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 47 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 49 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 48 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

Again, voting for group 48 is open until Thursday November 17th at 10:00PM Pacific

