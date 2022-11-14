Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 46

Group 44 Results!



Spoiler 52.94% NieR:Automata Birth of a Wish (Become As Gods) 52.94% NieR:Automata Forest Kingdom [Keigo Hoashi] 47.06% Ray’s the Dead Party at the Graveyard 41.18% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Still, Move Forward 41.18% 7 Billion Humans Welcome, All 7 Billion Humans! 41.18% Kingdom Hearts III The 13th Struggle (Larxene) 41.18% Touhou Luna Nights Flowering Night (Final Stage) 41.18% Outer Wilds Space 35.29% Ori and the Will of the Wisps Separated by the Storm 35.29% Draugen A Voice in the Mist 29.41% Far Cry 5 When the Morning Light Shines In 29.41% Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Cloaca Maxima 29.41% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Law-evading Rock | Wonderlands×Showtime 29.41% Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Noodle It Out 23.53% Kingdom Hearts III Graveyard Labyrinth 23.53% Judgment Encounter – Keihin Alliance 23.53% Parkitect Welcome One, Welcome All 23.53% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers The Faerie Ring 17.65% Trails of Cold Steel IV All Knowing One -Sen Ver.- 17.65% Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment Know Thy True Self 17.65% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Westward Tide (Ruby Sea Night Theme) 11.76% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Opening Stage 11.76% Hob Forest 11.76% Dragon Quest XI The Hero Goes Forth With Determination [collapse]

Spoiler 23.53% Judgment Encounter – Keihin Alliance 23.53% Parkitect Welcome One, Welcome All 23.53% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers The Faerie Ring 23.08% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Main Theme- Luigi’s Mansion 23.08% A Hat in Time Subcon Village 23.08% Persona 5 Royal Ideal and the Real 23.08% 7’sCarlet Yasu the Criminal 22.22% Trails of Cold Steel IV Witch of the Quiet Forest 22.22% Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Scareship Shootout 22.22% Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Fear 22.22% Superliminal I Wonder (Stars Version) 22.22% Splitter Critters Singularity System 22.22% Vampyr Life is Circus [Olivier Derivière, Cello: Eric-Maria Couturier] 22.22% Unavowed Fall of the Great [Thomas Regin] 22.22% Monster Hunter World Main Theme 22.22% >OBSERVER_ You Are Not in Control 22.22% Yo! Noid 2: Enter the Void Final Boss 22.22% Kingdom Hearts III Shrouding Dark Cloud (Gigas Blast) 17.65% Trails of Cold Steel IV All Knowing One -Sen Ver.- 17.65% Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment Know Thy True Self 17.65% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Westward Tide (Ruby Sea Night Theme) 11.76% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Opening Stage 11.76% Hob Forest 11.76% Dragon Quest XI The Hero Goes Forth With Determination Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 46 will be active until Tuesday November 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 45 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 47 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 46 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

Again, voting for group 46 is open until Tuesday November 15th at 10:00PM Pacific

