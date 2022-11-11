Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 45

Group 43 Results!



Spoiler 62.50% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Due Recompense [Arr. Naoyuki Honzawa] 56.25% Red Dead Redemption 2 American Venom 56.25% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim -(ISOLEUCINE)- [Yoshimi Kudo] 50.00% Crystar Recallworld 50.00% Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Miles of Smiles 50.00% Into the Breach Old War Machines 43.75% maimai MiLK Credits 43.75% Panzer Paladin Panzer Paladin Theme by Powerglove (Offcial Metal Version) 43.75% Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected Gran Dell – Night 37.50% Fire Emblem: Three Houses Tempest of Seasons (Rain) 31.25% The Pillars of the Earth Phillip of Gwynedd (Resonemus Hoc Natali) 31.25% Trails of Cold Steel III Shattered Heart 31.25% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Cyan’s Theme 31.25% Trüberbrook Then I’ll Make You Mine [The Band From Another Place- Sebastian Nagel] 25.00% Style Savvy: Styling Star BGM 15 25.00% Lost Ember Gathering Followers 25.00% Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected Gran Dell – Day 25.00% Eastshade A Shadian Lullaby 25.00% Assassin’s Creed Origins I Walk on Your Water 18.75% Stela The Farm 18.75% Team Sonic Racing Team Ultimate: Eggman 18.75% Ikenfell Yearn to Bloom – Aeldra’s Theme 12.50% Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly Everyday III 12.50% Kirby Star Allies Planet Towara [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 22.22% Kentucky Route Zero Angel Wings 22.22% Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Surtr 22.22% Neo Cab Persimmon Wake 21.43% World of Horror Pharmacy Theme 21.05% Erica Know Thyself [Austin Wintory] 21.05% Genshin Impact A New Day with Hope 21.05% Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight Will Power- Shacho Remix [Shoji Meguro] 21.05% Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Helheim 21.05% Kirby Star Allies Ability Room 21.05% Knee Deep Burnt Offerings 21.05% Judgment Threads of Sins 21.05% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Sands of Blood 21.05% OMORI Poems in the Fog 21.05% If Found… If I Could Sleep 21.05% At Least There Is Ceda Cedovic The Elephant’s Foot of Obnoxious Music 21.05% OMORI Come and See 21.05% World of Horror Bulletin Mystery 21.05% Final Fantasy Record Keeper Terra’s Theme (FFVI) [Arr. Yoshitaka Suzuki] 21.05% OMORI Splintered Sweets In The Castle 18.75% Stela The Farm 18.75% Team Sonic Racing Team Ultimate: Eggman 18.75% Ikenfell Yearn to Bloom – Aeldra’s Theme 12.50% Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly Everyday III 12.50% Kirby Star Allies Planet Towara Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 45 will be active until Monday November 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 44 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 46 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 45 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

(51-60) Group 51 Group 52 Group 53 Group 54 Group 55 Group 56 Group 57 Group 58 Group 59 Group 60 [collapse]

(61-70) Group 61 Group 62 Group 63 Group 64 Group 65 Group 66 Group 67 Group 68 Group 69 Group 70 [collapse]

(71-80) Group 71 Group 72 Group 73 Group 74 Group 75 Group 76 Group 77 Group 78 Group 79 Group 80 [collapse]

(81-90) Group 81 Group 82 Group 83 Group 84 Group 85 Group 86 Group 87 Group 88 Group 89 Group 90 [collapse]

(91-100) Group 91 Group 92 Group 93 Group 94 Group 95 Group 96 Group 97 Group 98 Group 99 Group 100 [collapse]

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-123) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 45 is open until Monday November 14th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...