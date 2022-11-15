Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 47

Group 45 Results!



Spoiler 78.57% DIGIMON WORLD -next 0rder- Piercing Digital Sea Breeze 64.29% Style Savvy: Styling Star Retrobeat’s Theme 64.29% Crystar Wanna Cry 57.14% Style Savvy: Styling Star Girls be ambitious (JP) [Cube Juice, Kazuaki Yamashita; Singer: Anna] 50.00% Style Savvy: Styling Star First Encounter: Ethan Quinn 42.86% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Let the Battles Begin! – A Merc’s Job [Arr. Shotaro Shima] 35.71% Vitamin Connection DJ Dog Bone 35.71% A Hat in Time Picture Perfect 35.71% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Rival Wings 35.71% Tetris Effect Unfold [Hydelic] 35.71% Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Eevee! Pewter City (Piano) 28.57% Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Conveyor Chaos 28.57% Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition Uncharted Cave 28.57% CrossCode Bergen Trail 28.57% A3! PLASTIC POKER [Hirokawa Keiichi; Singers: Junta Terashima & Tetsuya Kakihara] 21.43% Ash of Gods: Redemption Burning Inside 21.43% Genshin Impact Winding River 21.43% Genshin Impact Cozy Leisure Time 21.43% The Lord of the Rings Online: Mordor Chant for Sauron 21.43% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers From the Heavens 21.43% Good Job! Main Menu 21.43% Sonic Forces Virtual Reality (Supporting Me Remix) 14.29% Songbringer Lassaurium 14.29% Detention Detention [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 23.53% GNOSIA call of ender [Q flavor] 23.53% Fire Emblem: Three Houses The Long Road (Rain) 23.53% DOOM Eternal Super Gore Nest 23.53% Untitled Goose Game Waltz for House House 23.53% Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Sea of Corpses 23.53% Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Agniratha, Mechonis Capital (Night) 23.53% Sonic Forces Justice – Park Avenue 23.53% Yooka-Laylee Track Attack 23.53% Night in the Woods Angus at Home 23.53% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Starker / Wicked Child 23.53% OMORI Hanging with the Boys 23.53% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Incoming! 23.53% Ray’s the Dead The Truck Comes A-Rockin’ 23.53% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Toys on a Tear 23.53% Kingdom Hearts III Graveyard Labyrinth 21.43% Ash of Gods: Redemption Burning Inside 21.43% Genshin Impact Winding River 21.43% Genshin Impact Cozy Leisure Time 21.43% The Lord of the Rings Online: Mordor Chant for Sauron 21.43% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers From the Heavens 21.43% Good Job! Main Menu 21.43% Sonic Forces Virtual Reality (Supporting Me Remix) 14.29% Songbringer Lassaurium 14.29% Detention Detention Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 47 will be active until Wednesday November 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 46 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 48 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 47 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(51-60) Group 51 Group 52 Group 53 Group 54 Group 55 Group 56 Group 57 Group 58 Group 59 Group 60 [collapse]

(61-70) Group 61 Group 62 Group 63 Group 64 Group 65 Group 66 Group 67 Group 68 Group 69 Group 70 [collapse]

(71-80) Group 71 Group 72 Group 73 Group 74 Group 75 Group 76 Group 77 Group 78 Group 79 Group 80 [collapse]

(81-90) Group 81 Group 82 Group 83 Group 84 Group 85 Group 86 Group 87 Group 88 Group 89 Group 90 [collapse]

(91-100) Group 91 Group 92 Group 93 Group 94 Group 95 Group 96 Group 97 Group 98 Group 99 Group 100 [collapse]

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 47 is open until Wednesday November 16th at 10:00PM Pacific

