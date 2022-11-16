Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 48

Group 46 Results!

Spoiler

68.75% The Messenger Succession
62.50% Sonic Mania Prime Time (Studiopolis Zone Act 2)
56.25% Risk of Rain 2 The Rain Formerly Known as Purple
56.25% NieR:Automata Birth of a Wish [Keiichi Okabe]
50.00% Mega Man 11 Fuse Man
37.50% ICONOCLASTS Duel (Vs. Silver Watchman)
37.50% Flowers: Le Volume sur Hiver Monologue (Winter ver.)
37.50% Judgment It’s Show Time!!
37.50% VirtuaVerse AVR Graffiti Writers [MASTER BOOT RECORD]
37.50% Mad Rat Dead One Day at Laboratory
37.50% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Fragile | Vivid BAD SQUAD
37.50% Mega Man X Legacy Collection End Of File
37.50% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Cosmo Canyon
37.50% Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia With Mila’s Divine Protection
31.25% Sonic Forces Enemy Territory (Westopolis Remix)
31.25% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Delfino Plaza
25.00% OMORI Grimey
25.00% Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country Torna – Day
25.00% Kirby Star Allies Chop Champs (menu)
12.50% The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: The Champions’ Ballad Mipha and Sidon
12.50% Little Misfortune You Can Do It
12.50% Black the Fall Locomotive
12.50% GNOSIA We are all broken

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

23.81% Unavowed Brooklyn Blues [Thomas Regin]
23.81% Days Gone I Remember
23.81% Stories Untold Stories Untold
23.81% AI: The Somnium Files Invincible Rainbow Arrow (Solo ENG Version) [Keisuke Ito, Singer: Jackie Lastra]
23.53% DJMax Respect/V ANALYS
23.53% CrossCode Vermillion Wasteland
23.53% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Tiny Tiger (Cortex Strikes Back)
23.53% A Normal Lost Phone Airs
23.53% The Quiet Man The Quiet [Imogen Heap]
23.53% The Pillars of the Earth The Choir of Kingsbride (Veri Floris sub Figura)
23.53% Creaks Tangle
23.53% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Daredevil
23.53% A Way Out Farmstead
23.53% Trails of Cold Steel III Solid as the Rock of Juno
23.53% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood He Rises Above (Azim Steppe Night Theme)
23.53% Trails of Cold Steel III Promise of That Day
23.53% Trails of Cold Steel IV Ashita e no Kiseki
23.53% Trails of Cold Steel IV Robust One
23.53% beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS Shoot’Em All [Manabu Namiki]
12.50% The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: The Champions’ Ballad Mipha and Sidon
12.50% Little Misfortune You Can Do It
12.50% Black the Fall Locomotive
12.50% GNOSIA We are all broken

Projected Bubble: 42.11%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 48 will be active until Thursday November 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 47 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 49 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 48 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like5:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-60)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Group 58

Group 59

Group 60

[collapse]
(61-70)

Group 61

Group 62

Group 63

Group 64

Group 65

Group 66

Group 67

Group 68

Group 69

Group 70

[collapse]
(71-80)

Group 71

Group 72

Group 73

Group 74

Group 75

Group 76

Group 77

Group 78

Group 79

Group 80

[collapse]
(81-90)

Group 81

Group 82

Group 83

Group 84

Group 85

Group 86

Group 87

Group 88

Group 89

Group 90

[collapse]
(91-100)

Group 91

Group 92

Group 93

Group 94

Group 95

Group 96

Group 97

Group 98

Group 99

Group 100

[collapse]
(101-110)

Group 101

Group 102

Group 103

Group 104

Group 105

Group 106

Group 107

Group 108

Group 109

Group 110

[collapse]
(111-120)

Group 111

Group 112

Group 113

Group 114

Group 115

Group 116

Group 117

Group 118

Group 119

Group 120

[collapse]
(121-123)

Group 121

Group 122

Group 123

[collapse]

Again, voting for group 48 is open until Thursday November 17th at 10:00PM Pacific