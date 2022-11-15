Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 47

Group 45 Results!
|78.57%
|DIGIMON WORLD -next 0rder-
|Piercing Digital Sea Breeze
|64.29%
|Style Savvy: Styling Star
|Retrobeat’s Theme
|64.29%
|Crystar
|Wanna Cry
|57.14%
|Style Savvy: Styling Star
|Girls be ambitious (JP) [Cube Juice, Kazuaki Yamashita; Singer: Anna]
|50.00%
|Style Savvy: Styling Star
|First Encounter: Ethan Quinn
|42.86%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Let the Battles Begin! – A Merc’s Job [Arr. Shotaro Shima]
|35.71%
|Vitamin Connection
|DJ Dog Bone
|35.71%
|A Hat in Time
|Picture Perfect
|35.71%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Rival Wings
|35.71%
|Tetris Effect
|Unfold [Hydelic]
|35.71%
|Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Eevee!
|Pewter City (Piano)
|28.57%
|Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
|Conveyor Chaos
|28.57%
|Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
|Uncharted Cave
|28.57%
|CrossCode
|Bergen Trail
|28.57%
|A3!
|PLASTIC POKER [Hirokawa Keiichi; Singers: Junta Terashima & Tetsuya Kakihara]
|21.43%
|Ash of Gods: Redemption
|Burning Inside
|21.43%
|Genshin Impact
|Winding River
|21.43%
|Genshin Impact
|Cozy Leisure Time
|21.43%
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Mordor
|Chant for Sauron
|21.43%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|From the Heavens
|21.43%
|Good Job!
|Main Menu
|21.43%
|Sonic Forces
|Virtual Reality (Supporting Me Remix)
|14.29%
|Songbringer
|Lassaurium
|14.29%
|Detention
|Detention
Newly Eliminated1
|23.53%
|GNOSIA
|call of ender [Q flavor]
|23.53%
|Fire Emblem: Three Houses
|The Long Road (Rain)
|23.53%
|DOOM Eternal
|Super Gore Nest
|23.53%
|Untitled Goose Game
|Waltz for House House
|23.53%
|Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
|Sea of Corpses
|23.53%
|Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
|Agniratha, Mechonis Capital (Night)
|23.53%
|Sonic Forces
|Justice – Park Avenue
|23.53%
|Yooka-Laylee
|Track Attack
|23.53%
|Night in the Woods
|Angus at Home
|23.53%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Starker / Wicked Child
|23.53%
|OMORI
|Hanging with the Boys
|23.53%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Incoming!
|23.53%
|Ray’s the Dead
|The Truck Comes A-Rockin’
|23.53%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Toys on a Tear
|23.53%
|Kingdom Hearts III
|Graveyard Labyrinth
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 47 will be active until Wednesday November 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 46 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 48 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 47 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 47 is open until Wednesday November 16th at 10:00PM Pacific