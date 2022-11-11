Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 45

Group 43 Results!
|62.50%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Due Recompense [Arr. Naoyuki Honzawa]
|56.25%
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|American Venom
|56.25%
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|-(ISOLEUCINE)- [Yoshimi Kudo]
|50.00%
|Crystar
|Recallworld
|50.00%
|Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
|Miles of Smiles
|50.00%
|Into the Breach
|Old War Machines
|43.75%
|maimai MiLK
|Credits
|43.75%
|Panzer Paladin
|Panzer Paladin Theme by Powerglove (Offcial Metal Version)
|43.75%
|Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected
|Gran Dell – Night
|37.50%
|Fire Emblem: Three Houses
|Tempest of Seasons (Rain)
|31.25%
|The Pillars of the Earth
|Phillip of Gwynedd (Resonemus Hoc Natali)
|31.25%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Shattered Heart
|31.25%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Cyan’s Theme
|31.25%
|Trüberbrook
|Then I’ll Make You Mine [The Band From Another Place- Sebastian Nagel]
|25.00%
|Style Savvy: Styling Star
|BGM 15
|25.00%
|Lost Ember
|Gathering Followers
|25.00%
|Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected
|Gran Dell – Day
|25.00%
|Eastshade
|A Shadian Lullaby
|25.00%
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|I Walk on Your Water
|18.75%
|Stela
|The Farm
|18.75%
|Team Sonic Racing
|Team Ultimate: Eggman
|18.75%
|Ikenfell
|Yearn to Bloom – Aeldra’s Theme
|12.50%
|Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly
|Everyday III
|12.50%
|Kirby Star Allies
|Planet Towara
Newly Eliminated1
|22.22%
|Kentucky Route Zero
|Angel Wings
|22.22%
|Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
|Surtr
|22.22%
|Neo Cab
|Persimmon Wake
|21.43%
|World of Horror
|Pharmacy Theme
|21.05%
|Erica
|Know Thyself [Austin Wintory]
|21.05%
|Genshin Impact
|A New Day with Hope
|21.05%
|Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight
|Will Power- Shacho Remix [Shoji Meguro]
|21.05%
|Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
|Helheim
|21.05%
|Kirby Star Allies
|Ability Room
|21.05%
|Knee Deep
|Burnt Offerings
|21.05%
|Judgment
|Threads of Sins
|21.05%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Sands of Blood
|21.05%
|OMORI
|Poems in the Fog
|21.05%
|If Found…
|If I Could Sleep
|21.05%
|At Least There Is Ceda Cedovic
|The Elephant’s Foot of Obnoxious Music
|21.05%
|OMORI
|Come and See
|21.05%
|World of Horror
|Bulletin Mystery
|21.05%
|Final Fantasy Record Keeper
|Terra’s Theme (FFVI) [Arr. Yoshitaka Suzuki]
|21.05%
|OMORI
|Splintered Sweets In The Castle
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 45 will be active until Monday November 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 44 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 46 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 45 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 45 is open until Monday November 14th at 10:00PM Pacific