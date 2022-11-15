Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 47

Group 45 Results!

Spoiler

78.57% DIGIMON WORLD -next 0rder- Piercing Digital Sea Breeze
64.29% Style Savvy: Styling Star Retrobeat’s Theme
64.29% Crystar Wanna Cry
57.14% Style Savvy: Styling Star Girls be ambitious (JP) [Cube Juice, Kazuaki Yamashita; Singer: Anna]
50.00% Style Savvy: Styling Star First Encounter: Ethan Quinn
42.86% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Let the Battles Begin! – A Merc’s Job [Arr. Shotaro Shima]
35.71% Vitamin Connection DJ Dog Bone
35.71% A Hat in Time Picture Perfect
35.71% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Rival Wings
35.71% Tetris Effect Unfold [Hydelic]
35.71% Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Eevee! Pewter City (Piano)
28.57% Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Conveyor Chaos
28.57% Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition Uncharted Cave
28.57% CrossCode Bergen Trail
28.57% A3! PLASTIC POKER [Hirokawa Keiichi; Singers: Junta Terashima & Tetsuya Kakihara]
21.43% Ash of Gods: Redemption Burning Inside
21.43% Genshin Impact Winding River
21.43% Genshin Impact Cozy Leisure Time
21.43% The Lord of the Rings Online: Mordor Chant for Sauron
21.43% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers From the Heavens
21.43% Good Job! Main Menu
21.43% Sonic Forces Virtual Reality (Supporting Me Remix)
14.29% Songbringer Lassaurium
14.29% Detention Detention

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

23.53% GNOSIA call of ender [Q flavor]
23.53% Fire Emblem: Three Houses The Long Road (Rain)
23.53% DOOM Eternal Super Gore Nest
23.53% Untitled Goose Game Waltz for House House
23.53% Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Sea of Corpses
23.53% Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Agniratha, Mechonis Capital (Night)
23.53% Sonic Forces Justice – Park Avenue
23.53% Yooka-Laylee Track Attack
23.53% Night in the Woods Angus at Home
23.53% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Starker / Wicked Child
23.53% OMORI Hanging with the Boys
23.53% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Incoming!
23.53% Ray’s the Dead The Truck Comes A-Rockin’
23.53% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Toys on a Tear
23.53% Kingdom Hearts III Graveyard Labyrinth
21.43% Ash of Gods: Redemption Burning Inside
21.43% Genshin Impact Winding River
21.43% Genshin Impact Cozy Leisure Time
21.43% The Lord of the Rings Online: Mordor Chant for Sauron
21.43% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers From the Heavens
21.43% Good Job! Main Menu
21.43% Sonic Forces Virtual Reality (Supporting Me Remix)
14.29% Songbringer Lassaurium
14.29% Detention Detention

Projected Bubble: 42.11%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 47 will be active until Wednesday November 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 46 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 48 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 47 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like5:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-60)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Group 58

Group 59

Group 60

[collapse]
(61-70)

Group 61

Group 62

Group 63

Group 64

Group 65

Group 66

Group 67

Group 68

Group 69

Group 70

[collapse]
(71-80)

Group 71

Group 72

Group 73

Group 74

Group 75

Group 76

Group 77

Group 78

Group 79

Group 80

[collapse]
(81-90)

Group 81

Group 82

Group 83

Group 84

Group 85

Group 86

Group 87

Group 88

Group 89

Group 90

[collapse]
(91-100)

Group 91

Group 92

Group 93

Group 94

Group 95

Group 96

Group 97

Group 98

Group 99

Group 100

[collapse]
(101-110)

Group 101

Group 102

Group 103

Group 104

Group 105

Group 106

Group 107

Group 108

Group 109

Group 110

[collapse]
(111-120)

Group 111

Group 112

Group 113

Group 114

Group 115

Group 116

Group 117

Group 118

Group 119

Group 120

[collapse]
(121-123)

Group 121

Group 122

Group 123

[collapse]

Again, voting for group 47 is open until Wednesday November 16th at 10:00PM Pacific