Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 45

Group 43 Results!

Spoiler

62.50% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Due Recompense [Arr. Naoyuki Honzawa]
56.25% Red Dead Redemption 2 American Venom
56.25% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim -(ISOLEUCINE)- [Yoshimi Kudo]
50.00% Crystar Recallworld
50.00% Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Miles of Smiles
50.00% Into the Breach Old War Machines
43.75% maimai MiLK Credits
43.75% Panzer Paladin Panzer Paladin Theme by Powerglove (Offcial Metal Version)
43.75% Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected Gran Dell – Night
37.50% Fire Emblem: Three Houses Tempest of Seasons (Rain)
31.25% The Pillars of the Earth Phillip of Gwynedd (Resonemus Hoc Natali)
31.25% Trails of Cold Steel III Shattered Heart
31.25% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Cyan’s Theme
31.25% Trüberbrook Then I’ll Make You Mine [The Band From Another Place- Sebastian Nagel]
25.00% Style Savvy: Styling Star BGM 15
25.00% Lost Ember Gathering Followers
25.00% Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected Gran Dell – Day
25.00% Eastshade A Shadian Lullaby
25.00% Assassin’s Creed Origins I Walk on Your Water
18.75% Stela The Farm
18.75% Team Sonic Racing Team Ultimate: Eggman
18.75% Ikenfell Yearn to Bloom – Aeldra’s Theme
12.50% Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly Everyday III
12.50% Kirby Star Allies Planet Towara

Newly Eliminated1

22.22% Kentucky Route Zero Angel Wings
22.22% Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Surtr
22.22% Neo Cab Persimmon Wake
21.43% World of Horror Pharmacy Theme
21.05% Erica Know Thyself [Austin Wintory]
21.05% Genshin Impact A New Day with Hope
21.05% Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight Will Power- Shacho Remix [Shoji Meguro]
21.05% Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Helheim
21.05% Kirby Star Allies Ability Room
21.05% Knee Deep Burnt Offerings
21.05% Judgment Threads of Sins
21.05% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Sands of Blood
21.05% OMORI Poems in the Fog
21.05% If Found… If I Could Sleep
21.05% At Least There Is Ceda Cedovic The Elephant’s Foot of Obnoxious Music
21.05% OMORI Come and See
21.05% World of Horror Bulletin Mystery
21.05% Final Fantasy Record Keeper Terra’s Theme (FFVI) [Arr. Yoshitaka Suzuki]
21.05% OMORI Splintered Sweets In The Castle
Projected Bubble: 42.11%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 45 will be active until Monday November 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 44 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 46 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 45 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like5:

Again, voting for group 45 is open until Monday November 14th at 10:00PM Pacific