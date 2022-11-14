Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 46

Group 44 Results!
|52.94%
|NieR:Automata
|Birth of a Wish (Become As Gods)
|52.94%
|NieR:Automata
|Forest Kingdom [Keigo Hoashi]
|47.06%
|Ray’s the Dead
|Party at the Graveyard
|41.18%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Still, Move Forward
|41.18%
|7 Billion Humans
|Welcome, All 7 Billion Humans!
|41.18%
|Kingdom Hearts III
|The 13th Struggle (Larxene)
|41.18%
|Touhou Luna Nights
|Flowering Night (Final Stage)
|41.18%
|Outer Wilds
|Space
|35.29%
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|Separated by the Storm
|35.29%
|Draugen
|A Voice in the Mist
|29.41%
|Far Cry 5
|When the Morning Light Shines In
|29.41%
|Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
|Cloaca Maxima
|29.41%
|Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage!
|Law-evading Rock | Wonderlands×Showtime
|29.41%
|Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
|Noodle It Out
|23.53%
|Kingdom Hearts III
|Graveyard Labyrinth
|23.53%
|Judgment
|Encounter – Keihin Alliance
|23.53%
|Parkitect
|Welcome One, Welcome All
|23.53%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|The Faerie Ring
|17.65%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|All Knowing One -Sen Ver.-
|17.65%
|Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
|Know Thy True Self
|17.65%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Westward Tide (Ruby Sea Night Theme)
|11.76%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Opening Stage
|11.76%
|Hob
|Forest
|11.76%
|Dragon Quest XI
|The Hero Goes Forth With Determination
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 46 will be active until Tuesday November 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 45 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 47 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 46 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
